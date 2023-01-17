Read full article on original website
Related
ctemag.com
Star Cutter displays tooling solutions for firearms manufacturing
Star Cutter Co., a provider of custom-engineered tooling solutions for precision applications, is displaying its cutting tools tailored for firearms manufacturing at the Shot Show 2023 in the Supplier Showcase, booth #51317. The show is being held in Las Vegas through Jan. 20. Star Cutter is displaying solutions for producing:
ctemag.com
VersaTek Work Glove Coating
Magid’s new VersaTekTM coating is an intelligent and durable technology that adapts to almost any environment so workers can get the job done without having to sacrifice safety, comfort, grip, or dexterity. What makes this new palm coating one-of-a-kind?. Specially engineered stabilizers allow this intelligent coating technology to read...
ctemag.com
Tool Caddy
Tool Caddy™ is a compact storage solution for assembled CNC tooling. The narrow stainless-steel rack features up to 82 locking, horizontal pockets for CAT 40 or HSK 63 tool holders. The horizontal arrangement of the tool pockets greatly improves machinist safety. Traditional tool racks and carts keep tools in...
ctemag.com
Compact Linear Systems
Thomson Industries, Inc., a leading manufacturer of linear motion control solutions, has introduced a family of compact linear systems that makes it easier for motion designers to implement complex applications in small spaces. Designers needing thrust and bearing support in a single, compact unit now have the flexibility to build such applications with versatile, time-tested components from Thomson.
ctemag.com
Automating the toolroom
How does a shop that makes 4,000 toolholders a day effectively manage the toolholder assembly process to be as efficient and cost-effective as possible? In addition, how does the business manage to do the work in a consistent, accurate manner without depending on the ever-shrinking trained workforce available today?. Most...
ctemag.com
Allied Machine launches ‘Allied’s Interactive Experience’
Allied Machine and Engineering, a manufacturer of holemaking and finishing cutting tools for the metal-cutting industry, announces the addition of Allied Europe, located in the UK, and Wohlhaupter, located in Germany, to their online digital platform, Allied’s Interactive Experience. With it, users can now virtually visit the Allied Europe...
Comments / 0