André Leon Talley’s Collection of Capes, Jewelry and Luggage Is Heading to Auction
Christie’s next auction may be the answer to today’s famine of beauty. On February 15, the luxury auctioneer will open bidding for “The Collection of Andre Leon Talley” in New York. The 68-lot sale will offer a selection of the late fashion editor’s personal items ranging from haute-couture clothing to handbags, jewelry, fine art, books and home decor. Curated with coveted pieces from Hermes, Versace, Louis Vuitton and Bottega Veneta, the collection is glamorous and high-flying, just like the man who assembled it. The assortment also reflects Talley’s decades-long relationships with fashion icons Karl Lagerfeld, Diane von Furstenberg, Ralph Rucci, Tom...
Madison Avenue Is Poised for a Shopping Comeback
Madison Avenue has turned a corner. Though the former Barneys New York flagship site remains vacant and empty storefronts still pockmark the avenue, the optics are changing. The latest report from the Madison Avenue Business Improvement District paints a picture of renewal, listing several newcomers to the avenue in the past year, more on their way, and a swirl of renovations, expansions and relocations by luxury brands and retailers already present.More from WWDInside Alison Lou's 10th Anniversary Party at Mr ChowInside "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" New York ScreeningDiwali in New York Party According to the report, there were 29 shop openings along...
Saks Fifth Avenue up to 75% off sale: The best deals on designer handbags, apparel and more
Saks Fifth Avenue has increased the discount of its “Designer Sale” up to 75% off. The sale has many items marked down from popular designers, including Coach, Kate Spade and Tory Burch. The discounts extend across many of Saks’ departments, including handbags and clothing for men and women.
voguebusiness.com
Bode bets on womenswear, returns to Paris with first co-ed show
To become a Vogue Business Member and receive the Sustainability Edit newsletter, click here. The last time Emily Adams Bode Aujla showed in Paris, her team returned to New York sick, and lockdown hit shortly after. After a three-year hiatus, Bode is back on the men's schedule on 21 January, where the brand will host its first co-ed show and debut its long-awaited womenswear collection.
Shoppers Are Trading Down Within Resale, the RealReal Finds
Inflation and a looming recession aside, people still want to have nice things. For luxury resale platform the RealReal, this demand is evident through recent consumer trends. According to the platform’s 2023 Luxury Consignment Report, people are trading down to more affordable brands — even within resale — to find more value within luxury to mitiagte the impacts of inflation. At the same time, more shoppers are leaning towards items in “fair” — or imperfect — condition as another way to cut costs while enjoying high-quality goods. “A potential recession, the climate crisis, and global unrest are all reasons that, going into...
Babies R Us Returns: Iconic Brand Makes Comeback with New Flagship Store
The iconic brand of Babies R Us is making a comeback with the opening of a new flagship store at the American Dream mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey this summer. The news comes as one of Babies R Us' competitors, Buy Buy Baby, faces uncertainty as its parent company, Bed Bath & Beyond, hints at potential bankruptcy. The licensing and brand management firm, WHP Global, which acquired the Toys R Us brand names and intellectual properties after the giant toy retailer's 2017 bankruptcy and liquidation, plans to return the brand, which has licensed stores in other countries, to United States shoppers.
Nordstrom’s Chief Merchant Sets Retirement
Nordstrom Inc. chief merchandising officer Teri Bariquit is retiring after 37 years at the company. The Seattle-based retailer has started a search for a successor and will be considering internal and external candidates. Bariquit will remain in her role until the company identifies her successor. More from WWDNordstrom NYFW Dinner hosted by Shalom Harlow, Tonne Goodman and Rickie De SoleBrooklyn Museum Celebrates Virgil Abloh: Figures of Speech Opening6 Headlines that Captivated the Retail Industry in 2019 Throughout her career at Nordstrom, Bariquit has held a variety of leadership roles across the merchandising organization, supporting inventory audit, merchandising technology, planning and more before becoming the company’s first...
Resale value of Gucci, Chanel, Louis Vuitton handbags is falling
Consumers, spooked by accelerating job cuts, looming recession fears and continuing high prices for goods and services in 2023, are trading down when they're shopping, and that includes in secondhand stores.
