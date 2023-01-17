Read full article on original website
valdostaceo.com
Communities in Schools of Georgia Receives $15M DOE Grant for 6 Rural County Educational Sites
Communities in Schools of Georgia (CISGA)announced today that it is the recipient of the Department of Education's Full-Service Community Schools Program (FSCS) grant for its Georgia ACRES Project: Activating Communities for Rural Education Success. A project to significantly transform rural educational opportunities in six counties across the state and serve as a model for other Georgia sites. The five-year, $3,000,000-a-year grant is one of the largest in the Department of Education history and the most extensive federal grant in CISGA history.
valdostaceo.com
GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson Named ‘Georgian of the Year’ by Georgia Trend
Coming off a record-breaking year of economic successes, the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) is celebrating yet another achievement as Commissioner Pat Wilson was recently named the 2023 “Georgian of the Year” by Georgia Trend. The award recognizes Commissioner Wilson as the top salesperson for the state...
atlantanewsfirst.com
New budget would mean cuts to career services across Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First)- The Department of Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson started his role last week. He said he was shocked to see that the budget was cut to a third of its existing size. He reported to state lawmakers on Wednesday, that career centers with vital unemployment services...
valdostaceo.com
VSU Students Win Scholarships at National Accounting Competition
A four-student team from Valdosta State University’s Harley Langdale Jr. College of Business Administration recently earned second place honors and $7,000 in scholarship money during Aprio’s 2022 Case Competition for Underrepresented Minorities. ZaNada James, Madison Canty, Louvenia Stephens, and Javenia Stephens were given one week to solve a...
valdostaceo.com
HBSCA Scholarships Available for Georgia Nonprofit Leaders
The Harvard Business School Club of Atlanta is now accepting scholarship applications from Georgia nonprofit leaders to attend HBS Social Enterprise Executive Education programs in 2023. Scholarships include full tuition, room, board, and airfare, if applicable. Scholarships are being offered for two programs specifically tailored to nonprofit organizations and social enterprises:
Inside the Controversial Sales Practices of the Nation’s Biggest Title Lender
Former TitleMax store managers told ProPublica and The Current about how they were trained to keep customers unaware of the true costs of their title pawns. When they were more transparent, they faced repercussions.
WALB 10
Georgia Peanut Farm Show awards 9 recipients for outstanding work in the peanut industry
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Peanut Farm Show presented awards to nine recipients for their hard work and dedication to the peanut industry on Thursday. The categories of the awards were, Special Award, Media Award, Research and Education Award, Innovator Award, Promotion Award, Outstanding Young Peanut Farmer Award, Distinguished Service Award, Hall of Fame Award and Outstanding Georgia Peanut Farmers of the Year Award.
Industrial development bringing hundreds of jobs to South Georgia
New industrial projects are expected to bring hundreds of jobs to the Thomasville area in 2023.
Join the Buc-ee's family in Georgia and earn thousands: Check the details and apply
Since its inauguration, Buc-ee's has opened countless stores in different parts of the United States. Alone in Texas, it has over 30 stations and the number is counting. Similarly, there are several stores in South Carolina, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Georgia, and a few are under development in Mississippi, Louisiana, Colorado, and Missouri.
Proposal would give Georgia paraprofessionals opportunity to become state-certified teachers
ATLANTA — Many metro Atlanta school districts are holding job fairs this month or actively looking to fill teacher positions, feeling the strain from a statewide teacher shortage. However, a new proposal could create an influx of new teachers by giving classroom paraprofessionals a path to state certification. Lawmakers...
WALB 10
Camilla-native named vice-chairman of the Ga. House of Reps. agriculture committee
ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - Joe Campbell is now the vice chairman of the House Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Committee. The House Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Committee hears legislation that impacts Georgia’s largest industry: agriculture. Other areas of concern are human nutrition, consumer consumption of food and its safety aspects and the robust plant industry.
Turnto10.com
Educator claims he hides critical race theory in Georgia public school curriculums despite state ban
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — An educator whose teaching license was previously revoked is claiming that he is circumventing Georgia law by selling public school districts critical race theory-inspired curriculum. Dr. Quintin Bostic is a content manager for equity-focused nonprofit Teaching Lab. As part of his role, he profits from...
WALB 10
State representative looks to help Valdosta housing crisis through education
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The housing prices in Georgia are at an all-time high due to supply and demand and in Valdosta, the housing market is in a crisis, according to state leaders. Housing is an issue that many people in Lowndes County are currently experiencing; an issue that is...
valdostaceo.com
Unemployment Rate Stays the Same as GDOL Welcomes New Commissioner
On Thursday, January 12, 2023, Bruce Thompson was sworn in as Georgia’s tenth Commissioner of Labor by Governor Brian Kemp. As the administrative head of the Georgia Department of Labor, the labor commissioner is responsible for overseeing Georgia's unemployment insurance program. Commissioner Thompson is eager to get to work for the people of Georgia and intends to revamp the unemployment insurance claims process, while providing high-quality, responsive, and universally accessible services that accommodate customer choice and exceed customer expectations.
valdostaceo.com
New Extended GED Testing Hours at Wiregrass Tech
The Testing Center Department of Wiregrass Georgia Technical College has announced extended hours for GED® testing on all campuses. The extended hours include evening GED® testing from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm on each campus, twice a month on the Valdosta and Coffee Campus and once a month on the Ben Hill-Irwin Campus. Those dates will vary on each campus. Saturday GED® testing has begun on the Valdosta, Coffee, and Ben Hill-Irwin campuses. The college will open for Saturday testing at one of the three Wiregrass campuses once a month.
valdostaceo.com
New Report Announces 2,000+ Georgia Businesses Committed to Operating Generously
In the midst of economic uncertainty, commitment to generosity matters. More than 2,000 Georgia-based companies have pledged to operate generous businesses – caring for their employees, customers, and surrounding communities. goBeyondProfit has released the annual In Good Company Report highlighting the 2,057 member companies. From pecan farmers and craft...
Georgia lawmaker fined $250 for giving water to voters
Georgia’s State Election Board has levied a $250 fine against state Rep. Roger Bruce for handing out water to voters while wearing a shirt with his name on it during the 2020 election. Bruce, a Democrat from Atlanta, agreed to the penalty to resolve the case but said he...
Could Georgia mandate 50/50 custody? What you should know about the bill that could make it possible
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — When Georgia couples with children divorce, current law presumes that the mother should keep custody, unless the judge finds reason to rule against her. House Bill 96 could scrap that and mandate 50/50 custody if a judge decides it's in the best interest of the child.
Georgia Today: Disaster relief for Georgia, we need 700 doctors, violence closes Augusta academy
On the Tuesday Jan. 17 edition of Georgia Today: Federal disaster relief for Georgia, we need 700 doctors, and violence closes an Augusta academy. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Tuesday, January 17th. I'm Peter Biello. On today's episode. President Biden has approved disaster relief funds for Georgia. New data show that our state is in need of 700 primary care physicians, and a teen military academy in Augusta has been shut down after a series of violent episodes. These stories and more are coming up in this edition of Georgia Today.
Georgia Today: Vigil for protester killed at police center shooting and school civil rights lawsuit
LISTEN: On the Thursday Jan. 19 edition of Georgia Today: A vigil for the protester killed at a police center shooting, more allegations in school district's civil rights lawsuit, and an Atlanta hospital is the first in the country with top-tier maternal care. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia...
