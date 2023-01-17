ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

metroatlantaceo.com

ULI Atlanta Announces 2023 Livable Communities Council Chair

Urban Land Institute (ULI)’s Atlanta District Council is pleased to announce Adetayo (Ade) Sanusi has been selected as the 2023 Chair for the Livable Communities Council (LCC). Sanusi assumes the role from Sharon Gay, who served as the 2020-2022 Chair. In his new role, Sanusi will lead a committee of 50 executives to advance regional conversations around ULI’s global mission, with the goal of building inclusive and healthy cities and communities.
ATLANTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

City of Atlanta Seeks Comments on Future of Community Media

The City of Atlanta is issuing a Request for Information to seek public input on the future of community media in Atlanta. The City also announced it will hold two public meetings on the topic in the coming weeks. Through its Request for Information, the City is inviting members of...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Nonprofit addresses youth homelessness in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — It can be hard to find affordable housing in Atlanta, especially for teens and young adults just trying to make ends meet. Among the many nonprofits working to tackle homelessness, Covenant House Georgia is hoping to provide a solution. The current facility in Northwest Atlanta used to...
ATLANTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Mayor's Funding for New AFRD Equipment Approved by City Council

The Atlanta City Council approved legislation put forth by the Dickens Administration for $4.7 million in funding for the acquisition of additional equipment for the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department (AFRD). AFRD will acquire three Spartan Fire Pumpers and three Spartan Tractor Drawn Aerial Support vehicles. “As Atlanta continues to grow,...
ATLANTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Atlanta Non-Profit Receives $40,000 Grant From Kohl's

Purple Pansies today announced it received a $40,000 grant from Kohl’s to help make a difference in the lives of individuals and families fighting pancreatic cancer through humanitarian assistance and research funding. Purple Pansies raises money to help metro Atlanta families with financial grants directly. These grants help families...
ATLANTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

HBSCA Scholarships Available for Georgia Nonprofit Leaders

The Harvard Business School Club of Atlanta is now accepting scholarship applications from Georgia nonprofit leaders to attend HBS Social Enterprise Executive Education programs in 2023. Scholarships include full tuition, room, board, and airfare, if applicable. Scholarships are being offered for two programs specifically tailored to nonprofit organizations and social enterprises:
ATLANTA, GA
capitalbnews.org

Black Atlantans Rate Dickens on His First Year As Mayor

Joyland resident Christopher Hill is a retired insurance and real estate professional who has lived in Atlanta since 1992. When Hill got to the southeast Atlanta neighborhood, Maynard Jackson was in his second term of office as mayor. Five administrations later, the 69-year-old stopped to think when asked about how Mayor Andre Dickens had done after one year on the job.
ATLANTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Somers to Serve as 2023 ACVB Chair

Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau’s (ACVB) board of directors elected Bob Somers as its chair in 2023. Somers is senior vice president of global sales for Delta Air Lines. “Bob’s extensive experience in the travel industry, combined with his leadership skills, makes him the ideal choice to chair our...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

FEMA now accepting applications for disaster assistance

Atlanta mother pleads for help in finding missing 10-year-old son. President Biden approves Georgia disaster declaration. President Biden approves Georgia disaster declaration. Atlanta woman recalls growing up next to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Updated: 17 hours ago. Atlanta woman recalls growing up next to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
ATLANTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

City of Johns Creek Kicks Off 192-Acre Town Center Vision and Plan

The unanimous rezoning approval of Medley, Toro Development Company’s (TDC’s) 42-acre mixed-use destination, by the Johns Creek City Council heralds an important anchor for the City’s Town Center Vision and Plan. Adopted in 2021, the plan establishes and prioritizes redevelopment of the 192-acre Town Center area surrounding City Hall, weaving together quality housing, restaurants, retail and offices through new public pathways and parks.
JOHNS CREEK, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Diversified Search Group Acquires Atlanta-based Yardstick Management

Diversified Search Group, the largest woman-founded executive search firm in the world and consistently recognized by Forbes as a top 10 firm in the U.S., announced today that it has acquired Yardstick Management, a nationally-recognized and leading Black-owned management consulting and executive search firm. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Yardstick Management...
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Five reasons to love Joyland

Joyland is a historic South Atlanta neighborhood not far from Atlanta Technical College and an unpaved section of the BeltLine’s Southside Trail. It was named after a short-lived amusement park that opened here in 1921 to serve Black residents, who were excluded from nearby whites-only Lakewood Fairgrounds—site of today’s film studios and Lakewood Amphitheatre. The post Five reasons to love Joyland appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
ATLANTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Confess Project of America Trains Barbers to be Mental Health Advocates

The Confess Project of America, "America's First Mental Health Awareness Movement" that trains barbers in Black communities to be Mental Health Advocates announced today that they are officially launching their Beauty Coalition on Monday, January 30th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. EST at the Health and Style Institute (HSI) at 2450 Piedmont Rd, Suite 100 Atlanta, GA 30324. The purpose of the Beauty Coalition is to continue to raise Mental Health Awareness for the Black community in the place where Black women have always felt comfortable - in the beauty salon. Trained members of the Beauty Coalition will be armed with Mental Health Advocate tools and techniques to better serve their clients and ultimately have a positive impact on their communities.
ATLANTA, GA

