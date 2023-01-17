ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penobscot County, ME

wabi.tv

Officials remind drivers to clean snow and ice off cars

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Across the state Mainers are going to wake up with a lot in common... snow! This has local authorities issuing a reminder. Clean that snow off your cars. That morning commute gets a lot worse when the snow or ice from the car in front of...
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

Join a Zoom Meeting Tonight About Portland to Bangor Rail Service

The Maine Department of Transportation is considering the expansion of rail service in the state to include Bangor. There's something so romantic about traveling by train. Watching the scenery as it passes by, without having to deal with traffic. Strolling down to the diner car for a snack. And then taking a nap, rocked to sleep by the movement of the train. Okay, so these days, you may be eating at a cafe, rather than a dining car, but the premise is still there. It's a great way to travel, especially for families who can enjoy time together instead of Mom or Dad being stressed by driving.
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

Uh, Oh! Gas Prices Are Going The Wrong Way Again

We were doing so well. After the price went up to $5 a gallon not that long ago and then later was on its way down to just a little over $3 a gallon. Last week filling the car cost me $3.11 a gallon. The same station yesterday was at $3.29 a gallon.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Hancock family loses home in fire

HANCOCK, Maine (WABI) - A Hancock family is without a home after it was destroyed by fire Monday morning. The Hancock Volunteer Fire Department says they responded to Horsing Around Way just before 7:00 a.m. for a garage fire that had spread to the house. They say everyone, including pets,...
HANCOCK, ME
WCVB

Chainsaw artist Josh Landry crafts lasting works of art and 2 Feet Brewing Co. offers an array of craft beers

Nicole Estaphan meets a chainsaw artist who transforms dying trees into lasting works of art and pulls up a chair at 2 Feet Brewing for a craft beer and a bite to eat. Josh Landry is a chainsaw storytelling artist who has carved incredible works of art for the likes of Stephen and Tabitha King. He often saves tree by building an intricate new story.
BANGOR, ME
Rachel Perkins

Stay Alert: How to Protect Yourself From Abduction Attempts Like the One in Bangor Target Parking Lot

On January 14th at around 10 p.m., a man from Brewer was arrested by Bangor police after an abduction was reported in the parking lot of a Target. Witnesses notified the police that they saw the man forcing a woman into a U-Haul rental van. The van left the parking lot and the witnesses followed it, providing updates to the police on its location until they lost sight of it when it turned onto Kelly Road towards Veazie. The police located and stopped the van, driven by Colby Cooper, 21, of Brewer on I-95 and I-395 near Exit 2. Cooper was taken into custody and sent to Penobscot County Jail. He is facing charges of kidnapping, eluding, and domestic violence assault. The victim was treated for minor injuries by the Bangor Fire Department Rescue.
BANGOR, ME
WDEA AM 1370

2nd Earthquake in 2 Days and 5th in Week Hits Region [UPDATED]

Make it 2 earthquakes within 2 days and now 5 within the week! Who knew that the Dedham area was a hotbed for seismic activity!. This morning, Thursday January 19th at 9:22 a.m. there was another earthquake, registering 1.9 on the Richter Scale, 6 kilometers southeast of North Penobscot! If you felt this one, you can report it HERE.
DEDHAM, ME
wabi.tv

Bangor Police investigating reports of gunshots on Warren St.

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police are investigating after witnesses say they heard gunshots on Warren Street Tuesday night. Police say they received a call just after 8 p.m. for a reported weapons discharge. Officers spoke with multiple people in the area who say they heard what sounded like ‘pops’...
BANGOR, ME
observer-me.com

MaineCF invites grant proposals from Piscataquis County nonprofits

Nonprofit organizations in Piscataquis County may be eligible for grants from the Maine Community Foundation’s Community Building Grant Program. The grant program invests in local projects and organizations that help build strong communities. Last year seven Piscataquis County nonprofit organizations were awarded grants totaling $44,890. The Community Building Grant...
PISCATAQUIS COUNTY, ME
Q106.5

Bangor Police Say an Abduction at Target Was Not What it Appeared

The Bangor Police Department is reassuring the public that a recent kidnapping incident at Target was not a case of human trafficking. Several bystanders called 911 last week when they saw a man force a woman into a U-Haul van and speed away. Some of the witnesses even followed the vehicle, for a time, to let police know where it was going. Officers were able to catch up to the suspect on I-395 and take the man into custody. Colby Cooper is charged with kidnapping, as well as some domestic violence-related charges. That's our first clue that this was not what it appeared. The woman received minor injuries in the incident.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Former Bangor resident faces potential 20-year sentence for drug trafficking

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A former Bangor resident is facing up to a 20-year sentence for drug trafficking across Penobscot and Aroostook counties. 27-year-old Shelby Loring pleaded guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Bangor to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, as well as possession with intent to distribute.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Two arrested at Brewer business Thursday

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Two people were arrested at a Brewer business with a citizen’s aid on Thursday. Brewer Police say an officer attempted to arrest 28-year-old Sierra Lamb of Brewer on two active arrest warrants. They say Lamb resisted arrest, and 25-year-old Isiah Hoffman engaged in a physical...
BREWER, ME

