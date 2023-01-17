Originally published by the Montgomery Co. Police Dept. Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old from Bethesda. Dewa Salar was last seen on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at her residence in Bethesda. Dewa is approximately 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen carrying a pink backpack and a gray rolling suitcase and wearing a long dark coat with a fuzzy hood and black pants. Police and family are concerned for her The post 14-year-old reported missing in Bethesda appeared first on Shore News Network.

BETHESDA, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO