ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

NCAA Football: Fiesta Bowl-Texas Christian at Michigan

By Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
The Newport Plain Talk
The Newport Plain Talk
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g01B4_0kHSqZUp00

Dec 31, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) runs after a catch in the second quarter against the Michigan Wolverines of the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Newport Plain Talk

The Newport Plain Talk

Newport, TN
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
153K+
Views
ABOUT

The Newport Plain Talk serves Cocke County and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.

 https://www.newportplaintalk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy