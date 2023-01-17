Read full article on original website
HBSCA Scholarships Available for Georgia Nonprofit Leaders
The Harvard Business School Club of Atlanta is now accepting scholarship applications from Georgia nonprofit leaders to attend HBS Social Enterprise Executive Education programs in 2023. Scholarships include full tuition, room, board, and airfare, if applicable. Scholarships are being offered for two programs specifically tailored to nonprofit organizations and social enterprises:
New Report Announces 2,000+ Georgia Businesses Committed to Operating Generously
In the midst of economic uncertainty, commitment to generosity matters. More than 2,000 Georgia-based companies have pledged to operate generous businesses – caring for their employees, customers, and surrounding communities. goBeyondProfit has released the annual In Good Company Report highlighting the 2,057 member companies. From pecan farmers and craft...
Communities in Schools of Georgia Receives $15M DOE Grant for 6 Rural County Educational Sites
Communities in Schools of Georgia (CISGA)announced today that it is the recipient of the Department of Education's Full-Service Community Schools Program (FSCS) grant for its Georgia ACRES Project: Activating Communities for Rural Education Success. A project to significantly transform rural educational opportunities in six counties across the state and serve as a model for other Georgia sites. The five-year, $3,000,000-a-year grant is one of the largest in the Department of Education history and the most extensive federal grant in CISGA history.
Announcing The Recipients Of The 2023 Georgia Titan 100
Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce the 2023 Georgia Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Georgia’s Top 100 CEO’s & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively the 2023 Georgia Titan 100 and their companies employ upwards of 118,000 individuals and generate over S36 billion dollars in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at the annual awards ceremony on April 27th, 2023 and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.
GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson Named ‘Georgian of the Year’ by Georgia Trend
Coming off a record-breaking year of economic successes, the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) is celebrating yet another achievement as Commissioner Pat Wilson was recently named the 2023 “Georgian of the Year” by Georgia Trend. The award recognizes Commissioner Wilson as the top salesperson for the state...
