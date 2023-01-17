Read full article on original website
Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia reports five new COVID deaths
CHARLESTON — A Ritchie County resident was among the five COVID-19 coronavirus deaths between Tuesday and Wednesday reported by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The state reported the deaths of an 84-year-old man from Ritchie County, a 90-year-old woman from Preston County, an 80-year-old woman...
woay.com
DHHR reports active COVID-19 cases increase to 911; 5 deaths since last report
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 18, 2023, there are currently 911 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been five deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,790 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has...
wchstv.com
Active COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations dip slightly in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Active COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations dropped slightly in West Virginia on Thursday. The state’s active case total moved from 911 to 889 on Thursday, despite the addition of 307 new positive cases, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport Woman, Former Harrison County Educator among 28 Indicted by Taylor County Grand Jury
A Bridgeport woman and former Harrison County educator among 28 individuals indicted by the Taylor County Grand Jury’s January session, according to information provided by Prosecuting Attorney Rich Bord. Julie Ann Bargo is the local woman in question. The 47-year-old is charged with one count of felony child abuse.
Truck company sued for chemical spill into West Virginia creek
(The video above is from a previous story) A trucking company and a driver are being sued over a West Virginia highway spill that sent a chemical into a creek. The Kanawha County Commission said Thursday that it filed a circuit court lawsuit over the August spill that dumped 3,000 gallons of the material into […]
WDTV
Former Taylor County principal indicted
GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Taylor County Grand Jury has handed down an indictment against a former Taylor County principal. 49-year-old Brian Scott Hage, of Grafton, and former principal of Taylor County Middle School, was charged with one county of domestic battery, two counts of felony child neglect, one count of wanton endangerment involving a firearm and one count of domestic assault.
WSAZ
Gov. Justice appoints new Commissioner of West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday the appointment of William “Billy” K. Marshall III as the Commissioner of the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation. The appointment is effective immediately. Marshall has had a career in public service, previously serving as Assistant Commissioner for...
Former West Virginia man sentenced for stealing mining equipment
A former West Virginia resident will spend four years in federal prison and must pay $2.9 million in restitution after he was convicted of helping to steal specialized mining equipment from Pennsylvania, Virginia and Kentucky and taking it to West Virginia.
WTAP
West Virginia House of Delegates considers bill to reorganize Department of Health and Human Resources
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia House of Delegates is in the process of considering a landmark bill that would massively reorganize the West Virginia department of health and human services. House Bill 2006, and its related legislation in the senate, senate bill 126, would split DHHR into three...
Man arrested after meth and marijuana bust in Randolph County
The Randolph County Sheriff's Office seized more than 50 grams of meth and about 6 and a half ounces of marijuana during a drug bust in the Glenmore area on Wednesday.
WDTV
W.Va. state law prevents enforcement of ‘pistol brace ban’
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A federal agency is issuing a new regulation on certain adaptations to guns, but many law enforcement agencies say they aren’t going to follow the rule. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives recently signed a regulation limiting certain types of braces for pistols.
West Virginia bill would ban physicians from providing gender-affirming surgery to minors
A bill that would ban physicians from providing gender-affirming surgery to minors is advancing in West Virginia. West Virginia lawmakers in the House Health and Human Resources Committee greenlit the legislation after little discussion Thursday, sending it to the House Judiciary Committee. The only lawmakers who spoke at length on the bill were two of […]
West Virginia likely to complete Dry January
West Virginia is the second most-likely state to finish Dry January, according to a study by PriceListo.
WTAP
Power Outages throughout region due to strong winds
MID-OHIO VALLEY (WTAP) - Due to Thursday night’s strong storms with high winds, multiple people through Ohio and West Virginia are dealing with power outages. According to AEP Ohio, Washington, Noble Meigs, Athens, and Morgan counties are seeing customers without power. Washington: 15, estimated restoration 11:00 p.m. Noble: less...
Kentucky State Police citation reveals details of woman’s body found in car on I-75
Kentucky State Police have identified the woman found in a man's trunk Wednesday.
WOWK
West Virginia Governor Justice tests positive for COVID-19
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has tested positive for COVID-19, according to his office. Officials with Justice’s office say the governor had a “sudden onset of symptoms” late this afternoon, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, and immediately took a COVID-19 test, which came back positive.
WDTV
Two Harrison County schools get new PRO
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - There’s a new prevention resource officer patrolling the halls of two local elementary schools. Deputy D.J. Navarini is now the PRO at Norwood Elementary and Nutter Fort Elementary. He’s one of the first in the state to have that role. Navarini was on road...
West Virginia legislators propose ‘Marshall University Airplane Crash Day’ to honor victims
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia legislators are proposing a state-wide day to remember the 75 lives lost in the tragic 1970 Marshall University plane crash. Every year, the Marshall community holds a remembrance ceremony on Nov. 14, the anniversary of the crash, to honor the lives lost that night. Students say professors allow […]
How can West Virginia be a place veterans want to live?
(WTRF) – Why not West Virginia? It’s a question that’s been tossed around when talking about how to grow the state’s population. While there are different ways to do that, Governor Jim Justice proposed a $5,000 dollar incentive to any veteran who wants to move to the Mountain State. But, is it enough to draw […]
Investigation underway after 7 inmates allegedly overdose at West Virginia jail
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Authorities are investigating after seven inmates from the Southern Regional Jail were taken to the hospital after suspected drug overdoses. According to the West Virginia Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, seven inmates “gave the appearance of experiencing a drug overdose,” on the evening of Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. Dispatchers say […]
Comments / 0