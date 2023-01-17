Read full article on original website
basinnow.com
Water Leak On Highway 40 In Roosevelt Being Repaired
Roosevelt City Crews deserve the praise being offered as they were dispatched early Tuesday morning to handle an unexpected disaster. “At 2 a.m. City crews were dispatched to a water leak in Palmer’s parking lot on Highway 40,” shares Roosevelt City. “Crews were able to get the leak turned off, affecting the Metro Hill neighborhood on 200 East to 800 South.” As of Tuesday early afternoon, some businesses were still without water while repairs and cleanup continued. The announcement gave a huge thanks to the City crews who were working hard to clear the mud and debris, repair the leak, and plow the snow from Monday night’s storm.
Fact-checking 7 statements by Sheriff Jared Rigby as he vies for state job
Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby is fighting back after reporting by FOX 13 News put an abrupt halt to his swearing-in ceremony for a powerful state position.
Cottonwood resorts surpass 400 inches of snow for season so far
UTAH — This week, Alta Ski Area, Snowbird Resort, and Brighton Resort surpassed 400 inches of snowfall so far for the season. In a world where many ski areas would […]
Two suspects arrested in connection with 2009 cold case homicide
SALT LAKE CITY — Two men were arrested on January 11 in connection with a 14-year-old homicide cold case. Agents from the Utah Department of Public Safety’s State Bureau of […]
kjzz.com
Uintah County man reportedly tries to murder stepson with hunting rifle
LAPOINT, Utah (KUTV) — A man out of Lapoint, Utah is facing several felony charges after police said he admitted to trying to kill his stepson using a hunting rifle and threatening to kill his wife. David Michael Parker, 50, is facing one second degree felony count of murder,...
Park Record
Sheriff’s Report: Tooele man discovered in stolen vehicle, charged with burglary in Silver Creek
A 33-year-old Tooele man was arrested Friday night following a string of crimes in Silver Creek. Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies initially arrested the man after he was found inside a stolen vehicle that was located in a gas station parking lot, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. The car was impounded and the man was transported to the Summit County Jail.
Member of POST Council felt sheriff's nomination was rigged
Documents obtained by FOX 13 News reveal how a member of POST Council felt the POST Director nomination process was rigged in favor of Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby.
basinnow.com
Roosevelt City Asks Public For Help Identifying Individual
Social media can be a useful tool or at least local law enforcement have found it useful. Roosevelt City Police Department is the latest agency to utilize the tool of social media in seeking to identify a suspect. They shared two images on Thursday morning of a woman in regards to a retail theft case. The request is that members of the public check out the pictures on the Roosevelt City Police Department Facebook page and if you have any information on the identity of the individual, to please call 435-722-2330.
Nearly $350,000 in cash, jewelry stolen from Powderwood Drive condo in burglary
PARK CITY, Utah — An estimated $250,000 in cash and $100,000 worth of jewelry were stolen from a condo on Powderwood Drive yesterday. According to a shift report from the […]
ksl.com
Former Utah ski employee arrested over threatening social media post, police say
PARK CITY — A former Park City Mountain ski resort employee has been arrested and accused of making a post on social media that some felt was a possible threat aimed at the ski school. The 25-year-old man was booked into the Summit County Jail on Wednesday for investigation...
Gephardt Daily
Provo man jailed on suspicion of committing 8 felonies
SPRINGVILLE, Utah, Jan. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Provo man is facing 14 charges, eight of them felonies, after Springville police say he was found in a stolen vehicle, reversed his vehicle as police were extracting him, backed into a police vehicle and was found with illegal drugs.
Multiple families evacuated due to fire at Park City Hotel
Multiple families were displaced Saturday evening due to a fire at the Hotel Park City, according to the Park City Fire District.
‘Porch Pirate’ caught, arrested in Springville
Springville Police have found and arrested the 'porch pirate' after several weeks of searching.
Stolen travel trailer recovered by Summit County Sheriffs Department in Samak
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — An area resident notified Summit County Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday that a travel trailer was hanging partially off a small bridge on a snow-covered Beaver Creek […]
LDS Church applies to change Wasatch County dark sky rules
As part of the plan to build a temple near Heber City, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints wants Wasatch County to relax its rules against light pollution. The LDS Church is planning a new temple in the Heber Valley and wants to change Wasatch County’s outdoor lighting code so it can light it up.
Missing horses last seen in November miraculously found
A group of horses missing from Utah County and believed to have been stolen nearly two months ago were miraculously found over the weekend.
Inaugural Snowfest at Heber Valley Airport complete with snowmen, art, food trucks
HEBER CITY, Utah — On Saturday, January 21, Heber City and the Heber Valley Airport host the first annual Snowfest, where snowmen and art will line the runways at this […]
Timpanogos Regional Hospital names new Chief Executive Officer
MountainStar Healthcare’s Timpanogos Regional Hospital is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year with a new chief executive officer at the helm. Austin L. Manning will fill the chief’s slot, left open when Kimball S. Anderson retired at the end of 2022 after seven years leading the 122-bed Orem hospital.
kjzz.com
Provo unsheltered woman known as 'Peaches' dies from cold exposure
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — An unsheltered woman known as "Peaches" has died due to cold exposure in Utah County. Tamu Smith said she has always loved her mom, Edna Cox but was mainly known by her nickname. She was described as a funny, brave, go-getter who fell on hard...
basinnow.com
Ashley Watershed Draft Plan With Kids Canal Designs Open For Public Comment
The Ashley Watershed Draft Plan-EA is now available for public review and the public comment period opened on Wednesday. This is for the Ashley Valley Watershed Flood and Irrigation Project in Uintah County. The lead federal agency on the project is the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service. The project aims to provide flood damage prevention and reduction, improve agricultural water management, and address water loss. The Ashley Central Canal Company has been piping the canal to preserve the water for their customers who rely on it for their agriculture operations. The piping was met with some resistance, especially concerning the area known as Kids Canal along 1500 West from 500 South to 500 North. The environmental process performed by the US Department of Agriculture NRCS found that plans to pipe Kids Canal and ruin the recreational features would have an adverse effect on the community and needed mitigated. The new Draft Plan released on Wednesday includes those designs. The total project installation cost proposed is $19.6 million dollars with the Department of Agriculture providing the funds for approximately $16 million dollars. The draft Plan – EA can be accessed on the NRCS Project website. Comments can be emailed to email@ashleywatershed.com and must be postmarked by February 17th.
