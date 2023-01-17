Keeping your neighborhood clean and looking nice could be a challenge. That's why the City of Aurora is offering a helping hand by giving out money for a neighborhood cleanup. "It is a great opportunity to come together as a neighborhood," said Linda Metsger a member of the Village East Neighborhood Association in Aurora. She says one of her neighborhood's biggest events last year was the cleanup project they did this past fall. "We have a trash truck people can come and get rid of bushes or concrete or things like that," she said. It wouldn't have been possible without a grant from the...

AURORA, CO ・ 21 HOURS AGO