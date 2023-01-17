Read full article on original website
wabi.tv
Officials remind drivers to clean snow and ice off cars
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Across the state Mainers are going to wake up with a lot in common... snow! This has local authorities issuing a reminder. Clean that snow off your cars. That morning commute gets a lot worse when the snow or ice from the car in front of...
A Maine Town is Throwing an Ice Storm of 98 Party in The Streets Next Weekend!
I know it's all anyone has been hearing about the last couple of weeks or so, but it really is hard to believe that the big Ice Storm of 98 was 25 freakin' years ago. Like many major events that happen in our lifetimes, this is one of those things that happens and we always remember 'where we were' or 'what we were doing' when it happened.
Join a Zoom Meeting Tonight About Portland to Bangor Rail Service
The Maine Department of Transportation is considering the expansion of rail service in the state to include Bangor. There's something so romantic about traveling by train. Watching the scenery as it passes by, without having to deal with traffic. Strolling down to the diner car for a snack. And then taking a nap, rocked to sleep by the movement of the train. Okay, so these days, you may be eating at a cafe, rather than a dining car, but the premise is still there. It's a great way to travel, especially for families who can enjoy time together instead of Mom or Dad being stressed by driving.
Hey, Holden. Wondering About Those Big Construction Projects in Town?
But if you need storage lockers or garages in Holden, you are in luck. Not one, but two different construction projects will bring new storage facilities to Holden. First, a project that is directly across Main Road from Pat’s Pizza. Just after you enter Holden from Brewer. This is...
Uh, Oh! Gas Prices Are Going The Wrong Way Again
We were doing so well. After the price went up to $5 a gallon not that long ago and then later was on its way down to just a little over $3 a gallon. Last week filling the car cost me $3.11 a gallon. The same station yesterday was at $3.29 a gallon.
wabi.tv
Hancock family loses home in fire
HANCOCK, Maine (WABI) - A Hancock family is without a home after it was destroyed by fire Monday morning. The Hancock Volunteer Fire Department says they responded to Horsing Around Way just before 7:00 a.m. for a garage fire that had spread to the house. They say everyone, including pets,...
WMTW
Maine mother worries daughter poses safety risk, desperate for mental health assistance
LISBON, Maine — Since early childhood, Jessica Deshiro says her oldest daughter has shown signs of aggression. In recent years, she says, her behavior has become much worse. She worries that her daughter poses a safety risk to others, including her other three children. "That is my worst fear....
Stephen King Doesn’t Live at His Famous Bangor, Maine, Home Anymore? Here’s Where He Now Lives
Stephen King is an iconic American author of skin-chilling thriller, supernatural, suspense and science-fiction novels books and movies. If you don't know who he is by now, try google. Stephen King has been the King of providing us with the scariest thrillers of all time. My personal favorite book is...
2 Earthquakes Rumble Hancock County Saturday Morning January 14
If you live in Hancock County or in the Bangor area, you might have felt the 2 earthquakes that rumbled our area, in the early morning hours of Saturday, January 14th. The first was a 3.3 magnitude earthquake that happened at 1:27 a.m. located 6 kilometers East-Southeast of Dedham. Lots...
WCVB
Chainsaw artist Josh Landry crafts lasting works of art and 2 Feet Brewing Co. offers an array of craft beers
Nicole Estaphan meets a chainsaw artist who transforms dying trees into lasting works of art and pulls up a chair at 2 Feet Brewing for a craft beer and a bite to eat. Josh Landry is a chainsaw storytelling artist who has carved incredible works of art for the likes of Stephen and Tabitha King. He often saves tree by building an intricate new story.
Maine Woman Faces 20 Years for Drug Trafficking in Aroostook & Penobscot Counties
A 27-year-old woman faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug trafficking in Penobscot County and Aroostook County, Maine. 27-Year-Old Faces Up to 20 Years for Drug Trafficking. Shelby Loring, formerly from Bangor, and others trafficked meth and fentanyl in Penobscot County and Aroostook County between...
Stay Alert: How to Protect Yourself From Abduction Attempts Like the One in Bangor Target Parking Lot
On January 14th at around 10 p.m., a man from Brewer was arrested by Bangor police after an abduction was reported in the parking lot of a Target. Witnesses notified the police that they saw the man forcing a woman into a U-Haul rental van. The van left the parking lot and the witnesses followed it, providing updates to the police on its location until they lost sight of it when it turned onto Kelly Road towards Veazie. The police located and stopped the van, driven by Colby Cooper, 21, of Brewer on I-95 and I-395 near Exit 2. Cooper was taken into custody and sent to Penobscot County Jail. He is facing charges of kidnapping, eluding, and domestic violence assault. The victim was treated for minor injuries by the Bangor Fire Department Rescue.
2nd Earthquake in 2 Days and 5th in Week Hits Region [UPDATED]
Make it 2 earthquakes within 2 days and now 5 within the week! Who knew that the Dedham area was a hotbed for seismic activity!. This morning, Thursday January 19th at 9:22 a.m. there was another earthquake, registering 1.9 on the Richter Scale, 6 kilometers southeast of North Penobscot! If you felt this one, you can report it HERE.
wabi.tv
Bangor Police investigating reports of gunshots on Warren St.
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police are investigating after witnesses say they heard gunshots on Warren Street Tuesday night. Police say they received a call just after 8 p.m. for a reported weapons discharge. Officers spoke with multiple people in the area who say they heard what sounded like ‘pops’...
observer-me.com
MaineCF invites grant proposals from Piscataquis County nonprofits
Nonprofit organizations in Piscataquis County may be eligible for grants from the Maine Community Foundation’s Community Building Grant Program. The grant program invests in local projects and organizations that help build strong communities. Last year seven Piscataquis County nonprofit organizations were awarded grants totaling $44,890. The Community Building Grant...
Bangor Police Say an Abduction at Target Was Not What it Appeared
The Bangor Police Department is reassuring the public that a recent kidnapping incident at Target was not a case of human trafficking. Several bystanders called 911 last week when they saw a man force a woman into a U-Haul van and speed away. Some of the witnesses even followed the vehicle, for a time, to let police know where it was going. Officers were able to catch up to the suspect on I-395 and take the man into custody. Colby Cooper is charged with kidnapping, as well as some domestic violence-related charges. That's our first clue that this was not what it appeared. The woman received minor injuries in the incident.
wabi.tv
Former Bangor resident faces potential 20-year sentence for drug trafficking
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A former Bangor resident is facing up to a 20-year sentence for drug trafficking across Penobscot and Aroostook counties. 27-year-old Shelby Loring pleaded guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Bangor to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, as well as possession with intent to distribute.
observer-me.com
ACLU calls for federal investigation into Penobscot County ‘improperly’ allocating COVID funds
The American Civil Liberties Union is calling for a federal investigation into Penobscot County’s intended use of COVID-19 relief dollars to fund repairs at its chronically overcrowded jail. The ACLU of Maine has joined eight other affiliates as well as the national organization in asking the federal Department of...
wabi.tv
Two arrested at Brewer business Thursday
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Two people were arrested at a Brewer business with a citizen’s aid on Thursday. Brewer Police say an officer attempted to arrest 28-year-old Sierra Lamb of Brewer on two active arrest warrants. They say Lamb resisted arrest, and 25-year-old Isiah Hoffman engaged in a physical...
