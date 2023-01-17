Read full article on original website
Benzinga
Banyan Step Out Drilling Confirms District Scale Gold Mineralization Trend at Aurmac Property, Yukon
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2023 / Banyan Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "Banyan") BYNBYAGF is pleased to announce that the Company has confirmed a district scale mineralization trend of over five (5) kilometres ("km") of mineralization on the AurMac Property (the "Property"), Yukon Territory (Figure 1). Hole...
streetwisereports.com
Gold Co. IDs Source of Golden Triangle Deposit
Seabridge Gold Inc. (SEA:TSX; SA:NYSE.MKT) said its 2022 drilling program at its 100%-owned Iskut project in northwestern British Columbia identified a large, mineralized breccia pipe below the Bronson Slope deposit. The quartz-magnetite pipe, which holds gold and copper mineralization from multiple hydrothermal eruptive events, has been identified as the source...
A scrap metal find at a flea market in the US turned out to be the Third Imperial Fabergé egg worth $33 million
The Third Imperial Fabergé Egg was created by Peter Carl Fabergé in 1887 for the Russian Tsar Alexander III and his family. There were a total of 54 eggs created for the Russian Royal Family.
dancehallmag.com
Ce’Cile Lashes ‘Choppa’ Culture After Usain Bolt Lost US$12 Million In SSL Fraud
Bad Gyal Ce’Cile is bashing those who promote scamming after retired sprinter Usain Bolt was defrauded of almost J$2 billion (US$12 million) by employees at Stocks and Securities Limited (SSL). “I hope .. people that have benefitted from scamming.. and promote scamming and say nothing wrong with choppa lifestyle...
Rhyolite Ridge: Biden administration to lend up to $700 million to Nevada lithium mine
A Nevada lithium mine project earned a $700 million loan commitment from the Biden administration as part of efforts to spur the U.S. domestic battery sector. The conditional commitment from the Department of Energy’s loan programs office will help Ioneer Rhyolite Ridge LLC finance lithium processing and production at its Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron...
Phys.org
Plans for deep seabed mining pit renewable energy demand against ocean life in a largely unexplored frontier
As companies race to expand renewable energy and the batteries to store it, finding sufficient amounts of rare earth metals to build the technology is no easy feat. That's leading mining companies to take a closer look at a largely unexplored frontier—the deep ocean seabed. A wealth of these...
AOL Corp
More than 100 bids received in latest round of offshore oil and gas licensing
More than 100 applications have been received in the UK’s 33rd round of offshore oil and gas licensing. The North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA), which regulates the sector, said a total of 115 bids have been received from 76 companies, covering 258 “blocks” of the sea. The...
kalkinemedia.com
Boab Metals’ (ASX:BML) stellar Sorby Hills DFS results support progress toward decision to mine
Boab Metals has marked a major milestone with the completion of a successful DFS, underpinning the development of its world-class asset. The highly positive study on the Sorby Hills Lead-Silver-Zinc project supports progress towards decision to mine in mid-2023. The study highlighted robust pre-tax economics including a net cash flow...
NEWSBTC
D.E.B.T. Ecosystem Partners With RFEG To Support The XPLR Token Project
D.E.B.T. enters a partnership with a satellite technology provider RFEG;. RFEG’s satellite based XPLR technology allows for more effective and eco-friendly exploration and drilling of natural commodities;. The XPLR Token Project will provide the advanced remote sensing and satellite imagery technology to natural resource developers across the world;. The...
Orange juice prices likely to stay strong, expert says
The cost for orange juice continues to surge, and it is likely to remain strong due to bad weather and disease impacting crops, according to commodities analyst Judy Ganes.
swineweb.com
Genesus Global Market Report EU and Spain January 2023
Mercedes Vega, General Director for Spain, Italy & Portugal. We have closed the year 2022 and the truth is that it has been an extremely complicated year in which unprecedented situations have arisen that we can remember:. The price of piglets at 20 kg from January to the end of...
fordauthority.com
Ford Partner SK On Inks Deal With Urbix Inc. For Anode R&D
Ford’s joint venture partner, SK On, figures to play a big role in the automaker’s quest to vastly ramp up EV production in the coming years as both prepare to make batteries at the under-construction BlueOval SK Battery Park. However, just as Ford is working with a vast array of other suppliers, so is SK – a list that includes companies like SQM, Atom Power, Solid Power, Global Lithium Resources, EcoPro, and Lake Resources – as it prepares to invest $22 billion in its U.S.-based endeavors alone. Now, that list continues to expand, as SK On will also partner with U.S. graphite processor Urbix Inc.
Phys.org
Chile sinks controversial mining project over environmental concerns
Chile's government on Wednesday torpedoed a controversial billion-dollar mining project due to be built near a nature reserve that is home to a rare species of penguin. Environmentalists had criticized the proposed open-pit mine and port project in the north of Chile close to the National Humboldt Penguin Reserve due to its potential ecological impact on a unique area known for its natural diversity.
argusjournal.com
Premier Biomedical Inc. (OTC PINK: BIEI), now known as Nova Graphene Ballistics, Inc., Releases its Graphene Ballistic Plate Production Approach
Premier, N/K/A Nova Graphene Ballistics, Inc., commences development of this Proprietary Technology for Lightweight, Protective, Ballistic Plate Production with proprietary CarbonEra. Graphene for Implementation with Novel 3D Printing Filaments in Knoxville. Knoxville, TN, January 19, 2023 — McapMediaWire — Nova-Graphene Ballistics, Inc. (OTC PINK: BIEI), (“pending the name change from...
Thieves in Japan are stealing platinum and palladium parts from Toyota Prius cars as rare metal prices rise
Last year, there were 173 thefts of mufflers or catalytic converters in eastern Tokyo – and 90% of those were from Toyota Prius cars.
pgjonline.com
Gas Starts Flowing to Freeport LNG Export Plant in Texas
(Reuters) - Freeport LNG's long-shut LNG export plant in Texas started receiving pipeline natural gas over the long U.S. Martin Luther King Jr holiday weekend, according to Refinitiv data. U.S. LNG exports have been steadily increasing for years and Freeport, the second biggest U.S. LNG export plant, is one of...
Recycling Today
RecycLiCo delivers battery-grade lithium products to manufacturers in Japan, South Korea
Canada-based lithium-ion battery recycler RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. says it has delivered samples of its battery-grade lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide to battery manufacturers in Japan and South Korea. The companies, which RecycLiCo says are among the top manufacturers in the region, will conduct a technical review of the lithium...
Recycling Today
Copper starts 2023 with a burst
Copper was trading for about $3.74 per pound on the COMEX exchange Jan. 4. Since then, it has trended upward to $4.20 per pound, with copper analysts pointing to supply and demand issues playing a role. In his Jan. 13 issue of “The Copper Journal,” John E. Gross writes the...
kalkinemedia.com
King River Resources (ASX:KRR) receives tax refund for FY22 R&D activities
King River Resources has been granted a research & development tax refund of AU$781,697 for FY22. The company held AU$1,845,928 in cash as of 18 January 2023. King River Resources Limited (ASX:KRR) has received a tax refund for expenditure on research & development (R&D) activities undertaken during FY22. The company...
pgjonline.com
Canadian Province and First Nations Agree to Revive Oil, Gas Development in Montney Play
(Reuters) — The Canadian province of British Columbia (B.C.) announced a land, water and resource management agreement with the Blueberry River First Nations Indigenous group on Wednesday that will restart development in the vast Montney shale play, but also limit new oil and gas activity. New well licenses in...
