suntimesnews.com
Richard Manuel Gonzalez
Richard Manuel Gonzalez, 88, of Red Bud, Illinois, passed away at 12:20 pm, Wednesday, January 18, 2022 at Bria of Columbia, Columbia, Illinois. He was born to the late Manuel and Genevieve (nee Stephens) Gonzalez on August 19, 1934 in Sabinas Hildalgo, Nuevo Leon, Mexico. His mother brought Richard and his sister to the United States in 1939 and he grew up in West Frankfort, Illinois.
suntimesnews.com
Michael Allan Downey Sr.
A funeral will be held Monday, January 23, 2023 for 57-year-old Michael Allan Downey Sr. of Chester, Illinois, who passed away at 12:04 pm, Monday, January 16, 2023 at his residence. He was born to Lillian (nee Weaver) Downey on November 3, 1965 in Sparta, Illinois. His parents, Lillian and...
suntimesnews.com
CDC honors Perryville and other Missouri public water systems for fluoridation quality
JEFFERSON CITY, MO – The city of Perryville is one of several communities in Missouri being honored for fluoridating its tap water. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced today that the following community water systems have been awarded a Water Fluoridation Quality Award from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
suntimesnews.com
Kaitlyn Chung of Sparta named to Fall 2022 Dean’s List at Belmont University
NASHVILLE, Tenn.– A Sparta, Ill. resident has been named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List at Belmont University. To achieve this honor, Kaitlyn Chung was required to obtain a 3.5 grade point average with no grades lower than a C while carrying minimum course load of 12 hours.
suntimesnews.com
Two area students named to Greenville University Dean’s List recognition
GREENVILLE, Ill. – Two students from Steeleville, Ill. have been placed on the Dean’s List at Greenville University for the Fall 2022 semester. To qualify for the GU Dean’s List, Dylan Hill and Jacob Sutton, who are both juniors were required to successfully complete a minimum of 12 hours for the semester. Freshmen (0-29.5 credits) must have a semester GPA of 3.5 or above. Sophomores, juniors, and seniors must have a semester GPA of 3.7 or above.
suntimesnews.com
Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s report
STE. GENEVIEVE – The Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office has released its report for the week ending January 13, 2023. Arrested Person: 5 (The individuals listed below have been formally charged all other individuals cannot be listed at this time) Alarm Activation:. Assault:. Assist Other Agency: 4. Bomb...
suntimesnews.com
Plunkett named to Iowa State University Fall 2022 Dean’s List
AMES, Iowa – A Perryville resident is among more than 10,200 Iowa State University students who have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the fall semester 2022 Dean’s List. Elizabeth Nicole Plunkett, a junior studying Dairy Science, earned a grade point average of at...
suntimesnews.com
Randolph County Sheriff’s Report
CHESTER, Ill. – The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office has released its latest report. James E. Neilson 61, Sparta, arrested January 9, 2023 by Sparta PD for Aggravated Identify Theft, Credit Card Fraud & Theft. Is incarcerated. Dale A. Erxleben 45, Festus MO, arrested January 9, 2023 by Chester...
suntimesnews.com
Upcoming Perry Park Center closures
PERRYVILLE – Perryville Parks and Recreation has announced the following closings at the Perry Park Center. January 21: Gym and track closing at 12pm for the All-Out Nerf Battle and will reopen the next day at 11am. January 26-30: Gym closed for Mayors Cup set-up, practices, and games. The...
