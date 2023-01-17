Read full article on original website
Dozens of NYC workers file $250M suit seeking to end COVID vaccine mandate
Dozens of New York City employees who lost their jobs for not complying with the COVID-19 vaccine mandate have filed a $250 million lawsuit seeking to end the rule as the pandemic is winding down, new court papers show. The group of 72 former employees are asking a judge to overturn the mandate given that politicians, including President Biden, Gov. Kathy Hochul, Sen. Chuck Schumer, have “all declared the pandemic is over,” according to a Bronx Supreme Court lawsuit from Thursday. Many of the fired employees — from the NYPD, FDNY, Department of Education, Department of Health and other agencies –worked for...
cityandstateny.com
Opinion: Thousands of NYCHA tenants forgotten under Emergency Rental Assistance Program
The New York State Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which helped residents who missed rent payments during the COVID-19 Pandemic, ignored New York City Housing Authority tenants since its inception. Now, almost three years after the pandemic began, thousands of New York City’s public housing residents are facing large rental arrears, totaling $454 million across 73,028 households, most of which were accrued over the pandemic. All NYCHA residents want is the same relief that millions of other renters received across the state.
Mayor Adams Said We Can’t Take It Anymore to Governor Hochul
New York City Mayor Eric Adams is in Washington, D.C. for the Annual Conference of Mayors. Though the mayors may talk about crime, inflation, and healthcare, there is one common theme shared by many. Mayor Adams said migrants are on his agenda and he thinks other cities need to share the responsibility, including New York Governor Kathy Hochul.
Governor Hochul silent after NYC Mayor requests financial assistance for transported migrants
by Jennie Taer NEW YORK, NY – Mayor Eric Adams’ requests to assist illegal migrants arriving in New York City have yet to be answered by Democratic New York Governor Kathy Hochul. Adams told the New York Post on Tuesday that he has several requests with Hochul’s office for illegal migrants to be housed and relocated in other parts of the state since the city keeps getting them from multiple states. A transport sent by Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Democratic El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser, and Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis brought more than 40,000 illegal migrants into the The post Governor Hochul silent after NYC Mayor requests financial assistance for transported migrants appeared first on Shore News Network.
You, the New York voter, are to blame for city’s and state’s headlong rush to disaster
Mayor Eric Adams’ “City of Yes” suffered three thundering recent “No”s — to new housing, to judicial legitimacy and to sanity. The fault lies not only with woke politicians and judges — but also our own electorate. If New York City proceeds in its headlong rush to doom, our chuckleheaded voters will lead the march. Public Enemy No. 1: City Council Member Kristin Richardson Jordan, who killed a proposal for more than 900 new rental apartments, half of them “affordable,” on a mostly vacant central Harlem block. She single-handedly torpedoed plans for a complex called One45 at Lenox Avenue and West...
Mayor Adams is right to blast Brad Lander for shameless political peacocking on the migrant crisis
Mayor Eric Adams is 100% correct to call out slimy progressive city Comptroller Brad Lander after Lander criticized Adams’ weekend trip to the border as a tide of migrants overwhelms his city. “The people of this city have been going through this for months, for months, and his first communication was a week ago,” marveled the mayor. “You’re the comptroller, you should be concerned about the financial hit our city is seeing” and “be writing letters with me and going to DC.” Lander sneered (from his campaign Twitter handle, no less) on Sunday that the trip risked “reinforcing a harmful narrative that...
nystateofpolitics.com
Advocate: On affordable housing, Hochul putting her eggs in the wrong basket
Gov. Kathy Hochul’s signature proposal to create affordable housing is getting low marks from affordable housing advocates for one major reason: The plan won’t deliver any new affordable housing for another few years and the crisis is immediate. According to Cea Weaver, a campaign coordinator at Housing Justice...
Second discrimination lawsuit filed against large Staten Island nonprofit UAU; unethical financial practices alleged
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The former director of finance for non-profit United Activities Unlimited (UAU) is suing his former employer for alleged age discrimination and retaliation after he tried to “blow the whistle” on alleged illegal and unethical business practices by the group’s former executive director, according to court documents.
