WKYT 27
Georgetown community celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Six decades later and a nation is still marching for the same ideals of social justice and equity that Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. once dreamed of. “Our country has been in turmoil as it relates to racial injustice and to see that the state of Kentucky and the city of Georgetown are able to say you know what, it may happen in other places, but here in Georgetown, we’re standing as one,” said Rev. Dr. Jewel London.
fox56news.com
Increased patrols near St. Clair Mall in Frankfort
The patrols will take place on Friday and Saturday 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. to attempt to cut down on crime. Increased patrols near St. Clair Mall in Frankfort. The patrols will take place on Friday and Saturday 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. to attempt to cut down on crime.
15 concerts in Lexington, KY
From country to indie rock, there's no shortage of live music coming to town this year.
WKYT 27
‘We are trying to help out in any way possible’: New ONE Lexington member talks about organization’s mission
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - ONE Lexington’s mission is to bring city government and community resources together to reduce gun violence among youth and young adults. Kenneth Payne is the Community Outreach Advocate for ONE Lexington. He’s been on the job for a month. Payne and other ONE Lexington...
visitfrankfort.com
“The Father of Kentucky” Lived Right Here in Frankfort
The two-story red brick building at 202-218 Wilkinson Street may look like any other Federal-style dwelling in Frankfort’s historic district. But if ever there was a case of “if these walls could talk, what a story they would tell” – a story of both a newly minted Kentucky and a fledgling America in the latter part of the 18th century.
Scott County doctor in a race against time to save historic school
At a glance, the stone building that sits off a road near Great Crossings High School doesn't look all that special. You can tell it's old, and it's in a scenic spot by a babbling brook, but if the crumbling walls could talk, you'd learn that it had a place in history.
WKYT 27
Good Question: Is there a cave on Russell Cave Road?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky roads have some interesting names that have led to a few Good Questions, including today’s question about a well-traveled road in Fayette County. Lin asks, I have thought several times when traveling to Cynthiana, is there a Russell Cave out there somewhere?. It’s likely...
fox56news.com
Georgetown fire shuts down roads
The Georgetown Fire Department said a structure fire near Bourbon Street and Bourbon Court caused them to close down the area while they worked and had asked people to avoid the area while they worked to extinguish the fire. Georgetown fire shuts down roads. The Georgetown Fire Department said a...
fox56news.com
MORE: 2 charged with felony kidnapping after 6-hour standoff in Lexington
We have learned more surrounding the case of the two from Minnesota charged after kidnapping of an injured infant. MORE: 2 charged with felony kidnapping after 6-hour …. We have learned more surrounding the case of the two from Minnesota charged after kidnapping of an injured infant. Frankfort police increasing...
2 Kentucky liquor stores raided by Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control
Two Kentucky liquor stores were raided by the Kentucky Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control on Tuesday.
WKYT 27
Man sentenced for two Lexington murders
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man convicted of two Lexington murders has learned his sentence. Antonio Gaskin received two life sentences Thursday, one for each count of murder. A jury found Gaskin guilty of killing Sharmain Carter and Marquis Harris. His defense accused prosecutors of withholding evidence and asked for...
lakercountry.com
Mayor Thomas gives update on Hardee’s construction
Progress is continuing to be made on the Hardee’s that will be located on Highway 127 in the Middletown community. Russell Springs Mayor Eddie Thomas gave WJRS News an update on where things stand in the construction process.
Kentuckians crowned Miss Earth USA and Teen Miss Earth USA
Miss Earth USA Danielle Mullins and Teen Miss Earth USA Tayan Stansfield were crowned on Jan. 7 in Orlando, Florida.
Kentucky Kernel
Kentucky mens tennis kicks off 2023 campaign after historic 2022 season
After making school history last season, finishing as the runner-up to the NCAA Championship, Kentucky mens tennis now looks to rekindle the magic in the 2023 season. Kentucky’s run last year was the furthest the Cats had ever gone in the tournament, receiving a plethora of recognitions for their efforts including four Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) regional awards with seven different players reaching an ITA ranking at some point during the season.
New Kentucky state sales tax sends cost of tattoos soaring
Now just over two weeks into the new year, many Kentucky small businesses have begun feeling the effects of new sales taxes introduced by the General Assembly.
Upset crowd sounds off at Nelson County School Board at possible high school merger
BARDSTOWN, Ky. — It was fiery board of education meeting in Bardstown as dozens of parents, students, educators and alumni pushed back against a proposal to merge two high schools in the area. The move would close the ten-year-old Thomas Nelson High School and merge it with Nelson County...
lanereport.com
Georgetown Bariatrics and Advanced Surgical Services unveils new name and brand
GEORGETOWN, Ky. — Georgetown Bariatrics and Advanced Surgical Services unveiled today a new name and brand to reflect better the services provided to patients and its status as a national training ground for bariatric programs within Lifepoint Health, the parent company of the practice and Georgetown Community Hospital. Georgetown Bariatrics and Advanced Surgical Services will now be called Kentucky Bariatric Institute. They will continue to provide services to patients in the same location and under the direction of Dr. Eric Smith, who has been part of the medical staff at Georgetown Community Hospital since 2013.
WKYT 27
Student taken to hospital, FCPS school evacuated due to pepper spray odor
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Fayette County school was evacuated Thursday morning. FCPS officials tell us students and staff at Tates Creek Middle School were evacuated around 10 a.m. and relocated to Tates Creek High School. Lexington Fire Department officials say the substance was producing an irritant-type response in people,...
Sporting News
Kentucky's John Calipari is under fire in Lexington, but No. 1 recruiting class awaits
It did not last long, but the message sent was indelible. Security guards at Rupp Arena asked the fan holding aloft a sign that said, “Please Go to Texas” to depart the Kentucky Wildcats’ game against South Carolina, but those four words and all that was contained within them could not be unseen. Especially when pictures of it were posted all over the internet.
Kentucky on its way to becoming player-driven
LEXINGTON - Every year, Kentucky head coach John Calipari makes it clear he wants his team to be player-driven. Through 14 games, it appeared Kentucky was a long way from that as Calipari was holding his team's hand through a 71-68 loss to a Quad 4 South Carolina team at Rupp Arena.
