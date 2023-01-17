A smartphone app is being validated in clinical studies as an effective tool to help diagnose concussions and opiate withdrawal. Reflex is an autonomic vitals assessment tool rooted in pupillometry, which measures the amount and speed of eye pupil size changes from a stimulus. The tool takes a digital video recording of the eye to measure a response called the pupillary light reflex. The user holds the camera up to the eye and taps the smartphone screen, and a light flashes to initiate a response from the pupil. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration considers Reflex is a Class I 510(k) exempt regulated medical device.

1 DAY AGO