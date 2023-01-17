Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Contingency Contracts
Buyers walk into your home in your area and fall in love with it. There is one problem - they will have to sell their home before they can buy yours. Their offer contains a contingency clause which makes the purchase dependent upon selling their present home. Should you accept such an offer?
Cape Gazette
Broom Clean
Most purchase agreements contain language that requires a home to be free of trash and debris and "broom clean" at closing. While this language is not precise, the general idea is that you should convey a clean house to your buyers, one in the same condition that you hope to find your new home.
Cape Gazette
Buying Bug Free
If your house is a typical one, there is probably some kind of small, leggy creature that makes its home with you. Whether they are termites, fleas, roaches, ants, or spiders, it is a good idea to serve them with an eviction notice before you put your home on the market. If home remedies like ionized boric acid don't work, paying a professional exterminator will be money well spent.
Cape Gazette
Understanding The Contract
When you are selling a home, the most important part of the transaction occurs after you have found a buyer. If your property is being marketed professionally, the real estate agent will put together the purchase offer and present it to you. Each local Board of Realtors has standard contract...
Cape Gazette
Keeping Your Earnest Money Safe
When you make an offer on a house, it is accompanied by an earnest money check. Earnest money is intended to demonstrate that you are "in earnest" about purchasing the property. The earnest money check is made out to the listing company. What happens to this check?. The party holding...
Cape Gazette
Clean Contracts
"Clean" is a term that is often used to describe an offer on a house. A "clean" offer does not refer to the price of the house, but to the terms of the agreement. If you really want a particular house, the "cleaner" you can make your offer, the better.
Cape Gazette
Taking It With You
Before you list your home for sale, take a careful look around. Are there some items you will want to take with you? There may be a dining room chandelier that has been in your family for three generations, a ceiling fan in the master bedroom, or the bookcases in the den that look built-in but are not.
Cape Gazette
Signed, Sealed and Delivered
Most people assume that when a real estate deed is signed, it is effective. However, there is one more essential part of the process. Even if a deed is properly executed, it is not effective until it has been delivered to and accepted by the buyer. This can sometimes create bizarre results. Here is an example.
Cape Gazette
December Lewes and Rehoboth Top Sales Producers Coldwell Banker Premier
Coldwell Banker Premier is pleased to announce the firm’s top producers for the Rehoboth and Lewes Offices for the month of December. For the Lewes office, the top listing agent was Julie Gritton. The top selling agent was Sarah Russ. The top overall agent was Mary-Beth Pepper. The top team for listing, selling and overall was the Julie Gritton Team. For the Rehoboth office, the top listing agent and top selling agent was Hal Blades. The top overall agent was Skip Faust.
Cape Gazette
4202E Summer Brook Way - Milford - Hearthstone Manor
4202E Summer Brook Way - Milford - Hearthstone Manor. You won't want to miss this beautiful second floor property with a one car attached garage. 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The open floor plan flows nicely from the living room to the dining room to the kitchen. There is also seating at the kitchen countertop. The large 8'x22' deck is accessible from both the Living Room and the Master Bedroom. There is some additional storage in the HVAC closet on the deck. There are two bedroom suites each with it's own bathroom separated on other ends of the condo for privacy. The Master Suite has a large walk-in closet and access to the deck. The garage is accessible via a staircase in the kitchen. There is a large storage room in the garage. The laundry room is spacious and allows for more storage space. There are ceiling fans in the Living Room and the 2 bedrooms. The Living Room, Dining room and Kitchen all have new Vinyl Wood flooring. Heat is Natural Gas. There is also an elevator for use of all residents. Perfect for anyone that may use a wheelchair or walker. The whole building is sprinklered and that will give you some piece of mind and an insurance discount. Security system includes a video doorbell. All new screens, new dryer and ice maker. Lounge by the pool or workout at the fitness center. Minutes away to the new BayHealth Hospital. Within minutes to downtown Milford, you will be able to enjoy many locally owned restaurants and local attractions. Head South on Route One to enjoy the beaches of Lewes and Rehoboth in no time. Tanger Outlets is also a short drive away. Available immediately.
Cape Gazette
News Briefs 1/20/23
A plan for a large mixed-use community west of Lewes will be reviewed for the second time by state agencies during a Wednesday, Jan. 25 Office of State Planning Coordination Preliminary Land Use Service meeting. The Carl M. Freeman Companies proposes to build Cool Spring, a mixed-use residential community with...
Cape Gazette
What is "H.O."?
