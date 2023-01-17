The Testing Center Department of Wiregrass Georgia Technical College has announced extended hours for GED® testing on all campuses. The extended hours include evening GED® testing from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm on each campus, twice a month on the Valdosta and Coffee Campus and once a month on the Ben Hill-Irwin Campus. Those dates will vary on each campus. Saturday GED® testing has begun on the Valdosta, Coffee, and Ben Hill-Irwin campuses. The college will open for Saturday testing at one of the three Wiregrass campuses once a month.

VALDOSTA, GA ・ 16 HOURS AGO