Harrison County, WV

Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia reports five new COVID deaths

CHARLESTON — A Ritchie County resident was among the five COVID-19 coronavirus deaths between Tuesday and Wednesday reported by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The state reported the deaths of an 84-year-old man from Ritchie County, a 90-year-old woman from Preston County, an 80-year-old woman...
RITCHIE COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Former Taylor County principal indicted

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Taylor County Grand Jury has handed down an indictment against a former Taylor County principal. 49-year-old Brian Scott Hage, of Grafton, and former principal of Taylor County Middle School, was charged with one county of domestic battery, two counts of felony child neglect, one count of wanton endangerment involving a firearm and one count of domestic assault.
TAYLOR COUNTY, WV
WDTV

W.Va. state law prevents enforcement of ‘pistol brace ban’

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A federal agency is issuing a new regulation on certain adaptations to guns, but many law enforcement agencies say they aren’t going to follow the rule. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives recently signed a regulation limiting certain types of braces for pistols.
WTAP

Power Outages throughout region due to strong winds

MID-OHIO VALLEY (WTAP) - Due to Thursday night’s strong storms with high winds, multiple people through Ohio and West Virginia are dealing with power outages. According to AEP Ohio, Washington, Noble Meigs, Athens, and Morgan counties are seeing customers without power. Washington: 15, estimated restoration 11:00 p.m. Noble: less...
OHIO STATE
WOWK

West Virginia Governor Justice tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has tested positive for COVID-19, according to his office. Officials with Justice’s office say the governor had a “sudden onset of symptoms” late this afternoon, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, and immediately took a COVID-19 test, which came back positive.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WDTV

Two Harrison County schools get new PRO

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - There’s a new prevention resource officer patrolling the halls of two local elementary schools. Deputy D.J. Navarini is now the PRO at Norwood Elementary and Nutter Fort Elementary. He’s one of the first in the state to have that role. Navarini was on road...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

How can West Virginia be a place veterans want to live?

(WTRF) – Why not West Virginia? It’s a question that’s been tossed around when talking about how to grow the state’s population.  While there are different ways to do that, Governor Jim Justice proposed a $5,000 dollar incentive to any veteran who wants to move to the Mountain State.  But, is it enough to draw […]
COLORADO STATE
WOWK 13 News

Investigation underway after 7 inmates allegedly overdose at West Virginia jail

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Authorities are investigating after seven inmates from the Southern Regional Jail were taken to the hospital after suspected drug overdoses. According to the West Virginia Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, seven inmates “gave the appearance of experiencing a drug overdose,” on the evening of Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. Dispatchers say […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

