Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 people have been arrested on domestic terrorism charges after a gunshot death near a planned Atlanta police academy.Sherif SaadAtlanta, GA
Black trans woman awarded $1.5M after 6 months in male prison over bogus drug arrestWestland DailyAtlanta, GA
These are the 5 top rated burger joints in Atlanta. Do you agree?Ash JurbergAtlanta, GA
This Marietta 5-K Run Will Help You Feel Great About Healthy Resolutions And Earn a Chocolatey RewardDeanLandMarietta, GA
Nebraska Football: Georgia TE Arik Gilbert transfers to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
metroatlantaceo.com
ULI Atlanta Announces 2023 Livable Communities Council Chair
Urban Land Institute (ULI)’s Atlanta District Council is pleased to announce Adetayo (Ade) Sanusi has been selected as the 2023 Chair for the Livable Communities Council (LCC). Sanusi assumes the role from Sharon Gay, who served as the 2020-2022 Chair. In his new role, Sanusi will lead a committee of 50 executives to advance regional conversations around ULI’s global mission, with the goal of building inclusive and healthy cities and communities.
metroatlantaceo.com
City of Atlanta Seeks Comments on Future of Community Media
The City of Atlanta is issuing a Request for Information to seek public input on the future of community media in Atlanta. The City also announced it will hold two public meetings on the topic in the coming weeks. Through its Request for Information, the City is inviting members of...
Nonprofit addresses youth homelessness in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA — It can be hard to find affordable housing in Atlanta, especially for teens and young adults just trying to make ends meet. Among the many nonprofits working to tackle homelessness, Covenant House Georgia is hoping to provide a solution. The current facility in Northwest Atlanta used to...
metroatlantaceo.com
Mayor's Funding for New AFRD Equipment Approved by City Council
The Atlanta City Council approved legislation put forth by the Dickens Administration for $4.7 million in funding for the acquisition of additional equipment for the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department (AFRD). AFRD will acquire three Spartan Fire Pumpers and three Spartan Tractor Drawn Aerial Support vehicles. “As Atlanta continues to grow,...
Local developer creates Atlanta's first Black-owned mirco home community
ATLANTA — A local developer created a community of micro homes from just an idea on paper. The community got its start as a plan to make the dream of homeownership affordable at a time when housing costs continue to rise. "This community is built to last the test...
metroatlantaceo.com
Atlanta Non-Profit Receives $40,000 Grant From Kohl's
Purple Pansies today announced it received a $40,000 grant from Kohl’s to help make a difference in the lives of individuals and families fighting pancreatic cancer through humanitarian assistance and research funding. Purple Pansies raises money to help metro Atlanta families with financial grants directly. These grants help families...
metroatlantaceo.com
HBSCA Scholarships Available for Georgia Nonprofit Leaders
The Harvard Business School Club of Atlanta is now accepting scholarship applications from Georgia nonprofit leaders to attend HBS Social Enterprise Executive Education programs in 2023. Scholarships include full tuition, room, board, and airfare, if applicable. Scholarships are being offered for two programs specifically tailored to nonprofit organizations and social enterprises:
capitalbnews.org
Black Atlantans Rate Dickens on His First Year As Mayor
Joyland resident Christopher Hill is a retired insurance and real estate professional who has lived in Atlanta since 1992. When Hill got to the southeast Atlanta neighborhood, Maynard Jackson was in his second term of office as mayor. Five administrations later, the 69-year-old stopped to think when asked about how Mayor Andre Dickens had done after one year on the job.
Northside Atlanta is first hospital in the U.S. with top-tier maternal care designation
At Northside Hospital in Atlanta, which delivers more babies than any other hospital in the U.S., a level four verification from The Joint Commission’s Maternal Levels of Care program means the facility can handle the most complex patients. “The designation of Northside Hospital Atlanta as the first Level IV...
metroatlantaceo.com
Somers to Serve as 2023 ACVB Chair
Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau’s (ACVB) board of directors elected Bob Somers as its chair in 2023. Somers is senior vice president of global sales for Delta Air Lines. “Bob’s extensive experience in the travel industry, combined with his leadership skills, makes him the ideal choice to chair our...
atlantanewsfirst.com
FEMA now accepting applications for disaster assistance
Atlanta mother pleads for help in finding missing 10-year-old son. President Biden approves Georgia disaster declaration. President Biden approves Georgia disaster declaration. Atlanta woman recalls growing up next to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Updated: 17 hours ago. Atlanta woman recalls growing up next to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
metroatlantaceo.com
City of Johns Creek Kicks Off 192-Acre Town Center Vision and Plan
The unanimous rezoning approval of Medley, Toro Development Company’s (TDC’s) 42-acre mixed-use destination, by the Johns Creek City Council heralds an important anchor for the City’s Town Center Vision and Plan. Adopted in 2021, the plan establishes and prioritizes redevelopment of the 192-acre Town Center area surrounding City Hall, weaving together quality housing, restaurants, retail and offices through new public pathways and parks.
WRDW-TV
DFCS leader ‘hell bent’ on ending office housing for kids in state foster care
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The head of Georgia’s family and children’s care agency told lawmakers on Tuesday her agency is determined to end the practice of foster kids living in government offices, an issue exposed by an Atlanta News First Investigates report last year. “The battle...
metroatlantaceo.com
Diversified Search Group Acquires Atlanta-based Yardstick Management
Diversified Search Group, the largest woman-founded executive search firm in the world and consistently recognized by Forbes as a top 10 firm in the U.S., announced today that it has acquired Yardstick Management, a nationally-recognized and leading Black-owned management consulting and executive search firm. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Yardstick Management...
Five reasons to love Joyland
Joyland is a historic South Atlanta neighborhood not far from Atlanta Technical College and an unpaved section of the BeltLine’s Southside Trail. It was named after a short-lived amusement park that opened here in 1921 to serve Black residents, who were excluded from nearby whites-only Lakewood Fairgrounds—site of today’s film studios and Lakewood Amphitheatre. The post Five reasons to love Joyland appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
metroatlantaceo.com
Confess Project of America Trains Barbers to be Mental Health Advocates
The Confess Project of America, "America's First Mental Health Awareness Movement" that trains barbers in Black communities to be Mental Health Advocates announced today that they are officially launching their Beauty Coalition on Monday, January 30th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. EST at the Health and Style Institute (HSI) at 2450 Piedmont Rd, Suite 100 Atlanta, GA 30324. The purpose of the Beauty Coalition is to continue to raise Mental Health Awareness for the Black community in the place where Black women have always felt comfortable - in the beauty salon. Trained members of the Beauty Coalition will be armed with Mental Health Advocate tools and techniques to better serve their clients and ultimately have a positive impact on their communities.
buckhead.com
Developer Goes Head To Head With Mary Norwood In A Pivotal Tuxedo Park Subdivision Proposal
Buckhead’s Tuxedo Park has long sought to draw a line in the sand against subdividing lots in the neighborhood. But a local developer is trying again, and it is a showdown that may be a defining moment for both sides. Benecki Homes is seeking to subdivide 3655 Tuxedo Road,...
Group works to tackle youth homelessness in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — It's a safe place to sleep, and a chance to get warm. But for young people dealing with homelessness, the Drop-In Center off Flat Shoals Road is also a retreat from reality. "A lot of youth coming here are literally coming off the street," Liz...
Mableton residents turn out in droves to support de-annexing from new city
Resident-turned-activist Christie Lynn had high hopes of mobilizing community support for de-annexing portions of Mablet...
Comments / 1