US Patent No. 11,554,091 B2 (Jaeyoung Ko, Mi Suk Yang, Eunjung Lee, Yong Jin Kim); Amorepacific Corp., Seoul, has been awarded a US patent for a method for enhancing skin elasticity or improving skin wrinkles. It entails administeringa composition comprising (2R,3S)-heptahydroxyflavan or a salt, hydrate or solvate thereof as an active ingredient. The (2R,3 S)-heptahydroxyflavan or a salt, hydrate or solvate thereof is comprised in an amount of 0.01-10 wt % based on the total weight of the composition.

16 HOURS AGO