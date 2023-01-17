ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valdosta, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

valdostaceo.com

Communities in Schools of Georgia Receives $15M DOE Grant for 6 Rural County Educational Sites

Communities in Schools of Georgia (CISGA)announced today that it is the recipient of the Department of Education's Full-Service Community Schools Program (FSCS) grant for its Georgia ACRES Project: Activating Communities for Rural Education Success. A project to significantly transform rural educational opportunities in six counties across the state and serve as a model for other Georgia sites. The five-year, $3,000,000-a-year grant is one of the largest in the Department of Education history and the most extensive federal grant in CISGA history.
GEORGIA STATE
valdostaceo.com

GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson Named ‘Georgian of the Year’ by Georgia Trend

Coming off a record-breaking year of economic successes, the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) is celebrating yet another achievement as Commissioner Pat Wilson was recently named the 2023 “Georgian of the Year” by Georgia Trend. The award recognizes Commissioner Wilson as the top salesperson for the state...
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

New budget would mean cuts to career services across Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First)- The Department of Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson started his role last week. He said he was shocked to see that the budget was cut to a third of its existing size. He reported to state lawmakers on Wednesday, that career centers with vital unemployment services...
GEORGIA STATE
valdostaceo.com

VSU Students Win Scholarships at National Accounting Competition

A four-student team from Valdosta State University’s Harley Langdale Jr. College of Business Administration recently earned second place honors and $7,000 in scholarship money during Aprio’s 2022 Case Competition for Underrepresented Minorities. ZaNada James, Madison Canty, Louvenia Stephens, and Javenia Stephens were given one week to solve a...
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostaceo.com

HBSCA Scholarships Available for Georgia Nonprofit Leaders

The Harvard Business School Club of Atlanta is now accepting scholarship applications from Georgia nonprofit leaders to attend HBS Social Enterprise Executive Education programs in 2023. Scholarships include full tuition, room, board, and airfare, if applicable. Scholarships are being offered for two programs specifically tailored to nonprofit organizations and social enterprises:
ATLANTA, GA
WALB 10

Georgia Peanut Farm Show awards 9 recipients for outstanding work in the peanut industry

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Peanut Farm Show presented awards to nine recipients for their hard work and dedication to the peanut industry on Thursday. The categories of the awards were, Special Award, Media Award, Research and Education Award, Innovator Award, Promotion Award, Outstanding Young Peanut Farmer Award, Distinguished Service Award, Hall of Fame Award and Outstanding Georgia Peanut Farmers of the Year Award.
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Camilla-native named vice-chairman of the Ga. House of Reps. agriculture committee

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - Joe Campbell is now the vice chairman of the House Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Committee. The House Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Committee hears legislation that impacts Georgia’s largest industry: agriculture. Other areas of concern are human nutrition, consumer consumption of food and its safety aspects and the robust plant industry.
GEORGIA STATE
valdostaceo.com

Unemployment Rate Stays the Same as GDOL Welcomes New Commissioner

On Thursday, January 12, 2023, Bruce Thompson was sworn in as Georgia’s tenth Commissioner of Labor by Governor Brian Kemp. As the administrative head of the Georgia Department of Labor, the labor commissioner is responsible for overseeing Georgia's unemployment insurance program. Commissioner Thompson is eager to get to work for the people of Georgia and intends to revamp the unemployment insurance claims process, while providing high-quality, responsive, and universally accessible services that accommodate customer choice and exceed customer expectations.
GEORGIA STATE
valdostaceo.com

New Extended GED Testing Hours at Wiregrass Tech

The Testing Center Department of Wiregrass Georgia Technical College has announced extended hours for GED® testing on all campuses. The extended hours include evening GED® testing from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm on each campus, twice a month on the Valdosta and Coffee Campus and once a month on the Ben Hill-Irwin Campus. Those dates will vary on each campus. Saturday GED® testing has begun on the Valdosta, Coffee, and Ben Hill-Irwin campuses. The college will open for Saturday testing at one of the three Wiregrass campuses once a month.
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostaceo.com

New Report Announces 2,000+ Georgia Businesses Committed to Operating Generously

In the midst of economic uncertainty, commitment to generosity matters. More than 2,000 Georgia-based companies have pledged to operate generous businesses – caring for their employees, customers, and surrounding communities. goBeyondProfit has released the annual In Good Company Report highlighting the 2,057 member companies. From pecan farmers and craft...
GEORGIA STATE
AL.com

Georgia lawmaker fined $250 for giving water to voters

Georgia’s State Election Board has levied a $250 fine against state Rep. Roger Bruce for handing out water to voters while wearing a shirt with his name on it during the 2020 election. Bruce, a Democrat from Atlanta, agreed to the penalty to resolve the case but said he...
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia Today: Disaster relief for Georgia, we need 700 doctors, violence closes Augusta academy

On the Tuesday Jan. 17 edition of Georgia Today: Federal disaster relief for Georgia, we need 700 doctors, and violence closes an Augusta academy. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Tuesday, January 17th. I'm Peter Biello. On today's episode. President Biden has approved disaster relief funds for Georgia. New data show that our state is in need of 700 primary care physicians, and a teen military academy in Augusta has been shut down after a series of violent episodes. These stories and more are coming up in this edition of Georgia Today.
GEORGIA STATE

