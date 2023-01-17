Read full article on original website
Popculture
Country Rock Band Retiring From Touring
Country rock band Reckless Kelly is planning to retire from touring. The group's fans still have an opportunity to see them in 2023 and 2024, but co-founders Willy Braun and Cody Braun told Rolling Stone on Dec. 15 they plan to be off the road completely by 2025. It is a shocking decision from a band known for playing up to 200 shows a year.
Sound of Philadelphia Producer Thom Bell Dead at 79
Grammy-winning producer Thom Bell, credited with helping develop the Sound of Philadelphia style, died at the age of 79. Alongside Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff, Bell was part of the Mighty Three who oversaw a range of hits, mainly in the soul genre, over four decades. Their work will be celebrated in the upcoming movie The Sound of Philadelphia.
musictimes.com
Jeff Beck Songs: Remembering The Rock Legend's Music Throughout The Years
Jeff Beck is one of the most revered guitarists in the music industry. Establishing himself as one of the greatest guitarists of all time, Beck has inspired many with his skills and music that remains iconic up until now. Rolling Stone described him as one of the most influential lead...
Country Music Hall Of Fame Details The Story Behind Chris Stapleton’s ‘Traveller’
It’s no secret that Chris Stapleton is one of the best singer/songwriters in all of mainstream country music right now. Not to mention, it’s hard to find an artist more versatile than Stapleton, as he can sing just about any genre imaginable. If you’re a Stapleton fan, then...
The Beach Boys’ Album That Was Inspired by a Beatles Song
Brian Wilson found inspiration for an album for The Beach Boys after Paul McCartney gave him a preview of a song by The Beatles
Jelly Roll ready to ‘plant his flag’ in Country music
Rocker-turned-Country star, Jelly Roll, has officially reached the top of the Country charts with his debut single, “Son of a Sinner,” and he’s promising there’s more where that came from as he readies to solidify his space in Country music
Underrated Joni Mitchell: The Most Overlooked Track From Each LP
Joni Mitchell penned some of the most prominent and enduring songs of the '60s and '70s. Still, she did not initially consider herself a serious songwriter. "I didn't really begin to write songs until I crossed the border into the States in 1965," she later told Acoustic Guitar magazine. Mitchell first left behind her small, rural birthplace of Fort Macleod, Alberta for Saskatoon and then Toronto before she traveled to America with Chuck Mitchell, who would become her first husband and collaborative partner.
Meet the American who first recorded the blues, nation's original pop diva Mamie Smith
Vaudeville performer Mamie Smith recorded "Crazy Blues" in 1920, widely regarded as the first recorded blues hit. The success of American blues inspired rock 'n' roll.
James McMurtry on Songwriting at 30A Festival: “If You Can Shake It, Then You’re Probably Not Supposed To Do It”
John Mellencamp said of James McMurtry back in 1989, “James writes like he’s lived a lifetime.” Mellencamp experienced that gravitas firsthand when he co-produced McMurtry’s first album, Too Long in the Wasteland. Nearly 35 years later, McMurtry has become a deeply revered fixture in the Americana scene with that same keen sense of lyricism very much intact.
webisjericho.com
Paul Stanley Discusses If KISS Will Do One-Off Shows After Farewell Tour
KISS is out on their “End Of The Road” world tour. The trek was scheduled to end on July 17, 2021 in New York City, but has since been extended to 2023. The band first made the announcement of the tour in September of 2018 on “America’s Got Talent.”
Brian Wilson’s Reaction to ‘I Get Around’ Surpassing the Beatles on the Music Charts
'I Get Around' became one of the first hit songs of The Beach Boys. Here's what Brian Wilson said of this song surpassing the Beatles on the music charts.
David Crosby: the outspoken trailblazer of US folk-rock
David Crosby, an influential musical pioneer of the 1960s and 1970s who created a distinctly American brand of folk-rock with the Byrds and later with Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, has died. But the band never recovered from personal fallout between Crosby and both Nash and Young.
Matt Hillyer Rises From the Ashes With Rollicking New Single ‘Holdin’ Fast’ [EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE]
When the world stopped, country music singer-songwriter Matt Hillyer knew he needed to get going. "When everything shut down during the pandemic, the one thing I did say to myself was, 'Man, if I don't come out on the other side with a whole bunch of songs, then I'm not a songwriter at all," Hillyer admits to The Boot from a recent tour stop in Colorado. "So, I wrote a lot."
Premiere: Michael Cleveland Recruits Billy Strings on “For Your Love”
Michael Cleveland is offering another look inside his forthcoming album, Lovin’ of the Game, with the 1980s country classic “For Your Love.”. For the album’s third single, the Grammy award-winning, fiddle virtuoso has recruited the song stylings of fellow bluegrass authority, multi-instrumentalist Jeff White, as well as young gun bluegrass guitarist Billy Strings.
Outsider Picks: Best Albums of 2022
Right now, we’re counting down to the first New Music Friday of 2023. While we wait, let’s take a look back at some of the best albums that dropped in 2022. Narrowing this list down was no easy feat. It seemed like every month, we got albums from up-and-comers and established stars that stuck to our heavy rotation like glue. As a result, it was nearly impossible to get the list of the best albums of 2022 any shorter than it is.
Folk-rock pioneer David Crosby dies at 81: US media
David Crosby, an influential musical pioneer of the 1960s and 1970s who created a distinctly American brand of folk-rock with the Byrds and later with Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, has died, US media reported. Variety first reported the news, citing the singer's wife, Jan Dance, who said Crosby died following "a long illness."
