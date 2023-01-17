Read full article on original website
Agency: Median-priced homes unaffordable for median-income earners in every Maine county
For the first time in at least two decades, owning a home is not affordable for a household earning the median income in any of Maine's 16 counties. That's according to new data from MaineHousing, which has been tracking and publishing data on home affordability since 2000. "There used to...
Northern Maine Community College fall 2022 dean’s list
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — Northern Maine Community College has released its dean’s list for the 2022 fall semester. To earn a place on the list, students must achieve a 3.2-grade point average or above. While 176 students earned a place on the list, 51 students had the distinction...
How Much Snow Are Maine And New Hampshire Going To Get On Friday?
It looks like we are going to be getting our first real taste of winter tomorrow. Yes, I know that we have had a few winter storms over the last few months, but those were as much sleet and ice as they were snow. And, when the storms were over, we almost always got slammed with a blast of warm weather that caused everything to melt.
K of C lotto winner, Jan. 2-8, 2023
FORT KENT, Maine — The Fort Kent Knights of Columbus have announced the winner of their ongoing lotto fundraiser for the previous week. The Super 50 Lotto winner for the week of Jan. 2-8, 2023, was Marcel Bechard, who won the sum of $414.
From our Files – Week of January 18, 2023
McDonald’s opens store — Ricky Chamberlain, an 11-year-old boy from Madawaska, officially opened the Madawaska McDonald’s on a Monday in January 1973 by cutting a ribbon on 25 $1 bills to be donated to the Acadia School which Ricky attends. In becoming the first customer of the...
Check Out Some of the People Who Won the Lottery in Aroostook County, Maine
Everybody was talking about the winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Maine. It was the first time that’s ever happened in the state. The prize was massive at $1.35 billion. Aroostook County, Maine has had its share of lottery winners. Nothing in the billions, but still massive paydays. There’s been a winner who got $3 million. Other people in the County have won as much as $1.5 million, $1.3 million and $250,000. Many more have taken home tens of thousands of dollars. This includes both drawings and scratch tickets.
Maine Woman Faces 20 Years for Drug Trafficking in Aroostook & Penobscot Counties
A 27-year-old woman faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug trafficking in Penobscot County and Aroostook County, Maine. 27-Year-Old Faces Up to 20 Years for Drug Trafficking. Shelby Loring, formerly from Bangor, and others trafficked meth and fentanyl in Penobscot County and Aroostook County between...
Aroostook County Closings and Delays – Tuesday, January 17th
RSU 39 (Caribou area schools) - Two-hour delay Tuesday. No morning Pre K Classes. MSAD 1 (Presque Isle area schools) - Two-hour delay, no morning Pre-K or Kindergarten. MSAD 20 (Fort Fairfield) - Delayed 2 hours Tuesday. Easton School Department - Delayed 2 hours Tuesday. MSAD 42 (Central Aroostook) –...
Man Sought by Sheriff’s For Criminal Threatening in St. John
ST JOHN, Maine (WAGM) -A Man is being sought by police after an alleged incident of criminal threatening. According to the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday afternoon in St. John, there was an altercation between the currently unnamed man and Officers. Maine State Police assisted with the call. The Man ran into an abandoned structure and then fled on foot. The Sheriff’s department said the man was not armed and there is no imminent danger to the public. the investigation is ongoing.
One Man Shot and One Arrested After Verbal Altercation Escalated in Hodgdon, Maine
The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office said a verbal altercation escalated Wednesday afternoon and one was man was shot and another man arrested in Hodgdon, Maine. The incident took place on on Benn Hill Road around 1:50 pm. The man who was shot had non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the Houlton Regional Hospital for treatment. His name was not released.
