Laurel, MS

WTOK-TV

MPD arrests suspect in Friday shooting

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police said early Friday afternoon that 31-year-old Jimmy Grace is in custody for a morning shooting at Landmark Apartments that injured a 25-year-old man. Earlier, MPD said a search warrant was served at a residence but the suspect fled to 4224 37th Avenue. Later, the...
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

City of Meridian Arrest Report January 20, 2023

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from January 19, 2023 at 6:00 AM to January 20, 2023 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. There were no stolen vehicles reported.
MERIDIAN, MS
WJTV 12

Father accused of shooting son in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A father has been accused of shooting his son in Jones County on Friday, January 19. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said deputies responded to the scene around 1:00 p.m. in the 100 block of Currie Road in the Currie community. At the scene, deputies found a […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Laurel man accused of assaulting ex, child, deputy

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – A Laurel man is facing felony charges after being accused of assaulting the mother of his child, a deputy and a child. According to the Laurel Leader Call, a Jones County deputy responded to a call on Toombs Road in the Hoy Community. A woman met the deputy up the road […]
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

JCSD: Shots fired at Lone Oak Apartments Wednesday

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of gunfire late Wednesday night at Lone Oak Apartments. JCDS Public Information Officer Lance Chancellor said early Thursday morning that “that two individuals had exchanged gunfire, but both had left the scene prior to our arrival.”
mageenews.com

Laurel Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Possession

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Laurel Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of...
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

Laurel man sentenced to 10 years for methamphetamine possession/intent

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel man was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Michael Anthony Brown, 50, was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court in Hattiesburg, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley of the Drug Enforcement Administration.
LAUREL, MS
WTOK-TV

Newton County fire claims the life of seven year old

NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Sheriff Joedy Pennington confirmed a fire on Lawrence Conehatta Rd claimed the life of a 7-year-old girl early Wednesday morning. First responders received the call at 3:55 a.m. Newton County Emergency Management, Conehatta Volunteer Fire Department, Gibbstown-Lawrence Volunteer Fire Department, Hickory Volunteer Fire Department and Newton Fire Department were among the agencies that responded to the incident.
NEWTON COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Forrest County Sheriff reacts to proposed bill

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A new proposal from the state House of Representatives would make it illegal for a bystander to record an office at a close distance. The proposed bill would not allow anyone who is not the subject of police contact within 15 feet of a scene.
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Second Pizza Hut coming to Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A sign on North Hills Street in front of Dollar General signals the return of Pizza Hut. The previous North Hills location was closed in October 2020. Construction crews were out leveling the area Friday. The project is expected to be completed this year. The other...
MERIDIAN, MS
impact601.com

JCSD busts one for trafficking controlled substance

Jones County Sheriff's Department narcotics agents arrested Patrick Francis, age 44 of Laurel, on January 11th on a charge of Trafficking A Controlled Substance. JCSD narcotics agents executed a search warrant at Francis' residence and seized 78 dosage units of fentanyl. Francis was out on bond on a previous trafficking charge involving 106 dosage units of fentanyl and possession of several firearms.
JONES COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Friday blood drive benefits Sara Smith

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A blood drive continues until 4 p.m. Friday to help a local woman. Mississippi Blood Services has a mobile collection bus set up outside First State Bank at the corner of 8th Street and 22nd Avenue. It’s for the benefit of Sara Smith. Giving blood takes about 30 minutes.
MERIDIAN, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Conehatta Man Sentenced For Shooting Man On Choctaw Indian Reservation

A Conehatta man was sentenced to 148 months in prison for the use of a firearm during the aggravated assault of another man. According to court documents, 36-year-old Mike Austin Anderson, of Conehatta, used a handgun to shoot the victim multiple times at a tribal home in the Conehatta Community of the Choctaw Indian Reservation.
CONEHATTA, MS
WDAM-TV

Jones Co. capital murder trial set for Neshoba Co.

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The tentative date for a high-profile Jones County murder trial has been set, but it will not be held in Laurel. According to the Jones County District Attorney’s Office, the case against Brandon Lee Gardner and Brooke Taylor Stringer is expected to be heard in late June in Neshoba County Circuit Court. Both suspects will be tried together on one count each of capital murder.
JONES COUNTY, MS

