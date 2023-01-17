NCAA Football: Fiesta Bowl-Texas Christian at Michigan

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former KKK headquarters near Dallas is being converted into an arts center by non-profit volunteersJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.Westland DailyJustin, TX
HEB In Dallas Fort Worth - When Is A Store Opening Near Me?Jack BeaversFort Worth, TX
10 Fort Worth Employers That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyFort Worth, TX
2023 Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival Tickets on SaleSteven DoyleFort Worth, TX
NCAA Football: Big Ten Football Championship-Iowa vs Michigan
Dec 4, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines assistant coach Matt Weiss against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten Conference championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Basketball: Northwestern at Michigan
Jan 15, 2023; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach Chris Collins talks to forward Robbie Beran (31) in the first half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Michigan fires co-OC Matt Weiss after investigation
Michigan fired co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss on Friday amid an investigation into computer-related crimes on campus. "After a review of University policies, the athletic department has terminated [his] appointment," read a statement from athletic director Warde Manuel. "Consistent with university policy, we will have no further comment on this personnel matter." Weiss, 39, who was placed on leave Tuesday, released a statement Friday on social media. ...
Michigan co-OC Matt Weiss on leave amid reported investigation
Michigan placed co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss on leave, an athletic department spokesman told multiple outlets Tuesday, as the university's police department investigates his potential involvement in computer-related crimes on campus. The Detroit News and ESPN reported that Weiss' home in Ann Arbor was searched by police on Jan. 10. Police have also investigated Schembechler Hall, the home base of the Wolverines' football program. "The University of Michigan...
Just for kicks: Sportsbook offering Brett Maher PAT props
It's not often a kicker is one of the main storylines ahead of the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. Then again, no one had ever missed four extra points in an NFL game since at least 1932, much less in a postseason game. That was, until Dallas' Brett Maher accomplished the ignominious feat in Monday night's 31-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It was one more missed extra...
Cowboys DC Dan Quinn set for playoff-week interview with Broncos
Dan Quinn offers the Denver Broncos a massive mulligan on Friday, two days before he oversees the Dallas Cowboys' defense in a divisional playoff game at San Francisco. Quinn was a finalist for the Broncos' job in 2022, interviewing with Denver before Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett was named head coach. Hackett was fired Dec. 26 without completing his first season on the job. The Cowboys made Quinn one of...
Dak Prescott, Cowboys confront 49ers in playoff rivalry renewal
Nobody needs to warn the Dallas Cowboys this would be the wrong week for offensive line issues. But health is not assured for the front wall of the Cowboys (13-5) as they prepare to tackle the San Francisco 49ers (14-4) in an NFC Divisional playoff game Sunday in Santa Clara, Calif. "We basically have to game plan around him a little bit more," left guard Connor McGovern said of facing...
ABOUT
The Connection is a weekly free distribution newspaper with the most comprehensive local news and advertising in the community of Tellico Village. It publishes on Wednesdays and provides home delivery to the Village, including Kahite.https://www.tellicovillageconnection.com
