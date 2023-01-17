ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

The Center Square

11 states will cut individual income taxes in 2023

(The Center Square) – Eleven states will reduce their individual income tax rates on Jan. 1. Arizona, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, and North Carolina will cut the individual income tax rate on New Year’s Day, according to the Tax Foundation. Over the past two years, more than 20 states have cut individual income tax rates. Three of these states – Arizona, Idaho, and...
IDAHO STATE
AOL Corp

Food Stamps: What Is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?

Each year, the U.S. government calculates the new maximum benefit for food stamp (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP) recipients based on inflation. More: How To Get Free Gift Cards From Your Everyday Purchases. The new Cost-Of-Living Adjustments (COLA) go into effect on October 1 each year and are active...
HAWAII STATE
MarketRealist

Beware: These 15 States Have the Highest Income Tax

During tax season, Americans need to consider federal taxes as well as state taxes. There are a few states in which no state income tax is required, and those states make up revenue from other sources. As you prepare your tax returns, here are the 15 states with the highest income tax rates for 2022.
COLORADO STATE
Military.com

Military Members and Spouses Could Avoid State Income Taxes Thanks to New Law

The rules governing where -- and, in many cases, if -- military members and their spouses pay state income taxes are changing thanks to a new law signed early this year. The Veterans Auto and Education Improvement Act of 2022, which became law Jan. 5, makes amendments to the tax residency rules in the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act, a law that gives financial and legal protections to troops and their families.
MARYLAND STATE
Delaware LIVE News

House moves to block federal taxes on $300 rebate checks

If a bill approved Thursday by the Delaware House of Representatives succeeds, residents won’t have to pay state or federal taxes on the $300 rebates issued last year. House Bill 25 would designate that money as qualified disaster payments and therefore untaxable. The 2022 Delaware Relief Rebate Program was a one-time direct payment of $300 per Delaware resident taxpayer who ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
The Independent

W.Va. House passes bill to cut personal income tax by half

West Virginia's Republican-dominated House of Delegates passed a historic 50 percent reduction of the state's personal income tax Wednesday, rejecting a plan from Democrats that would have completely eliminated the tax for the lowest earners in one of the poorest U.S. states.The bill — a proposal from Gov. Jim Justice — passed the House of Delegates 94 to 2, with four members not voting. It now heads to the Senate, where legislative leadership has clashed with Justice over proposals to cut taxes for nearly two years. In a statement immediately following the vote, the Republican governor said the cut...
KENTUCKY STATE

