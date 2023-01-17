Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia welcomed the 15th bus with migrants from TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
‘Expressway to Your Heart’ and the Birth of the Sound of PhiladelphiaFrank MastropoloPhiladelphia, NY
Did Ellen Greenberg Stab Herself More Than 20 Times? Court Hears the Legal Battle Over Teacher’s DeathNikPhiladelphia, NY
Related
wwnytv.com
Watertown continues working on new zoning plan
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown continues to create a new plan on what can we where in the city, meaning it’s looking at it’s zoning. The city is on its way to simplifying it’s zoning, reducing it from twelve down to eight. The new zoning will...
flackbroadcasting.com
Closings, Cancellations and Delays for Friday, January 20, 2023
Closings, Cancellations and Delays as of: 8:01 A.M. Adirondack CSD: 2-hour-delay; no morning BOCES or pre-k. Barneveld Public Library: CLOSED. Holland Patent CSD: CLOSED. West Canada Valley CSD: CLOSED. Image via Lewis County Government.
flackbroadcasting.com
Report: Sheriff Carpinelli announces bid for fourth Lewis County term
LOWVILLE- Lewis County Sheriff Mike Carpinelli says he will be seeking a fourth term in office this fall. He made the announcement Thursday in Lowville, NY. As far as we know, there are no opponents who have stepped up to challenge the sheriff, but that could very well change within the next few months.
flackbroadcasting.com
Report: Michael Snow murder trial pushed back from original start date January 23
ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY- The murder trial for Michael Snow, the man accused of killing a college student last-year in St. Lawrence County, will be pushed back to another date. It was supposed to begin this coming Monday, January 23, according to the latest updates from WWNY-TV. Snow is charged with...
wwnytv.com
County takes over Ogdensburg’s overnight police dispatching
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Overnight was the first time St. Lawrence County handled all police dispatching for the city of Ogdensburg. County officials said they were starting at 11 p.m. Wednesday to take over all primary dispatch services and coordinated call response for city police. That coverage lasts until...
Erie County legislators deliberate resolution opposing ban of natural gas heating in NYS
The Erie County Legislautre’s republican caucus is speaking out in opposition to the potential state ban on natural gas heating and appliances.
wwnytv.com
Landfill fee hikes, municipalities are looking at ways to make up the difference
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s Pick N’ Go Property Waste Services has 4,000 customers in the tri-county area and prices are set to go up. By how much is yet to be determined. “Just to increase your prices with inflation with the way it is now, with...
wwnytv.com
Questioning if Watertown City Charter was followed after a refund was issued to a resident
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown City Council will likely fix a mistake Tuesday night after City Manager Ken Mix refunded thousands of dollars to a city resident. At least one council member argues the decision Mix made wasn’t a decision he could make. That it needed a vote from council, and without one, the city didn’t follow its own rule book.
wwnytv.com
3 vehicles crash on Watertown’s Court Street bridge
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Winter weather was to blame for several crashes Tuesday throughout the North Country. There were no injuries reported in a three vehicle crash in the City of Watertown on the Court Street Bridge. A car struck a SUV coming from the opposite direction. The driver...
Governor Hochul proposes ban on fossil fuel powered heating equipment
With discussions in Albany regarding a proposed ban on natural gas, this has some businesses and homeowners fired up.
Local pushback to state plan banning gas appliances: "The state is shockingly tone deaf with this plan"
Members of Erie County’s Republican caucus have introduced a resolution opposing the proposed state ban on natural gas heating and are hoping to draw bipartisan support for the measure. Legislator Chris Greene discussed the measure on WBEN Wednesday
wwnytv.com
Trial for man accused of killing SUNY Potsdam student pushed back
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A St. Lawrence County murder trial won’t get underway this month. Michael Snow of Massena faces a second-degree murder charge after the shooting death of Elizabeth Howell in February of last year near SUNY Potsdam. According to St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary Pasqua,...
wwnytv.com
Three people flee Stone Street apartment fire, cause under investigation
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Three people fled their apartment house in Watertown Thursday afternoon. Flames were reported at 205 Stone Street around 2:45 p.m. According to the Watertown Fire Department, crews found a fire on the second floor of the two-and-a-half story duplex. It was contained to that room.
Can You Legally Hunt From Your Front Porch in Dutchess County NY?
Are you a licensed hunter in the State of New York? Do you know when you can legally go hunting and for what, depending on the time of year? While you eagerly await the next hunting season, here is something that most hunters should also know, maybe you already do know it. What is it?
flackbroadcasting.com
Sheriff Maciol elected unanimously to State Sheriff’s Association Executive Committee during annual conference; receives prestigious award
ALBANY, NY- The New York State Sheriff’s Association held their 89th annual conference this week in Albany, NY and our Oneida County Sheriff was elected unanimously to serve on their executive committee. He also was named receiver of the Sheriff Grover Cleveland Award, the institute’s most prestigious honor. Grover...
cnyhomepage.com
Debate over new Stewart’s Shops location in South Utica
UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – In August of 2022 convenience store and gas chain Stewart’s Shops applied to build a new location at 2634 Genesee Street in Utica. “Since then, there have been appearances at the scenic historic preservation commission and the zoning board of appeals the zoning board of appeals did render favorable decisions in each of the variances that were requested we are optimistic with a site plan that is appropriately zoned and dimensionally meets the requirements that we will be considered for a vote,” said Chuck Marshall, Land Development and Permitting at Stewart’s Shops.
rochesterregional.org
Structural Steel Works Begins in Potsdam
POTSDAM, NY – The second phase of Canton-Potsdam Hospital’s Regional Care Pavilion (RCP) construction project involves the erection of the first structural steel columns. A crane was delivered to the Hospital’s main campus on Monday, January 16, 2023 and in less than 24-hours, the skeleton of the Pavilion began taking shape. The largest piece of steel to be lifted into place will be an I-beam, weighing in at nine tons, and a total of 1,100 tons of steel will be used.
flackbroadcasting.com
State Police: North Country resident accused in Jefferson County shoplifting case
WATERTOWN- A North Country resident is accused of shoplifting in Jefferson County, authorities say. Alexis M. Sobek, 22, of Carthage, NY was arrested Wednesday night by the New York State Police (Watertown). Sobek was officially charged with one misdemeanor count each of petit larceny and criminally possessing a controlled substance in the seventh-degree.
wwnytv.com
Watertown City Council members go back and forth over cyberspace while golf club deal remains on pause
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The City of Watertown’s controversial $3.4 Million deal for the Watertown Golf Club spilled over from City Hall to cyber space with a weekend war of words erupting. “People are looking for the City Council to work together to stop the drama, stop the...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Rolison calls for protest against plan to ban gas cooking and heating
ALBANY – State Senator Rob Rolison (R, Poughkeepsie) Tuesday launched an online petition calling on Governor Kathy Hochul and the Climate Action Council to reverse their proposed statewide ban on fossil fuel connections in new residential building construction starting in 2025. Under the additional terms of the proposal laid...
Comments / 0