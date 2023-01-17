Read full article on original website
Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family
A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes multiple Michigan locations
A famous regional restaurant chain recently closed its Michigan locations without warning this week, leaving employees and patrons baffled. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, the popular Pittsburgh-based restaurant chain Primanti Brothers closed both of its Michigan restaurant locations, according to local sources.
Madonna: The Celebration Tour
Madonna is heading back on tour! Produced by Live Nation, the 35-city global tour named Madonna: The Celebration Tour will kick off in North America on Saturday, July 15th at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC with stops in Detroit, Chicago, New York, Miami, Los Angeles, and more before making its way to Europe where she will hit 11 cities throughout the fall, including London, Barcelona, Paris, and Stockholm, among others. The Celebration Tour will wrap in Amsterdam, NL on Friday, December 1st at Ziggo Dome.
Rock On! This Week's Sound Bites...1/19/23
What do you get when you cross a group of men from Italy, Punk Rock and Hard Rock with a love of Celtic music? The answer is Uncle Bard & the Dirty Bastards; a hard driving, hard rocking, fast-paced unit with a take no prisoners approach. Forged from a love...
Tyra Banks, 49, Holds Hands With BF Louis Belanger-Martin, 45, While Out In Paris: Photos
Tyra Banks was spotted kicking off her 2023 with a rare outing alongside her boyfriend Louis Bélanger-Martin. The 49-year-old supermodel was joined by the Canadian businessman, 45, whom she’s been dating since 2018, as they held hands arriving to the Louis Vuitton show on Friday, January 20 in Paris. Rocking a wild baseball hat and a chic gold robe, Tyra looked every inch the cover girl for the fashion event.
‘Ginny & Georgia’ Star Brianne Howey Has Arrived
After the season 1 finale of Ginny & Georgia debuted in February 2021, fans were left on the edge of their seats as they watched Ginny (Antonia Gentry) steal Marcus’ (Felix Mallard) motorcycle and ride off with her little brother, Austin (Diesel La Torraca), after it was revealed that Georgia (Brianne Howey) murdered her ex-husband... The post ‘Ginny & Georgia’ Star Brianne Howey Has Arrived appeared first on Grazia USA.
Audio Fiction World Cup Offers Fiction Podcast and Actual Play Podcast Creators New Opportunities For Exposure on an International Scale
The Web Series World Cup (WSWC), joined by the New Jersey WebFest, have announced the creation of the Audio Fiction World Cup, giving a new opportunity for audio fiction creators to showcase their work to industry professionals, have their contributions measurably quantified, and gain far-reaching exposure on a global scale.
She Could Have Danced All Night: "My Fair Lady" is Back
Michael Hegarty as Alfred P. Doolittle and The Company © Jeremy Daniel. Sami Murphy, veteran actress, is back in a huge play yet again, this time in My Fair Lady. She’s not the star, but a co-star who appears as numerous different characters in the show. You see her again and again and again.
