ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
dexerto.com

The Last of Us: All game Easter eggs in TV series

The Last of Us TV show has some creative nods to the videogame series of the same name. Here are all the Easter eggs in The Last of Us TV series. So far, The Last of Us TV series has been faithful to the game in all the ways that matter, while also doing its own thing in a fresh but respectful way. However, HBO’s adaptation pays homage to the source material in more ways than simply copying the story. The show is full of clever Easter eggs that have been added to make fans of the games smile – or to break our hearts all over again.
dexerto.com

How many Vox Machina Season 2 episodes are there? Amazon Prime release schedule

The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2 is set to hit our screens soon – here’s everything you need to know about when and how specific episodes will be released. The Legend of Vox Machina has become a favorite show of many a Dungeons & Dragons player, with its second season now on the way. The show, which is a Kickstarter-born adaptation of the streaming show Critical Role that stars a number of major voice actors, ended in a cliffhanger last season, giving audiences much apprehension about what Season 2 has in store.
Matthew C. Woodruff

Blind Mystic Baba Vanga Made Four Predictions for 2023 Before Her Death

Mystic Baba Vanga passed away in 1996, but not before leaving behind a series of future predictions all the way to 5079. Step aside Nostradamus, this mystical fortune teller’s followers claim she has an 85% success rate with her predictions thus far and has predicted everything from the 9/11 Twin Tower attacks to Brexit. Born in Bulgaria in 1910, Baba Vanga became well known during the second world war, and was the subject of a 2011 documentary called ‘The Visible and Invisible World’. She has left predictions until 5079.
sciencealert.com

Space Probes Sent by Aliens Could Arrive in Reverse. Here's Why.

If we ever detect an Extraterrestrial Civilization (ETC) and start communicating with them, the messages could take years, decades, or even centuries to travel back and forth. We face a challenging 49-minute long delay just communicating with the Juno spacecraft orbiting Jupiter, and that's well within our Solar System. Communicating with an ETC that's hundreds of light-years away or even further is a daunting task.
Upworthy

4.6 billion-year-old Winchcombe Meteorite which crashed in the UK reveals where water on earth came from

Water is a mystery to science. How did the oceans on Earth form? Does water exist on other planets? Some of these concerns could be addressed by space travel, while others may be brought crashing down to Earth by cosmic inspiration. Answers are already available thanks to the Whinchcombe meteorite, which landed in Gloucestershire, England in 2021 after passing through Earth's atmosphere. It includes organic substances and extraterrestrial water that provide information on the genesis of Earth's seas.
dexerto.com

Made in Abyss new season: Early plot details, trailers, more

Made in Abyss revealed a new season in their trailer, serving as the sequel to Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun. Here is everything to know. The series Made in Abyss is a critically acclaimed anime based on a preexisting manga. With a movie and two seasons already released, the new entry for Made in Abyss has gained a sizeable and committed following. And with a new season revealed in a trailer uploaded on January 15, fans are eagerly anticipating Made in Abyss The Golden City of the Scorching Sun sequel.
dexerto.com

Demon Slayer Season 3: 2023 release, cast, plot and more

Demon Slayer Season 3 is on its way to continue the story of Tanjiro’s journey to save his sister, Nezuko – to help prepare fans for the debut, here is everything we know. Demon Slayer is an incredibly popular Shounen anime that took the world by storm in 2019. After its 26 episode Season 1 debut, fans and critics alike commended the series’ high-quality animation and strong narrative pacing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy