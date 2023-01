WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. – The Fairmont State wrestling team (11-13, 4-2 Mountain East Conference) split a pair of matches at the Mountain East Quad Match hosted in West Liberty, W.Va. The Fighting Falcons defeated Notre Dame (Ohio) 30-21 before dropping a dual to No. 4 West Liberty, 47-6. In the match versus NDC, Nate Pelesky forced his opponent into a pin at the 3:58 mark of the bout in the 133-pound division. At 165 lbs., Evan Thompson recorded a fall 2:32 into his match to add six points to the Fairmont State score. Austin Gibson finished the 184-pound match with a pin for the third Fairmont State pin of the dual. Brandan Meyers and Jude Childers both won via a forfeit, and Fairmont State claimed a 30-21 win over Notre Dame (Ohio).

FAIRMONT, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO