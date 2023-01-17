Read full article on original website
Amorepacific Uses Heptahydroxyflavan To Enhance Skin Elasticity, Improve Wrinkles
US Patent No. 11,554,091 B2 (Jaeyoung Ko, Mi Suk Yang, Eunjung Lee, Yong Jin Kim); Amorepacific Corp., Seoul, has been awarded a US patent for a method for enhancing skin elasticity or improving skin wrinkles. It entails administeringa composition comprising (2R,3S)-heptahydroxyflavan or a salt, hydrate or solvate thereof as an active ingredient. The (2R,3 S)-heptahydroxyflavan or a salt, hydrate or solvate thereof is comprised in an amount of 0.01-10 wt % based on the total weight of the composition.
L'Oréal Patents Glycolic Acid Composition
US Patent No. 11,554,086 B2 (Madeline Jane Sverdlove, Patricia Maribel Brieva, Maggie Helen Su, Stephen M. Lynch); L’Oreal, Paris, has patented a water-in-oil emulsion cosmetic composition that contains free glycolic acid and/or a salt thereof; phytic acid and/or a salt thereof; at least one non-silicone fatty compound; at least one silicone-based emulsifier that is a polyalkylene glycol-modified silicone emulsifier; at least one water-soluble solvent; at least one silicone; and water. The emulsion has a pH between 3 – 6.
Banuba Tint, a Virtual Try-On for Cosmetics, Improves Seasonal Color Analysis
In 2022, augmented reality company Banuba added a new product called “Tint” to its software offerings. These offerings now include an automated system for AI seasonal color analysis and a recommendation engine that helps people determine their color profile and receive suggestions for the most suitable beauty products and combinations. This is purportedly the only available solution of its kind on the market.
Royal DSM Appoints Parand Salmassinia as President, Personal Care & Aroma
Royal DSM has appointed Parand Salmassinia to the role of president, personal care and aroma. Salmassinia succeeds Gareth Barker, who will be taking the lead on global marketing and business development at DSM Health, Nutrition & Care. She will report to Philp Eykerman, president, Health, Nutrition & Care. Salmassinia has...
Geltor Expands into Hair Care with Launch of NuColl Biodesigned Vegan Collagen
Aligned with shifting consumer sentiments and the growing demand for vegan and cruelty-free beauty products, Geltor, a leader in biodesigned proteins, introduces NuColl, a new vegan alternative to animal-derived collagen for global hair care applications. NuColl is a vegan collagen offering an animal-free alternative to traditional animal-derived collagens for hair...
Anti-Aging Agent for Skin/Anti-Aging-Related Gene Expression Regulator
Japanese companies are awarded US Patent 11,554,092 B2 for a method of activating a function of a dermal fibroblast. US Patent 11,554,092 B2 (Yoshihisa Yamada, Yuya Tada, Hokkaido); Genetic Bio-Lab Co, Ltd, Hokkaido, and Final Future International Co. Ltd., Tokyo, have been awarded a US patent for a method of activating a function of a dermal fibroblast. It is comprised of applying a composition comprising a special low molecular DNA extracted and purified from an orchis of fish, and a soybean extract (selected from the group consisting of soybean seeds, germs, and sprouts) as active ingredients to a subject. The special low molecular DNA is a hydrolysate of DNA, and contains 10 to 80% of fractions having a molecular weight of 330 to 12,000. A content of the special low molecular DNA is 0.001 to 0.5% by mass, a content of the soybean extract is 0.01 to 0.5% by mass, and a content ratio of the special low molecular DNA and the soybean extract is 1:10 to 5:1. The activation of the function is at least one action selected from the group consisting of a proliferation-promoting action, a collagen Type I production-promoting action, and a hyaluronan production-promoting action on a dermal fibroblast.