NYC special needs school filled with rats and filth: lawsuit
A New York City school for special needs children is a filth hole where roaches climb on children, rats roam the halls and “good-old-boy” staff members engage in sexual harassment, a lawsuit filed by a former employee this week alleges. The International Institute for the Brain (iBRAIN)’s building on East 91st Street was “extremely filthy” and crawling with vermin– all while receiving up to $350,000 in taxpayer funding per student, ex-worker Katelyn Newman claims in the New York Supreme Court suit filed Jan. 16. “Leaks in the plumbing were stuffed up with Dorito bags or whatever else was readily available,” when Newman began...
Investigation finds concerning link between guardianship lawyers, case workers and judges
Eyewitness News found that guardianship lawyers, law firms or people who deal with guardianship cases who donated to judges' election campaigns were awarded guardianship appointments by those same judges.
NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln receives much-needed funds to support patients
Doctors say that this winter’s tridemic has put serious pressure on local hospitals, especially the intensive care unit at NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln.
newyorkpersonalinjuryattorneysblog.com
New legal obligation for NYC construction workers in regards to Site Safety Training to reduce hard hat fatalities and injuries
New York City construction workers and their supervisors who are working on large or complex construction sites will be legally required to have a Site Safety Training Card issued by the NYC DOB Training Connect Platform. These cards are equipped with a chip and can be scanned to validate their...
Queens official booted from office for calling COVID the ‘Wu-Flu’ during public meeting
A member of a Queens community board was booted from office after referring to COVID-19 as the “Wu-Flu” in a public meeting. Community Board 5 member Richard Huber, during the remote Jan. 11 meeting, said, “When all you ever heard about the vaccine — these so-called vaccines — for the ‘Wu-Flu.'” He was questioning the effectiveness of coronavirus vaccines and antiviral drugs amid an increase in COVID-19 amid a new contagious Omicron strain. Board member Derek Evers responded, “I’m not going to comment on the unhinged anti-vaxx rant we just heard. But I would just like to condemn the racist...
Corporal Punishment: It’s Time To Admit That Beating Kids Isn’t The Solution To Crime
Despite evidence to the contrary, people like New York City Mayor Eric Adams are holding on to the belief that physical punishment will prevent kids from becoming criminals. In fact, hitting children is the first step in the process of producing criminals. The post Corporal Punishment: It’s Time To Admit That Beating Kids Isn’t The Solution To Crime appeared first on NewsOne.
fox5ny.com
FDA advisory doctor says it's time to rethink booster shot recommendations
NEW YORK - A member of the FDA Vaccine Advisory Committee says it is time to rethink COVID-19 booster shot recommendations. Dr. Paul Offit says not everyone should run out to get the latest booster shot. He made the comment on FOX 5 New York's Good Day New York on...
Why won’t NY’s heavy hitters in DC — Schumer, Jeffries, Gillibrand — do anything to help Mayor Adams?
Once upon a time a sparrow couldn’t fall in City Hall Park without Chuck Schumer calling a press conference. Today America’s border chaos holds a dagger to Gotham’s heart, but he stands as dumb as a fence post. Why is that? Indeed, what’s the point of having big shots in Washington if New York can’t count on them in a crisis? And, apart from Joe Biden, is there a bigger shot in DC than Senate Majority Leader Schumer — fourth in line of succession to the presidency and, presumably, a man of considerable influence? Alas, as a practical matter, poor Mayor Adams wouldn’t know...
New York/New Jersey Residents Admit To a Credit Card Fraud Scheme That Affected Thousands of Citizens
According to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, a Bronx, New York man pled guilty to a conspiracy that utilized stolen credit card information to make fraudulent retail purchases across the country.
straightarrownews.com
Eric Adams leaves New York Police overtime pay ‘under budgeted’
New York City Mayor Eric Adams released his 2024 city budget proposal last week, grabbing the attention of some with what he proposed to allocate for overtime pay for the New York Police Department. Under the preliminary budget, the NYPD budgeted $452 million for overtime in coming fiscal year 2024.
NY1
Two dead after single-engine plane departing from JFK crashes: sources
Two people are dead after a single-engine plane traveling from John F. Kennedy International Airport to an airport in Ohio crashed Thursday evening, sources say. The plane crashed after the pilot reported engine issues "approximately one mile from Westchester County Airport in White Plains, N.Y." around 6:15 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.
bkreader.com
Rising Groundwater Threatens New York City — Researchers to Study How Much
Groundwater is lurking as an under-the-radar threat in coastal New York City, but officials stopped 50 years of routine monitoring in 2013. Now, environmental agencies are starting […] Click here to view original web page at www.thecity.nyc.
