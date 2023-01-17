ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

WKYT 27

Georgetown community celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Six decades later and a nation is still marching for the same ideals of social justice and equity that Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. once dreamed of. “Our country has been in turmoil as it relates to racial injustice and to see that the state of Kentucky and the city of Georgetown are able to say you know what, it may happen in other places, but here in Georgetown, we’re standing as one,” said Rev. Dr. Jewel London.
GEORGETOWN, KY
fox56news.com

Increased patrols near St. Clair Mall in Frankfort

The patrols will take place on Friday and Saturday 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. to attempt to cut down on crime. Increased patrols near St. Clair Mall in Frankfort. The patrols will take place on Friday and Saturday 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. to attempt to cut down on crime.
FRANKFORT, KY
visitfrankfort.com

“The Father of Kentucky” Lived Right Here in Frankfort

The two-story red brick building at 202-218 Wilkinson Street may look like any other Federal-style dwelling in Frankfort’s historic district. But if ever there was a case of “if these walls could talk, what a story they would tell” – a story of both a newly minted Kentucky and a fledgling America in the latter part of the 18th century.
FRANKFORT, KY
WKYT 27

Good Question: Is there a cave on Russell Cave Road?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky roads have some interesting names that have led to a few Good Questions, including today’s question about a well-traveled road in Fayette County. Lin asks, I have thought several times when traveling to Cynthiana, is there a Russell Cave out there somewhere?. It’s likely...
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Georgetown fire shuts down roads

The Georgetown Fire Department said a structure fire near Bourbon Street and Bourbon Court caused them to close down the area while they worked and had asked people to avoid the area while they worked to extinguish the fire. Georgetown fire shuts down roads. The Georgetown Fire Department said a...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

MORE: 2 charged with felony kidnapping after 6-hour standoff in Lexington

We have learned more surrounding the case of the two from Minnesota charged after kidnapping of an injured infant. MORE: 2 charged with felony kidnapping after 6-hour …. We have learned more surrounding the case of the two from Minnesota charged after kidnapping of an injured infant. Frankfort police increasing...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Man sentenced for two Lexington murders

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man convicted of two Lexington murders has learned his sentence. Antonio Gaskin received two life sentences Thursday, one for each count of murder. A jury found Gaskin guilty of killing Sharmain Carter and Marquis Harris. His defense accused prosecutors of withholding evidence and asked for...
LEXINGTON, KY
Kentucky Kernel

Kentucky mens tennis kicks off 2023 campaign after historic 2022 season

After making school history last season, finishing as the runner-up to the NCAA Championship, Kentucky mens tennis now looks to rekindle the magic in the 2023 season. Kentucky’s run last year was the furthest the Cats had ever gone in the tournament, receiving a plethora of recognitions for their efforts including four Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) regional awards with seven different players reaching an ITA ranking at some point during the season.
LEXINGTON, KY
lanereport.com

Georgetown Bariatrics and Advanced Surgical Services unveils new name and brand

GEORGETOWN, Ky. — Georgetown Bariatrics and Advanced Surgical Services unveiled today a new name and brand to reflect better the services provided to patients and its status as a national training ground for bariatric programs within Lifepoint Health, the parent company of the practice and Georgetown Community Hospital. Georgetown Bariatrics and Advanced Surgical Services will now be called Kentucky Bariatric Institute. They will continue to provide services to patients in the same location and under the direction of Dr. Eric Smith, who has been part of the medical staff at Georgetown Community Hospital since 2013.
GEORGETOWN, KY
WKYT 27

Student taken to hospital, FCPS school evacuated due to pepper spray odor

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Fayette County school was evacuated Thursday morning. FCPS officials tell us students and staff at Tates Creek Middle School were evacuated around 10 a.m. and relocated to Tates Creek High School. Lexington Fire Department officials say the substance was producing an irritant-type response in people,...
LEXINGTON, KY
Sporting News

Kentucky's John Calipari is under fire in Lexington, but No. 1 recruiting class awaits

It did not last long, but the message sent was indelible. Security guards at Rupp Arena asked the fan holding aloft a sign that said, “Please Go to Texas” to depart the Kentucky Wildcats’ game against South Carolina, but those four words and all that was contained within them could not be unseen. Especially when pictures of it were posted all over the internet.
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Kentucky on its way to becoming player-driven

LEXINGTON - Every year, Kentucky head coach John Calipari makes it clear he wants his team to be player-driven. Through 14 games, it appeared Kentucky was a long way from that as Calipari was holding his team's hand through a 71-68 loss to a Quad 4 South Carolina team at Rupp Arena.
LEXINGTON, KY

