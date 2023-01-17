NCAA Football: Fiesta Bowl-Texas Christian at Michigan

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former KKK headquarters near Dallas is being converted into an arts center by non-profit volunteersJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.Westland DailyJustin, TX
HEB In Dallas Fort Worth - When Is A Store Opening Near Me?Jack BeaversFort Worth, TX
10 Fort Worth Employers That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyFort Worth, TX
2023 Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival Tickets on SaleSteven DoyleFort Worth, TX
CFP world reacts to insane Jim Harbaugh news
Earlier this month, Michigan Wolverines and head coach Jim Harbaugh were put under investigation and hit with some major recruiting violations after the coach allegedly lied to the NCAA. And it appears Harbaugh isn’t exactly cooperating. According to a report from college football insider Dan Wetzel of Yahoo! Sports, Jim Harbaugh is refusing to publically Read more... The post CFP world reacts to insane Jim Harbaugh news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Michigan coach Matt Weiss on leave over alleged computer access crime
Michigan co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss was placed on leave by the school as university police investigate an alleged crime he committed. The University of Michigan’s police said in a statement Tuesday that they are investigating a report of computer access crimes “that occurred at Schembechler Hall during December 21-23, 2022.” The school’s police department said... The post Michigan coach Matt Weiss on leave over alleged computer access crime appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Megabus returns to Detroit with routes to 13 other cities
Megabus is back in the Motor City. The New Jersey-based bus company that touts fares as low as $1 announced Thursday a new partnership with Kentucky-based Miller Transportation that will expand service and include connections from Detroit to 13 other cities. “The continued expansion of our network to more than...
Popular Michigan restaurant chain opening another new location in the state
A popular Michigan-based restaurant chain is opening another new location in the state early next month. Read on to learn more. On Monday, February 6, 2023, the popular Michigan-based restaurant chain HopCat will be opening its newest Michigan location in Royal Oak to the public, according to local sources.
Did you win? $700,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Dallas-Fort Worth
A lot is happening around Dallas-Fort Worth in the new year, the TCU Horned Frogs played for a national championship and the Dallas Cowboys secured a playoff win against Tom Brady, and to keep the winning spirits going, someone in North Texas secured a serious jackpot win.
Michigan family dies in field after walking for days
Authorities say a Michigan woman and two of her children, ages 3 and 9, were found dead in a field in Pontiac after wandering the streets for days. WDIV’s Rod Meloni reports.Jan. 18, 2023.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you like having pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
Fired Detroit teacher Nicole Conaway is cleared to return to the classroom
A Detroit school district teacher who was fired last year after challenging the district’s in-person work requirement for employees is expected to make a return to the classroom. The Detroit school board voted 5-1 in April 2022 to fire Nicole Conaway, a science and math teacher in the Detroit Public Schools Community District for 16 years who fought to be able to teach from home due to a medical condition. Board member...
Buc-ee’s Breaking Ground on Local Location
Buc-ee’s has announced that they will be breaking ground in Hillsboro for their seventh North Texas location. Speculation about this location began in April 2022 after the convenience store and gas station chain purchased the land in Hillsboro. The newest travel center will be located at 165 State Highway...
DFW restaurant voted 'best deli in Texas' and among best in U.S.
GRAPEVINE, Texas — Time to put an argument (and a sandwich) on the table: the best deli in Texas. Which one comes to your mind? If you live or are visiting Dallas-Fort Worth, you'll have to check out one spot that was recently named as the "best deli in Texas" in a new report.
North Texas resident $3 million richer after Mega Millions lottery win
Winning is on top of everyone's mind in Texas as the Dallas Cowboys gear up for the NFL Playoffs and someone in North Texas got the winning off to a head start with a massive seven-figure lottery win.
This North Texas pet store is the largest breeder of axolotl in the world
North Texas is actually home to the world's largest breeder of this amazing species, Axolotl Planet.
Ashlee Baracy: Why I decided to come home to WDIV, how life has changed
You can take the girl out of Michigan, but I guess it’s true that you can’t always take Michigan out of the girl. When I signed off the morning show seven years ago at Local 4, I knew in my heart that it wasn’t a “goodbye,” but truly a “see you later.” I was born and raised in Metro Detroit, so coming home was always my dream.
North Arlington neighborhood loses power due to nearby car crash
The power is back on in North Arlington where a crash took out a transformer. The crash was Monday evening about 7:30 p.m. near North Collins and Brown Boulevard. Because a transformer was knocked out,
This Dallas restaurant serves some of the meanest, juiciest chicken in North Texas
At Soul Bird’s Chickn Shack, the bird is a passion project. They serve some of the meanest and juiciest chicken in the metroplex, whether you’re looking for a chicken sandwich, wings, tenders, salads and more.
The richest woman in Fort Worth, Texas
Two hundred forty million customers visit Walmart stores weekly, making it the world's biggest retailer with revenue exceeding $559 billion. Walmart's tremendous success made the Walton family the wealthiest family in the world. Today, I will talk about the richest woman in the family who lives in Fort Worth, Texas.
TikTok videos at Detroit area hospital raise questions about privacy, speech
Dearborn — Denise Bradley of Detroit was in a waiting room at a Dearborn hospital on Christmas, waiting to be seen for severe tooth pain, when she saw what she thought was an unfair interaction between hospital staff and a pregnant woman also waiting to be seen. The activist...
Two beautiful, abandoned apartment buildings in Detroit are being renovated for affordable housing
Nearly an entire block in the Piety Hill neighborhood will be brought back to life
Fort Worth, TX. - Sometimes it might seem like Fort Worth takes a backseat to the larger city of Dallas in the Metroplex. For example, Fort Worth has a population of nearly 1 million, while surrounding Tarrant County has over 2.1 million residents, as well as a robust economy. For example, major industries in the city and surrounding area include aerospace, aviation, defense, energy, financial services, information technology, logistics, manufacturing, and transportation.
Body found in Grand Prairie could be connected to missing McKinney woman
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A body was found Wednesday night in Grand Prairie that could be connected to missing McKinney woman Kayla Kelley. The Collin County Sheriff's Office confirmed they, along with the Texas Rangers, found the body. They have not confirmed if the body is Kelley.Authorities backtracked cell phone signals from the suspect in the case, 32-year-old Ocastor Ferguson, to the area where the body was found. The body was found near Kingswood Boulevard and Prairie Oak Boulevard, less than a mile from Ferguson's home. Ferguson reportedly lived at the residence with his wife.This news comes hours after we learned...
