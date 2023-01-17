Read full article on original website
coloradopols.com
Preventing Voter Fraud to Make Room for More Election Deniers
Every accusation is a confession. This phrase has become increasingly popular since the rise of Donald Trump in Republican politics. Its origins are often misattributed, in part, to former Nazi Propaganda Minister Joseph Goebbels. The concept of “accusing the other side of that which you are guilty” may have been a tactic espoused by Goebbels, but it is not clear that he publicly said this directly (though he did accuse critics of Nazi Germany of doing something similar).
Bigger Than Roe Rally to be held in Longmont
Dozens of people are set to gather this weekend in Longmont to show their support for women’s rights. The Bigger Than Roe Rally is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Sixth Avenue and Main Street on Saturday — one day before what would’ve been the Roe v. Wade 50th anniversary.
Slate of Democratic candidates announces bids for Aurora mayor, council
A slate of Democratic candidates announced bids for Aurora's mayor and city council races, calling for the city to address its most pressing challenges, naming affordable housing, livable wages and youth violence as some, while criticizing the conservative majority for its response to those challenges. Aurora will choose in the...
Black, Hispanic people disproportionately shot by Denver police
The people shot by Denver Police Department officers are disproportionately Black or Hispanic, but the trend is consistent among officers of all races.
City of Aurora offering grants for those imposing neighborhood cleanup
Keeping your neighborhood clean and looking nice could be a challenge. That's why the City of Aurora is offering a helping hand by giving out money for a neighborhood cleanup. "It is a great opportunity to come together as a neighborhood," said Linda Metsger a member of the Village East Neighborhood Association in Aurora. She says one of her neighborhood's biggest events last year was the cleanup project they did this past fall. "We have a trash truck people can come and get rid of bushes or concrete or things like that," she said. It wouldn't have been possible without a grant from the...
coloradopolitics.com
Appeals court says Denver judge was wrong to revoke woman's jury trial for being late
Colorado's second-highest court on Thursday concluded a Denver judge wrongfully revoked a woman's jury trial for child neglect because she arrived late the morning of the trial. Child welfare cases, formally known as dependency and neglect, are not criminal, and so a parent has no constitutional right to a jury...
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Burton Brown: Colorado Democrats are coming after women’s right to self-defense
In Colorado, there’s a new and dangerous threat to a woman’s right to defend herself. Domestic violence fatalities in Colorado are on the rise. Violent crime has exploded in Colorado’s major cities of Denver and Aurora. Women, as usual, are often the target of these crimes. Many...
Daily Record
United Airlines is latest carrier to challenge Colorado’s law on paid sick leave
United Airlines says it hasn’t faced a crackdown from Colorado labor regulators for not fully complying with a 2020 state law mandating paid sick leave, including for workers who come down with COVID-19. But by filing a new legal challenge of the law late last week, the Chicago-based carrier...
KKTV
Colorado man charged for allegedly making threats to commit mass violence
DENVER (KKTV) - A Colorado man is suspected of making threats of violence to the FBI office in Denver, the Department of Homeland Security and a performing arts group. This week, the Department of Justice shared details on the case for 33-year-old Kyle William Staebell of Evergreen. A news release from the Department of Justice states Staebell made the threats on Monday.
coloradopolitics.com
10th Circuit hears Denver's request to throw out jury's verdict for excessive force
Almost 10 years to the day after Denver police shot at Michael Valdez 19 times while he lay on the ground in surrender, lawyers for the city were back in court seeking to throw out his excessive force lawsuit. This time, Valdez was armed with a jury's verdict finding Denver...
State, hospital association paint different pictures of Colorado nonprofit hospitals' finances
DENVER — Nonprofit hospitals do not have to pay taxes. In return, they are expected to invest money in the communities they serve. During his State of the State address, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) accused nonprofit hospitals of hoarding money and overcharging patients. "Some large hospital systems are...
St. Vrain Valley parents want snow days back
One school district in Boulder County opted for online remote learning instead of a snow day.
Doug and Roger's Swine Song: Show goes on for lost and found pigs
Doug and Roger may have been the celebrities of the National Western Stock Show — but to pig judge Troy Sloan, they were hog numbers 3141 and 3342. Sloan awarded Doug (#3141) third place for the Duroc division. “I thought that pig was stout and sound,” he said.
Man who claims Taco Bell poisoning has history of suing
FOX31 has learned new details in the case of a man who claimed he was poisoned after eating at a Taco Bell restaurant in Aurora.
Denver Public Schools explains snow-day decision
Snow had barely started accumulating Tuesday night in Denver when district officials announced a snow day for Wednesday.
Colorado Police Officer Does the Unthinkable – In a Good Way
Each day, when scouring over the vast wasteland of horribles on the Internet for something - anything - that might resonate as "Feel Good News," I always love it when I discover something above and beyond the call of duty done by police officers. It's even better when they're right here at home, or at least, really close to home.
Schools across Colorado on closed, delayed start Thursday
COLORADO, USA — Schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start or closed on Thursday after nearly 24 hours of snowfall. Aurora Public Schools, Adams County School District 14, 27J Schools and Eaton School District RE-2 are among the school districts opening late Thursday. Several Colorado school...
broomfieldenterprise.com
Broomfield’s Hubbard cleared of criminal wrongdoing, per BPD
Broomfield Police opened an investigation into Eagles football coach and physical education teacher Blair Hubbard on Dec. 15 regarding “accusations of inappropriate behavior involving several Broomfield High School students.”. According to an email sent to the Broomfield Enterprise by BPD public information officer Rachel Haslett, “detectives conducted a thorough...
yellowscene.com
MEDIA ALERT: ‘Frack of the State’ Action to Address Oil & Gas Wars Under Polis Administration
Editor’s Note: Press Releases are provided to Yellow Scene. In an effort to keep our community informed, we publish some press releases in whole. Denver, CO – As Governor Polis gives his 2023 State of the State address, environmental and community organizations and impacted residents will gather at the Capitol to oppose continued approval of thousands of drilling permits in residential areas by his administration’s regulatory agency – the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commision (COGCC), despite passage of “reform bill” SB19-181 four years ago. The groups are calling on state legislators to ensure that Coloradans have healthy, safe, and livable air quality, water supplies, and climate conditions by opposing residential drilling permits and supporting a phase out of oil and gas permitting by 2030 or sooner.
Llama, 7 horses seized in Colorado, found without access to food or water
According to a January 10 report from the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, one llama and seven horses were seized from a home near Deer Trail during the execution of a search warrant related to an animal cruelty investigation. Deputies received a complaint from someone about their poor treatment and condition,...
