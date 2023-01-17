Read full article on original website
Related
montgomerycountymd.gov
Detectives Investigate Glenallen Avenue Home Invasion Robbery
Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police- Major Crimes Division are investigating a home invasion robbery in Silver Spring. On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at approximately, 8 p.m., 4th District officers responded to the 2300 block of Glenallen Avenue for the report of a home invasion robbery that just occurred.
montgomerycountymd.gov
Montgomery County Police Respond to Reports of Suspicious Vehicles in Bethesda Neighborhoods
Gaithersburg, MD - Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division have received reports and investigated two separate incidents involving suspicious vehicles driving in the Glen Echo and East Parkhill section of Bethesda. These incidents were reported during the first and second weeks of January.
mocoshow.com
Police Respond to Armed Carjacking at Safeway
Montgomery County Police responded to an armed carjacking last night in Silver Spring. Per MCPD, “At approximately 6:52 p.m., MCP officers responded to the Safeway located in the 900 block of Thayer Ave. for the report of an armed carjacking that just occurred. Officers arrived at the scene and...
mocoshow.com
Gaithersburg Police Arrest Convicted Felon Found With Loaded Handgun
Per Gaithersburg Police: On January 9, 2023 at approximately 11:43 p.m., a Gaithersburg Police Department patrol officer observed a U-Haul box truck traveling on Clopper Road. The officer ran the vehicle registration plate several times, with no return listing for a registered owner. The officer having knowledge that there have been several instances of individuals switching out invalid registration plates on U-Haul vehicles, a traffic stop was initiated.
montgomerycountymd.gov
Concern for Missing Thirty-Three-Year-old (LOCATED)
UPDATE: Meriam Kidanemaryma Bahta has been located safe and unharmed. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gaithersburg, MD - Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 33-year-old from Silver Spring. Meriam Kidanemaryma Bahta was last seen the...
mocoshow.com
Police Respond to Shots Fired Wednesday Night; One Home Struck
Police responded to reports of shots fired on Wednesday evening in Burtonsville. According to Montgomery County Police, “At approximately 7:40 p.m., MCP officers responded to a residence on McKnew Rd. and determined that a round struck the residence.” There were no injuries reported and there is no information available regarding the suspect(s).
wfmd.com
Frederick Police Investigating Graffiti Incidents
They have been on the rise since late last year. Possible Graffiti Suspects (Photo from Frederick Police) Frederick, Md (KM) The Frederick Police Department says it has received 15 reports of graffiti in the city since December 25th of last year. Authorities say this graffiti was found in the city’s parks and its parking decks.
Deadly collision in Prince George's County under investigation
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Detectives with the Prince George's County Police Department are investigating a deadly collision that occurred Thursday evening near a Shell gas station in Forestville, Maryland. Around 5 p.m., officers responded to Forestville Road and Stewart Road in Forestville, Maryland for a crash involving three...
mocoshow.com
Update: Detectives Investigate Bank Robbery in Gaithersburg; Surveillance Photos of Suspect Released
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division are investigating a bank robbery that occurred on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at the Bank of America in the 400 block of N. Frederick Ave. in Gaithersburg. Detectives have released surveillance photos of the male suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him.
mocoshow.com
Victim’s Identity Released as Detectives Investigate West Gude Drive Fatality
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) are investigating a fatal collision that occurred on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, in the area of West Gude Drive and Watkins Pond Blvd. in Rockville. At approximately 2:29 p.m., Montgomery County Police Officers and...
Police: Alleged fight over drugs leaves one man dead and sisters without their family home in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — A murder suspect is being held without bond following a police standoff Sunday in Southeast D.C. that ended in a house fire that left at least two families without a home. Sherman Holley, 45, of Southeast D.C. pleaded not guilty to second degree murder charges...
montgomerycountymd.gov
Missing Sixteen-Year-Old from Burtonsville
Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating, Isabella Pehoua, a 16-year-old from Burtonsville. Pehoua was last seen on Thursday, January 12, 2023, in the 2900 block of Cabin Creek...
20-year-old Virginia father murdered, police arrest 2
The case of a missing Northern Virginia father takes a tragic turn as police arret two men in they say murdered 20-year-old Jose Abelino.
wfmd.com
Police Searching For Suspect Of Bank Robbery In Montgomery County.
Police are offering a $10,000 reward for anyone who has information that leads to the arrest of the suspect. Gaithersburg, Md. (BW)- Montgomery County Police are searching for the man who robbed a bank Tuesday, January 17. Police responded to reports of a robbery at the Bank of America in...
14-year-old reported missing in Bethesda
Originally published by the Montgomery Co. Police Dept. Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old from Bethesda. Dewa Salar was last seen on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at her residence in Bethesda. Dewa is approximately 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen carrying a pink backpack and a gray rolling suitcase and wearing a long dark coat with a fuzzy hood and black pants. Police and family are concerned for her The post 14-year-old reported missing in Bethesda appeared first on Shore News Network.
Metro News
Former employee charged with robbing Martinsburg business
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — A former employee who had recently been fired has now been arrested in the armed robbery of a Martinsburg business. Berkeley County Sheriff Nathan Harmon tells the Panhandle News Network an armed robbery occurred Dec. 18 at the business, called Jakki’s, at 157 Warm Spring Avenue in Martinsburg.
2 charged in murder of missing Virginia man whose body was found in Maryland
The case of a missing Northern Virginia father takes a tragic turn as police arret two men in they say murdered 20-year-old Jose Abelino.
alextimes.com
Brawl at AMC Hoffman Center
A fight broke out on Sunday evening at the AMC Hoffman Center 22 that involved approximately six individuals. According to OpenMHZ, an Alexandria Police Department dispatcher can be heard at 10:36 p.m. stating that the brawl included possible weapons. The dispatcher then states that an employee witnessed someone pull out a handgun. The suspect allegedly wore a black shirt, light colored jeans and a face mask.
mocoshow.com
Police Respond to Bank Robbery in Gaithersburg
Police responded to a bank robbery on Tuesday afternoon in Gaithersburg. According to MCPD, “Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at approximately 3:36 p.m., MCP officers responded to the Bank of America at 474 N. Frederick Ave. in Gaithersburgfor the report of a bank robbery that just occurred. The preliminary investigation...
Police: Woman abducted during armed carjacking in Woodbridge
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Police are investigating after a woman was abducted during a carjacking in Prince William County early Tuesday morning. According to the Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD), officers were called to Dulcinea Pl. and Cantania Pl. in Woodbridge, Virginia just before 3:30 a.m. to investigate a robbery.
Comments / 0