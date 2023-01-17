Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2nd Protest and March To Be Held In Small Southern TownSarah Walker GorrellFayette, MS
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in MississippiKristen WaltersPetal, MS
Peaceful protest for Rasheem Ryelle Carter held in Taylorsville, MS on New Year's Eve afternoonSarah Walker GorrellTaylorsville, MS
Related
WTOK-TV
MPD arrests suspect in Friday shooting
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police said early Friday afternoon that 31-year-old Jimmy Grace is in custody for a morning shooting at Landmark Apartments that injured a 25-year-old man. Earlier, MPD said a search warrant was served at a residence but the suspect fled to 4224 37th Avenue. Later, the...
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report January 20, 2023
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from January 19, 2023 at 6:00 AM to January 20, 2023 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Father accused of shooting son in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A father has been accused of shooting his son in Jones County on Friday, January 19. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said deputies responded to the scene around 1:00 p.m. in the 100 block of Currie Road in the Currie community. At the scene, deputies found a […]
Police: Mississippi man in custody after reportedly being caught cutting off catalytic converter; leaves behind tools, wallet trying to escape
Police reportedly caught a Mississippi man trying to cut off a catalytic converter from a truck when he ran into a nearby woods to escape. The suspect, Joseph Taylor, 27, of Sumrall, left his tools, a backpack and his wallet at the scene, according to Hattiesburg Police. Officers say Taylor...
Laurel man accused of assaulting ex, child, deputy
LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – A Laurel man is facing felony charges after being accused of assaulting the mother of his child, a deputy and a child. According to the Laurel Leader Call, a Jones County deputy responded to a call on Toombs Road in the Hoy Community. A woman met the deputy up the road […]
WDAM-TV
JCSD: Shots fired at Lone Oak Apartments Wednesday
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of gunfire late Wednesday night at Lone Oak Apartments. JCDS Public Information Officer Lance Chancellor said early Thursday morning that “that two individuals had exchanged gunfire, but both had left the scene prior to our arrival.”
WDAM-TV
JCSD: Investigation begins after overnight shooting at Lone Oak Apartments
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded overnight to a reported shooting at Lone Oak Apartments in the Hoy community. According to JCSD, two men are believed to have exchanged gunfire. Both had left the scene prior to the arrival of deputies. One man was...
WDAM-TV
Independent investigation to be launched after Wayne Co. sheriff wrecks county vehicle
WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Wayne County Board of Supervisors called for an emergency session on Thursday, Jan. 19, at 3 p.m., at the Wayne County Courthouse in Waynesboro. It was called by Jerry Hutto, the president of the board of supervisors. According to the notice of emergency board...
mageenews.com
Laurel Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Possession
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Laurel Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of...
WDAM-TV
Laurel man sentenced to 10 years for methamphetamine possession/intent
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel man was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Michael Anthony Brown, 50, was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court in Hattiesburg, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley of the Drug Enforcement Administration.
WTOK-TV
Newton County fire claims the life of seven year old
NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Sheriff Joedy Pennington confirmed a fire on Lawrence Conehatta Rd claimed the life of a 7-year-old girl early Wednesday morning. First responders received the call at 3:55 a.m. Newton County Emergency Management, Conehatta Volunteer Fire Department, Gibbstown-Lawrence Volunteer Fire Department, Hickory Volunteer Fire Department and Newton Fire Department were among the agencies that responded to the incident.
Mississippi man sentenced to 10 Years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute meth
A Mississippi man was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Michael Anthony Brown, 50, of Laurel, was sentenced on Jan. 19, 2023, in U.S. District Court in Hattiesburg. According to court documents, in January 2022, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant...
WDAM-TV
Forrest County Sheriff reacts to proposed bill
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A new proposal from the state House of Representatives would make it illegal for a bystander to record an office at a close distance. The proposed bill would not allow anyone who is not the subject of police contact within 15 feet of a scene.
WTOK-TV
Second Pizza Hut coming to Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A sign on North Hills Street in front of Dollar General signals the return of Pizza Hut. The previous North Hills location was closed in October 2020. Construction crews were out leveling the area Friday. The project is expected to be completed this year. The other...
impact601.com
JCSD busts one for trafficking controlled substance
Jones County Sheriff's Department narcotics agents arrested Patrick Francis, age 44 of Laurel, on January 11th on a charge of Trafficking A Controlled Substance. JCSD narcotics agents executed a search warrant at Francis' residence and seized 78 dosage units of fentanyl. Francis was out on bond on a previous trafficking charge involving 106 dosage units of fentanyl and possession of several firearms.
WTOK-TV
Friday blood drive benefits Sara Smith
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A blood drive continues until 4 p.m. Friday to help a local woman. Mississippi Blood Services has a mobile collection bus set up outside First State Bank at the corner of 8th Street and 22nd Avenue. It’s for the benefit of Sara Smith. Giving blood takes about 30 minutes.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Conehatta Man Sentenced For Shooting Man On Choctaw Indian Reservation
A Conehatta man was sentenced to 148 months in prison for the use of a firearm during the aggravated assault of another man. According to court documents, 36-year-old Mike Austin Anderson, of Conehatta, used a handgun to shoot the victim multiple times at a tribal home in the Conehatta Community of the Choctaw Indian Reservation.
Body found in burnt pickup truck believed to be missing Grove Hill man
CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Clarke County Sheriff DeWayne Smith confirmed his office is assisting the Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office with a homicide investigation. Smith tells WKRG News 5 a body found inside of a burnt pickup truck on Thursday, Jan. 5 is most likely that of a missing Grove Hill man who was reported […]
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. capital murder trial set for Neshoba Co.
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The tentative date for a high-profile Jones County murder trial has been set, but it will not be held in Laurel. According to the Jones County District Attorney’s Office, the case against Brandon Lee Gardner and Brooke Taylor Stringer is expected to be heard in late June in Neshoba County Circuit Court. Both suspects will be tried together on one count each of capital murder.
Comments / 0