Fort Kent, ME

Northern Maine Community College fall 2022 dean’s list

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — Northern Maine Community College has released its dean’s list for the 2022 fall semester. To earn a place on the list, students must achieve a 3.2-grade point average or above. While 176 students earned a place on the list, 51 students had the distinction...
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
92 Moose

How Much Snow Are Maine And New Hampshire Going To Get On Friday?

It looks like we are going to be getting our first real taste of winter tomorrow. Yes, I know that we have had a few winter storms over the last few months, but those were as much sleet and ice as they were snow. And, when the storms were over, we almost always got slammed with a blast of warm weather that caused everything to melt.
MAINE STATE
K of C lotto winner, Jan. 2-8, 2023

FORT KENT, Maine — The Fort Kent Knights of Columbus have announced the winner of their ongoing lotto fundraiser for the previous week. The Super 50 Lotto winner for the week of Jan. 2-8, 2023, was Marcel Bechard, who won the sum of $414.
FORT KENT, ME
From our Files – Week of January 18, 2023

McDonald’s opens store — Ricky Chamberlain, an 11-year-old boy from Madawaska, officially opened the Madawaska McDonald’s on a Monday in January 1973 by cutting a ribbon on 25 $1 bills to be donated to the Acadia School which Ricky attends. In becoming the first customer of the...
MADAWASKA, ME
Big Country 96.9

Check Out Some of the People Who Won the Lottery in Aroostook County, Maine

Everybody was talking about the winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Maine. It was the first time that’s ever happened in the state. The prize was massive at $1.35 billion. Aroostook County, Maine has had its share of lottery winners. Nothing in the billions, but still massive paydays. There’s been a winner who got $3 million. Other people in the County have won as much as $1.5 million, $1.3 million and $250,000. Many more have taken home tens of thousands of dollars. This includes both drawings and scratch tickets.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
wagmtv.com

Man Sought by Sheriff’s For Criminal Threatening in St. John

ST JOHN, Maine (WAGM) -A Man is being sought by police after an alleged incident of criminal threatening. According to the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday afternoon in St. John, there was an altercation between the currently unnamed man and Officers. Maine State Police assisted with the call. The Man ran into an abandoned structure and then fled on foot. The Sheriff’s department said the man was not armed and there is no imminent danger to the public. the investigation is ongoing.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
101.9 The Rock

One Man Shot and One Arrested After Verbal Altercation Escalated in Hodgdon, Maine

The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office said a verbal altercation escalated Wednesday afternoon and one was man was shot and another man arrested in Hodgdon, Maine. The incident took place on on Benn Hill Road around 1:50 pm. The man who was shot had non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the Houlton Regional Hospital for treatment. His name was not released.
HODGDON, ME

