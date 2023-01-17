Read full article on original website
13abc.com
Local food pantry helps families keep food on the table with monthly giveaway
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As groceries continue to soar, more and more food pantries are seeing families who are struggling to keep food on the table. “Usually, I can go in the store and shop for eggs and they were a dollar something when I went to Walmart,” said a 69-year-old woman who came to the pantry to make it through the month. “They were like five dollars for a dozen.”
bgindependentmedia.org
BG FFA participates in season of giving during the holidays
Bowling Green FFA participated in the season of giving and sharing during December. The chapter supported the Dear Santa Society in a multitude of ways. The officer team shopped to help provide Christmas gifts for a family adopted by the chapter. Extra fruit from our fundraiser was also sorted and delivered to the families of the Dear Santa Society.
bgindependentmedia.org
Wood County Senior Center to hold diabetes self-management workshop
The Wood County Committee on Aging will be holding a Diabetes Self-Management (CDSM) Workshop at the Wood County Senior Center, 140 S. Grove St., Bowling Green, on Tuesdays, Feb. 21, through March 28 from 1 to 3:30 p.m. This six-week evidence-based course costs $20 and includes a course manual and...
bgindependentmedia.org
Stratas’ purchase of SamB’s latest deal between two restaurant families
George and Amy Strata know they have a legacy to continue as they assume ownership of Sam B’s, at 146 N. Main St. in downtown Bowling Green. The couple, who also own Beckett’s Burger Bar & Barrel Room a couple blocks away at 163 S. Main St., purchased the staple of the BG dining scene from Jim and Kathy Ferrell early this year .
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio
If you're a fan of a good fish fry, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this beloved local restaurant serves great fish fry on Fridays. Their standard fish fry meal comes with two crispy pieces of Lake Erie walleye fried in beer batter, fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce. If you're really hungry, get the fish feast, which comes with an additional piece of walleye plus fries, mac and cheese made with 4 different kinds of cheese (smoked gouda, parmesan, cheddar, and Swiss), pierogi, coleslaw, sour cream, and tartar sauce. The restaurant also has a great walleye sandwich. In addition to being covered in beer batter, the walleye is covered in kettle-cooked chips before being fried and placed on a hoagie with slaw, arugula, tomatoes, and tartar sauce. If you want dessert after your fish fry, check out the brioche bread pudding or chocolate chip cookie pie, which is served with ice cream and caramel.
bgfalconmedia.com
Culver’s opening in Bowling Green this spring
ButterBurgers, cheese curds and frozen custard will be the newest food additions to the town of Bowling Green come this spring. Culver’s is planning to open April 2023 on West Gypsy Lane Road, east of the Walmart entrance. The Bowling Green Zoning Board of Appeals approved its variance in...
bgindependentmedia.org
National Alliance on Mental Illness offers free programming to Wood County residents
National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Wood County is a leading self-help organization offering free events, educational classes, support groups, and other programs that address mental health for the Wood County community. NAMI Wood County has a variety of programming free and available to all Wood County residents. The Wellness...
Pair of river otters spotted in northwest Ohio, gains popularity online
GRAND RAPIDS, Ohio — While otters can be seen at the Toledo Zoo, they're not as common out in nature. But, a lucky parkgoer at Providence Metropark spotted two of the furry critters in early January. Her video has gained a lot of attention online, reaching over 100,000 views....
Shelters struggle finding forever home for extended-stay animals
FINDLAY, Ohio — With the holiday season in the rearview mirror, many animals looking for a forever home may have to wait a bit longer. Shelters in Hancock County try to get animals that have been there for a while out of the kennel and into a new family.
Rosemary Apartments demolition to begin Friday morning
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Rosemary Apartments, a decrepit and vacant north Toledo building with a tragic history, is set for demolition at 8:45 a.m. on Friday. The approximately $350,000 project is expected to take "a number of months" according to Lucas County Land Bank President and CEO David Mann.
themirrornewspaper.com
Beloved Kroger Bagger Prepares For Retirement
BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — With his ever-present smile and friendly demeanor, it’s no wonder that Waterville Kroger customers often ask for Steve Franklin to bag their groceries. “Everyone knows Steve, and they ask for him,” said Lynde Selders, who as front-end department manager works with...
Tree falls on west Toledo home Thursday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — A tree fell on a family's west Toledo home Thursday night. There were no injuries. Only one person was home, on the top floor, when the tree fell. The entire tree, near the curb in the 2900 block of Northwood Avenue, was uprooted. The upper branches of the tree hit the front of the home.
thevillagereporter.com
Direct LinQ Opens New Location In Wauseon
Direct LinQ, located at 1162 North Shoop Avenue, has opened its new location in Wauseon. A ribbon cutting was held for the occasion on Tuesday, January 17th. The event saw numerous other local business owners in attendance, along with city officials and the Wauseon Chamber of Commerce. Owners Phil Walsh,...
13abc.com
Community supports Bedford family who lost everything in fire
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - For a family searching through the wreckage of their home, the Marshalls are surprisingly upbeat. “The Lord has been really good to us and our church family and the community, obviously. So, I’m just thankful to have everyone still laughing, still smiling,” said Leanne Marshall, one of the family’s children, “So, we’re happy.”
13abc.com
Local man shares memories about his time with MLK during a visit to Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The life’s work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. changed the world. This is the a day we honor his life and legacy as a nation. Less than a year before his murder in Memphis, he made a stop here in Toledo. All these decades later, one of the people who met him shares his incredible memories of that day.
Dog returns home after being gone for 77 days
TOLEDO, Ohio — Just last month, an east Toledo family was reunited with their dog after it was missing for 3 months. Kaia made her way out of the Bray family home back in October and the family did everything they could to bring her back. The family said they posted on Facebook, searched themselves and reached out to the community for help.
WTOL-TV
Scooter's Coffee in west Toledo offers driver through option
Jessica Moore opened a Scooter's Coffee location in west Toledo on Talmadge Road. It offers a drive-through option for northwest Ohioans to get caffeine on-the-go.
13abc.com
DMS announces sale of Toledo manufacturing facility
DETROIT, Ohio (WTVG) - Detroit Manufacturing Systems, a contract manufacturing and assembly company, announced the sale of their Toledo manufacturing facility to Mayco International. The sale of the Toledo facility located at 3400 Jeep Pkwy. went into effect on Jan. 1. “We are thankful for the Toledo community and the...
13abc.com
Demolition begins at abandoned building where Whitmer student fell to his death
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The contractor for the Lucas County Land Bank is set to demolish an abandoned building Friday where a teenage boy fell to his death in 2016. According to the Lucas County Lank Bank, Contractor Klumm Bros will demolish the former Rosemary Apartments around 9:00 a.m. The apartment building at Phillips and Detroit is the site where 16-year-old Whitmer High School student Joshua Sorrell fell to his death while he and a group of friends were exploring the abandoned building in 2016. Police said he took a wrong step and fell down an elevator shaft.
Missouri railroad company cuts Lima jobs
LIMA — Railcrew Xpress, a transportation company based in Missouri, is closing several Ohio locations according to a notice filed with the State of Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services. Facilities in Lima at 401 E. Robb Ave. will be closed on Feb. 20, 2023 eliminating 12 jobs...
