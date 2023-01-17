Read full article on original website
Happi
Aveda Corporation Earns B Corp Certification
Aveda Corporation, the company behind the high-performance, vegan and Leaping Bunny-approved hair care brand with a mission to care for the world, has become a Certified B Corporation, further recognizing and deepening its decades-long commitment to social and environmental responsibility. Achieving B Corp Certification by the nonprofit B Lab, confirms...
A hiring manager explains the "coffee cup test" he uses in job interviews
A hiring manager, Trent Innes, who is also the CEO of a software company called Compono, explains that he uses the "coffee cup test" to determine who gets hired or blacklisted from his company.
Happi
WYOS Personal Care Enters Category with Waterless Stick Format Shampoo and Skincare
WYOS (Write Your Own Story) is a new personal care brand that encompasses five stick format products. The New York-based brand was founded by Jamie Glassman (CEO) and Wendy Charland (COO) and is the first brand to come to market under Gen.Create, a new female-led incubator. Officially rolling out on...
Happi
Amorepacific Uses Heptahydroxyflavan To Enhance Skin Elasticity, Improve Wrinkles
US Patent No. 11,554,091 B2 (Jaeyoung Ko, Mi Suk Yang, Eunjung Lee, Yong Jin Kim); Amorepacific Corp., Seoul, has been awarded a US patent for a method for enhancing skin elasticity or improving skin wrinkles. It entails administeringa composition comprising (2R,3S)-heptahydroxyflavan or a salt, hydrate or solvate thereof as an active ingredient. The (2R,3 S)-heptahydroxyflavan or a salt, hydrate or solvate thereof is comprised in an amount of 0.01-10 wt % based on the total weight of the composition.
Happi
Kensing Receives Gold EcoVadis Sustainability Rating for 2023
Kensing, a provider of plant-based vitamin E and phytosterols and high-purity anionic and amphoteric surfactants, earned a gold rating in the EcoVadis Sustainability Ratings for 2023. The Gold EcoVadis Sustainability Rating places Kensing in the top 5 percentile. Additionally, the award is particularly notable because Kensing became its own standalone...
Happi
Brandefy Ranks Top 10 Most-Searched Beauty Brands, Products
Consumers may have spent more quality time with skin care regimens since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Flashforward three years, as face covering restrictions have loosened, beauty enthusiasts’ chief concern has shifted to cosmetics. According to recent research from shopping and beauty research app Brandefy, consumer interest in...
Happi
Henkel To Replace 200K Tons of Fossil Feedstocks
Henkel plans to replace up to 200,000 tons of fossil feedstocks used in the manufacture of surfactants with feedstocks that are based on renewable raw materials. The renewable-based surfactants will be used in Henkel's laundry product brands, including many varieties of Persil, Purex and All brands. Henkel and Shell Chemical...
Happi
Geltor Expands into Hair Care with Launch of NuColl Biodesigned Vegan Collagen
Aligned with shifting consumer sentiments and the growing demand for vegan and cruelty-free beauty products, Geltor, a leader in biodesigned proteins, introduces NuColl, a new vegan alternative to animal-derived collagen for global hair care applications. NuColl is a vegan collagen offering an animal-free alternative to traditional animal-derived collagens for hair...
Happi
Thirteen Lune Closes $8M Seed Plus Investment to Fuel Expansion
Thirteen Lune, the inclusive beauty e-commerce destination co-founded by industry veterans Nyakio Grieco and Patrick Herning, has closed on an $8 million seed plus investment round with new participation from The BrainTrust Fund. The fund, led by Kendra Bracken-Ferguson and Lisa Stone, makes early-stage venture investments identified via BrainTrust Founders...
