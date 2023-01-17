Read full article on original website
Related
ctemag.com
Star Cutter displays tooling solutions for firearms manufacturing
Star Cutter Co., a provider of custom-engineered tooling solutions for precision applications, is displaying its cutting tools tailored for firearms manufacturing at the Shot Show 2023 in the Supplier Showcase, booth #51317. The show is being held in Las Vegas through Jan. 20. Star Cutter is displaying solutions for producing:
ctemag.com
Tool Caddy
Tool Caddy™ is a compact storage solution for assembled CNC tooling. The narrow stainless-steel rack features up to 82 locking, horizontal pockets for CAT 40 or HSK 63 tool holders. The horizontal arrangement of the tool pockets greatly improves machinist safety. Traditional tool racks and carts keep tools in...
ctemag.com
Allied Machine adds to Allied’s Interactive Experience
Allied Machine and Engineering, a manufacturer of holemaking and finishing cutting tools for the metalcutting industry, announces the addition of Allied Europe, located in the U.K., and Wohlhaupter, located in Germany, to the online digital platform Allied’s Interactive Experience. With it, users can now virtually visit the Allied Europe...
ctemag.com
Compact Linear Systems
Thomson Industries, Inc., a leading manufacturer of linear motion control solutions, has introduced a family of compact linear systems that makes it easier for motion designers to implement complex applications in small spaces. Designers needing thrust and bearing support in a single, compact unit now have the flexibility to build such applications with versatile, time-tested components from Thomson.
ctemag.com
Automating the toolroom
How does a shop that makes 4,000 toolholders a day effectively manage the toolholder assembly process to be as efficient and cost-effective as possible? In addition, how does the business manage to do the work in a consistent, accurate manner without depending on the ever-shrinking trained workforce available today?. Most...
ctemag.com
DAX Linear Encoder
SICK launched a new linear encoder product family for high-precision detection of piston positions in hydraulic cylinders and the monitoring of linear movements in machines. The DAX® linear encoder product family provides flexibility for countless industrial applications. The product family offers three designs to suit these applications, all with...
Comments / 0