Copenhagen, NY

wwnytv.com

Watertown continues working on new zoning plan

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown continues to create a new plan on what can we where in the city, meaning it’s looking at it’s zoning. The city is on its way to simplifying it’s zoning, reducing it from twelve down to eight. The new zoning will...
WATERTOWN, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Report: Sheriff Carpinelli announces bid for fourth Lewis County term

LOWVILLE- Lewis County Sheriff Mike Carpinelli says he will be seeking a fourth term in office this fall. He made the announcement Thursday in Lowville, NY. As far as we know, there are no opponents who have stepped up to challenge the sheriff, but that could very well change within the next few months.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

County takes over Ogdensburg’s overnight police dispatching

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Overnight was the first time St. Lawrence County handled all police dispatching for the city of Ogdensburg. County officials said they were starting at 11 p.m. Wednesday to take over all primary dispatch services and coordinated call response for city police. That coverage lasts until...
OGDENSBURG, NY
wwnytv.com

3 vehicles crash on Watertown’s Court Street bridge

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Winter weather was to blame for several crashes Tuesday throughout the North Country. There were no injuries reported in a three vehicle crash in the City of Watertown on the Court Street Bridge. A car struck a SUV coming from the opposite direction. The driver...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Three people flee Stone Street apartment fire, cause under investigation

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Three people fled their apartment house in Watertown Thursday afternoon. Flames were reported at 205 Stone Street around 2:45 p.m. According to the Watertown Fire Department, crews found a fire on the second floor of the two-and-a-half story duplex. It was contained to that room.
WATERTOWN, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Sheriff Maciol elected unanimously to State Sheriff’s Association Executive Committee during annual conference; receives prestigious award

ALBANY, NY- The New York State Sheriff’s Association held their 89th annual conference this week in Albany, NY and our Oneida County Sheriff was elected unanimously to serve on their executive committee. He also was named receiver of the Sheriff Grover Cleveland Award, the institute’s most prestigious honor. Grover...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Debate over new Stewart’s Shops location in South Utica

UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – In August of 2022 convenience store and gas chain Stewart’s Shops applied to build a new location at 2634 Genesee Street in Utica. “Since then, there have been appearances at the scenic historic preservation commission and the zoning board of appeals the zoning board of appeals did render favorable decisions in each of the variances that were requested we are optimistic with a site plan that is appropriately zoned and dimensionally meets the requirements that we will be considered for a vote,” said Chuck Marshall, Land Development and Permitting at Stewart’s Shops.
UTICA, NY
rochesterregional.org

Structural Steel Works Begins in Potsdam

POTSDAM, NY – The second phase of Canton-Potsdam Hospital’s Regional Care Pavilion (RCP) construction project involves the erection of the first structural steel columns. A crane was delivered to the Hospital’s main campus on Monday, January 16, 2023 and in less than 24-hours, the skeleton of the Pavilion began taking shape. The largest piece of steel to be lifted into place will be an I-beam, weighing in at nine tons, and a total of 1,100 tons of steel will be used.
POTSDAM, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

State Police: North Country resident accused in Jefferson County shoplifting case

WATERTOWN- A North Country resident is accused of shoplifting in Jefferson County, authorities say. Alexis M. Sobek, 22, of Carthage, NY was arrested Wednesday night by the New York State Police (Watertown). Sobek was officially charged with one misdemeanor count each of petit larceny and criminally possessing a controlled substance in the seventh-degree.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Rolison calls for protest against plan to ban gas cooking and heating

ALBANY – State Senator Rob Rolison (R, Poughkeepsie) Tuesday launched an online petition calling on Governor Kathy Hochul and the Climate Action Council to reverse their proposed statewide ban on fossil fuel connections in new residential building construction starting in 2025. Under the additional terms of the proposal laid...

