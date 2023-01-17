ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernal, UT

Comments / 0

Related
basinnow.com

Water Leak On Highway 40 In Roosevelt Being Repaired

Roosevelt City Crews deserve the praise being offered as they were dispatched early Tuesday morning to handle an unexpected disaster. “At 2 a.m. City crews were dispatched to a water leak in Palmer’s parking lot on Highway 40,” shares Roosevelt City. “Crews were able to get the leak turned off, affecting the Metro Hill neighborhood on 200 East to 800 South.” As of Tuesday early afternoon, some businesses were still without water while repairs and cleanup continued. The announcement gave a huge thanks to the City crews who were working hard to clear the mud and debris, repair the leak, and plow the snow from Monday night’s storm.
ROOSEVELT, UT
Park Record

Sheriff’s Report: Tooele man discovered in stolen vehicle, charged with burglary in Silver Creek

A 33-year-old Tooele man was arrested Friday night following a string of crimes in Silver Creek. Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies initially arrested the man after he was found inside a stolen vehicle that was located in a gas station parking lot, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. The car was impounded and the man was transported to the Summit County Jail.
TOOELE, UT
basinnow.com

Roosevelt City Asks Public For Help Identifying Individual

Social media can be a useful tool or at least local law enforcement have found it useful. Roosevelt City Police Department is the latest agency to utilize the tool of social media in seeking to identify a suspect. They shared two images on Thursday morning of a woman in regards to a retail theft case. The request is that members of the public check out the pictures on the Roosevelt City Police Department Facebook page and if you have any information on the identity of the individual, to please call 435-722-2330.
ROOSEVELT, UT
Gephardt Daily

Provo man jailed on suspicion of committing 8 felonies

SPRINGVILLE, Utah, Jan. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Provo man is facing 14 charges, eight of them felonies, after Springville police say he was found in a stolen vehicle, reversed his vehicle as police were extracting him, backed into a police vehicle and was found with illegal drugs.
PROVO, UT
KPCW

LDS Church applies to change Wasatch County dark sky rules

As part of the plan to build a temple near Heber City, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints wants Wasatch County to relax its rules against light pollution. The LDS Church is planning a new temple in the Heber Valley and wants to change Wasatch County’s outdoor lighting code so it can light it up.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
Pyramid

Timpanogos Regional Hospital names new Chief Executive Officer

MountainStar Healthcare’s Timpanogos Regional Hospital is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year with a new chief executive officer at the helm. Austin L. Manning will fill the chief’s slot, left open when Kimball S. Anderson retired at the end of 2022 after seven years leading the 122-bed Orem hospital.
OREM, UT
basinnow.com

Ashley Watershed Draft Plan With Kids Canal Designs Open For Public Comment

The Ashley Watershed Draft Plan-EA is now available for public review and the public comment period opened on Wednesday. This is for the Ashley Valley Watershed Flood and Irrigation Project in Uintah County. The lead federal agency on the project is the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service. The project aims to provide flood damage prevention and reduction, improve agricultural water management, and address water loss. The Ashley Central Canal Company has been piping the canal to preserve the water for their customers who rely on it for their agriculture operations. The piping was met with some resistance, especially concerning the area known as Kids Canal along 1500 West from 500 South to 500 North. The environmental process performed by the US Department of Agriculture NRCS found that plans to pipe Kids Canal and ruin the recreational features would have an adverse effect on the community and needed mitigated. The new Draft Plan released on Wednesday includes those designs. The total project installation cost proposed is $19.6 million dollars with the Department of Agriculture providing the funds for approximately $16 million dollars. The draft Plan – EA can be accessed on the NRCS Project website. Comments can be emailed to email@ashleywatershed.com and must be postmarked by February 17th.
UINTAH COUNTY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy