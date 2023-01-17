ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

TruthWarrior2024
2d ago

Nice to know that 2.7 billion dollars were stolen from us in our worst time of need. I would not get your hopes up on receiving anything from this corrupt administration.

Christina Rivers
2d ago

Let's just assume that every single person in Alabama received this $$(which they will not)that would be less than half of that surplus. Alabama 🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️. How sad is it that we have to have someone in there putting up a fight to get us that little bit? We literally have people discussing and debating on what they should do with OUR money! Some of them want it to go to medicaid when you can't get Al. Medicaid unless you make $250 or less a month. Basically more help for those folks without a job. Again, Alabama 🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️

Ken James
2d ago

I hear 500 then 400 then 200 so as I see it. it's just all BS