You can probably guess - H.O. means "home odors". Be careful of odors in your home. If your family room smells stuffy and stale, or if your cat or dog has left a distinctive odor in the hallway, take action by eliminating the source of the odor rather than merely treating the effects. Smells have a powerful effect on the way people react to a house, and no amount of room freshener or vanilla on the light bulbs can mask a serious odor problem. In fact, such remedies may draw attention to the problem. We have seen homes with an odor problem languish unsold on the market for months or sell for significantly less than comparable homes in the neighborhood.
Cape Gazette
Sussex P&Z hears plans for Vintners Reserve
At its Jan. 12 meeting, the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission heard preliminary plans for a proposed residential planned community off Janice Road in the Nassau area near Lewes. Applicant Janice CRP3 LLC of Owings Mills, Md., presented plans for Vintners Reserve, which includes 316 townhouse units on a...
Cape Gazette
Carney sees economic growth ahead
Gov. John Carney focused on jobs and schools in his State of the State address Jan. 19. In Sussex County, he said, an economic revitalization plan in Seaford may be the answer to renewed prosperity. “The loss of economic opportunity had ripple effects through Sussex County,” he said, referring to...
Cape Gazette
Residents know their town the best
When it comes to a town slogan, there isn’t much better than “The Nation’s Summer Capital” in Rehoboth Beach. That title was earned in the first half of the 20th century, as the city became a popular vacation destination for residents of Washington, D.C. The slogan is referenced in Delaware newspapers as far back as 1943, and is still often used today.
Cape Gazette
Paynter’s Mill committee applauds Sussex vote
The Eastern Border Committee of the Paynter’s Mill community applauds the 3-2 vote in favor of upholding the current 10-year Sussex County comprehensive plan, approved in 2018. This vote allows the 242 acres of land along Route 1 across from Cave Neck Road to remain designated as low-density development. As neighbors to this land parcel, we appreciate the council’s decision to preserve open space with less concentrated development.
Cape Gazette
OPEN HOUSE-SAT-JAN 21-10AM-12PM-31365 CAUSEY RD #T-91-GOVENORS-LEWES
31365 Causey Rd #T-91, Lewes, DE 19958 - GORGEOUS TOWNHOME IN THE ADMIRED COMMUNITY OF GOVERNORS. From the moment you enter this end unit, 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home you will appreciate how well maintained, clean and like new this home feels! The front door leads you into the foyer and the into the kitchen that has stainless steel appliances with gas range and pantry. Just beyond the kitchen is your dining room perfect for entertaining your guests as it opens up to the great room with 4 foot rear bump out extension. Enjoy the primary suite with primary bathroom on the first floor that features double vanity. Primary suite is spacious with two walk-in closets. Head upstairs where there is a large loft area perfect for gathering, office or more! 2nd floor has 3 additional bedrooms with full bath, and tons of natural light! The Governors Community has much to desire. Enjoy the outdoors with direct access to the Junction and Breakwater Trail or challenge friends to a tennis or pickleball match. Kids can enjoy an extensive playground area and water slides. Governor's clubhouse features a sunken “island style” cabana bar area accessible by a bridge spanning the pool. Also, it offers a swim-up bar, fireplace, outdoor relaxation area, lazy River and outdoor grills. Schedule your tour of this end unit today and make your Lewes dreams a reality!
Cape Gazette
Thank you from the Sea Shell Shop
Forty-three years later, the Sea Shell Shop has gone from five locations to four to three to two and now to one. We are consolidating and moving our original location on Rehoboth Avenue to one location out on Route 1, where we have been located since 1996 along with our miniature golf course, Shell We Golf. It’s just one mile north on Route 1 from our beloved downtown Rehoboth Beach, where I not only work but have lived in town for 43 years and where we raised our three children.
Cape Gazette
Karen Fischer named Lewes library volunteer of the year
The Lewes Public Library recently recognized Karen Fischer of Lewes as its 2022 volunteer of the year. After retiring from Winterthur, Fischer began volunteering at the library in 2011. She has previously served as a board member for the Friends of the Lewes Public Library. Fischer specializes in pre-opening and...
Cape Gazette
Insight proposes subdivision along Prettyman Road
Neighbors of a proposed subdivision along Prettyman Road near Harbeson are concerned about possible groundwater contamination by the chemical tricholroethylene, or TCE, a solvent used for degreasing metal parts. However, an attorney for the developer said there is no known contamination on the site of the proposed community. At its...
