JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri non-farm payroll employment decreased by 5,000 jobs from November 2022 to December 2022, and the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased by one-tenth of a percentage point. Private industry employment decreased by 5,300 jobs and government employment increased by 300 jobs. The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 2.8 percent in December 2022, an increase of one-tenth of a percentage point from 2.7 percent in November 2022. Over the year, there was an increase of 47,600 jobs from December 2021 to December 2022, and the unemployment rate decreased by 1.1 percentage points, from 3.9 percent in December 2021 to 2.8 percent in December 2022.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO