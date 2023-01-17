Read full article on original website
Wild Adventures Donates $1500 to Local Charities
On Wednesday, Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Ga. presented a donation to Greater Valdosta United Way on behalf of the park’s guests from funds raised through Wild Adventures’ annual Christmas Tree Village. “For the past several years during Wild Adventures Christmas, we have hosted the Christmas Tree...
A Successful & Supportive Partnership: PCOM South Georgia & Colquitt Regional Medical Center
Jay Feldstein, DO ’81, PCOM President and CEO, and Jim Matney, CEO of Colquitt Regional Medical Center, were at the forefront of PCOM’s expansion into Moultrie. During the planning phases of PCOM South Georgia, Matney served as the chair of the South Georgia Medical Education and Research Consortium, a partnership of five independent healthcare systems in South Georgia, including CRMC, that agreed to develop a feasibility plan to bring PCOM to the region.
VSU Students Win Scholarships at National Accounting Competition
A four-student team from Valdosta State University’s Harley Langdale Jr. College of Business Administration recently earned second place honors and $7,000 in scholarship money during Aprio’s 2022 Case Competition for Underrepresented Minorities. ZaNada James, Madison Canty, Louvenia Stephens, and Javenia Stephens were given one week to solve a...
New Extended GED Testing Hours at Wiregrass Tech
The Testing Center Department of Wiregrass Georgia Technical College has announced extended hours for GED® testing on all campuses. The extended hours include evening GED® testing from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm on each campus, twice a month on the Valdosta and Coffee Campus and once a month on the Ben Hill-Irwin Campus. Those dates will vary on each campus. Saturday GED® testing has begun on the Valdosta, Coffee, and Ben Hill-Irwin campuses. The college will open for Saturday testing at one of the three Wiregrass campuses once a month.
Parker Named Medical Director of SGMC Wound Care and Hyperbarics
South Georgia Medical Center welcomes general surgeon Dr. David Parker as the medical director for SGMC's Wound Care and Hyperbarics Center. Dr. Parker has served patients in the Valdosta Lowndes County community at his private surgical practice for more than 25 years, bringing a great wealth of knowledge and clinical excellence.
SGMC Honors Risk Management Team as Health System Heroes
South Georgia Medical Center honored its Risk Management department as Health System Heroes at its monthly Board of Directors meeting. Susan Hurley, April Sharp, Cheri Davis, and Candice McRee were recognized for their fundamental role in the health system. Risk management helps identify potential risks to the hospital, its patients,...
