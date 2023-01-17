Read full article on original website
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same dayPete LakemanNew York City, NY
'I'm going to jump' - Missing girl Jade Smith, 13, is found dead in the water near Brooklyn Bridge ParkWestland DailyNew York City, NY
NBA Star Undergoes Surgery For Significant InjuryOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersMorristown, NJ
Mayor Adams Said We Can’t Take It Anymore to Governor HochulTom HandyNew York City, NY
fox5ny.com
NYPD: 1,300 illegal marijuana stores in NYC
NEW YORK - It’s hard to miss the marijuana shops on almost every block in New York City. According to the NYPD, more than 1,300 illegal marijuana stores are selling pot without a license. "I admit, I don't think we ever talked about this scenario happening," St. Senator Liz...
NYC’s illegal weed dispensaries are about to experience a bloodbath
Police in New York City will launch a major crackdown on unlicensed weed shops and the state legislature will propose legislation further empowering law enforcement to crack down on the illicit shops, officials said during a NYC Council hearing yesterday. The council’s Committee on Consumer and Worker Protection held a...
Afraid of being homeless? Apply for Rental Assistance Program for renters in New York to get some money
In addition to the soaring rent prices, New York renters face a number of problems. The major ones are lack of facilities and unfriendly environment. A story reveals that the median asking rent for an apartment in Manhattan is $4,000 and you cannot qualify for it if your income is not at least $160,000.
Luxe NYC co-op sues absent resident for alleged hoarding
Clean up, already! That’s the directive being given by a tony Upper East Side co-op — where a one-bedroom unit sells for nearly $1 million — to an elderly owner. The board at 31 E. 72nd St. is suing 86-year-old Joan Disse to force her to clean her apartment. A state Supreme Court lawsuit filed against her late last month alleges hoarding, a rodent infestation and a water leak that damaged the ceiling. The apartment is “probably really messy,” Disse told The Post, “but I am not a hoarder.” Disse has owned the one-bedroom since 1965, but hasn’t been living there for “a while,”...
Wild West: 1,400 illegal pot shops now open in NYC, already ‘reeking’ havoc
An astounding 1,400 shops have popped up around New York City that are illegally selling cannabis products — a situation that alarmed lawmakers decried as the “Wild, Wild West” during a City City Council hearing Wednesday. City Sheriff Anthony Miranda and representatives of the NYPD testified that existing laws make it difficult to immediately close illicit shops and often can issue only measly $250 fines for selling pot without a license — hardly a deterrent even after seizing illegal weed and edibles. Miranda said illegal smoke shops are “rampant throughout the city” — noting 1,400 stores are being targeted and inspected by...
Controversy After New York State Woman’s Upset Jeopardy! Win
Fans rejoiced when a New York woman won on Jeopardy! but then came some controversy. A woman from the Lower Hudson Valley became a Jeopardy! champion. Westchester County, New York Woman Wins On Jeopardy!. Katie Palumbo of Amawalk, New York finished first on Monday's episode of Jeopardy!. "Exciting news! SHS...
NYC civil service jobs: Here are the exams slated to open through March
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If you’re looking to join the New York City workforce, you can apply to take civil service exams each month. It’s one of the largest local government employers anywhere, with a wide range of positions available and benefits available. More than 80% of civil service positions in the city are called “competitive class,” jobs that require you to take an exam to qualify.
New York’s discovery laws are DESIGNED to let criminals go free
Of all the criminal-justice “reforms” the Legislature passed in 2019 — on bail, discovery and parole and Raise the Age — discovery “reform” was the most pernicious. It imposed an impossible burden on prosecutors to turn over almost every imaginable piece of evidence to the defense in just 20-35 days, including: All police paperwork All body-worn cameras, even for officers not involved directly in the arrestAll police-disciplinary records for every officer on scene Witness names and contact information, meaning if prosecutors worry a witness is put at risk or can be intimidated, they must petition a judge to redact that information. Criminal records of...
Legal weed is wreaking havoc on return to office: ‘all of NY is wake and baking’
The ubiquitous reek of pot smoke is making NYC’s streets stink to high heaven. And with NYC’s first legal dispensary for recreational marijuana open since late last month — and more to follow — the haze is no longer limited to neighborhoods popular with nightcrawlers. Now it’s pervasive on Midtown sidewalks during the morning commute — and irking 9-to-5’ers. Matt, 39, a communications executive, said an assault of marijuana smoke followed him as he ascended from the subway just after 9 a.m. Tuesday and headed to his office near the Empire State Building. “I was like, ‘What the actual f – –...
NY1
Evening Briefing: Feds drop spying case against NYPD officer; city officials call for support for migrants
Good evening, New York City. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know about for tonight and tomorrow, as well as your weather outlook. Your Weather Planner. The rain will continue tonight, with pockets of moderate to heavy downpours expcted at times....
brickunderground.com
A lottery opens for 57 apartments for seniors in Sunset Park, Brooklyn
Housing lottery applications are open for 57 newly constructed apartments at 414 63rd St. in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn. Only households where at least one member is 62 years of age or older are eligible to apply for this housing lottery. Eligible applicants must also qualify for Section...
Investigation finds concerning link between guardianship lawyers, case workers and judges
Eyewitness News found that guardianship lawyers, law firms or people who deal with guardianship cases who donated to judges' election campaigns were awarded guardianship appointments by those same judges.
NYC councilmembers urge sheriff, NYPD to escalate crackdown of unlicensed marijuana
The NYC Sheriff's Office, in cooperation with NYPD and Office of Cannabis Management, conducts business inspections on Jan. 6, 2023. At a hearing Wednesday, the city's sheriff testified that a task force "will be dispatched to all five boroughs on different days of the week." [ more › ]
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your right
Buying a house can be stressful, especially in New York City where prices of food, shelter, healthcare services, and energy resources have gone up. The task becomes even more difficult when your budget is limited and you have a family of four, five, six, or more people. Of course, you will want to give a comfortable life to everyone but given that the budget is tight, it may not be possible for many of you.
NYC special needs school filled with rats and filth: lawsuit
A New York City school for special needs children is a filth hole where roaches climb on children, rats roam the halls and “good-old-boy” staff members engage in sexual harassment, a lawsuit filed by a former employee this week alleges. The International Institute for the Brain (iBRAIN)’s building on East 91st Street was “extremely filthy” and crawling with vermin– all while receiving up to $350,000 in taxpayer funding per student, ex-worker Katelyn Newman claims in the New York Supreme Court suit filed Jan. 16. “Leaks in the plumbing were stuffed up with Dorito bags or whatever else was readily available,” when Newman began...
Mayor Adams Wants To Put Migrants In Stadiums
Mayor Adams is proposing a new plan to deal with New York City’s migrant crisis, saying sports stadiums and arenas could be used to house them.
Fair Fares NYC for low-income households: Check the eligibility and apply
Do you think your transportation costs are extremely high?. New York City is highly populated and busy one, and it can be really difficult to get around especially if you are new to the city.
Charges dismissed against NYPD officer accused of spying for China
The case against an NYPD officer accused of working as a foreign agent for China has been dismissed.
NY1
City Council push for more forceful response to illegal cannabis sales
Recently, NY1 rode along with a law enforcement task force, led by the New York City Sheriff’s office, as it raided stores on the Upper West Side illegally selling marijuana. But within days, according to Manhattan Councilmember Gale Brewer’s office, those same stores had simply re-stocked — a sign...
East New York tenant says enough is enough after years of deteriorating conditions
Adrian Robinson, 52, has been renting a room in his East New York home for over five years. Beyond what he says is insufficient heating, he says the issues run much deeper.
