New store pOpshelf opens its first location in OhioJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
Is Swenson's misleading customers with "shrinkflation?"Jake WellsAkron, OH
Ohio witness says hovering disc-shaped object 'camouflaged' near power linesRoger MarshIndependence, OH
Longstanding Red Lobster Location, Announced as Temporarily Closed, Will Not Be Reopening and is Now Permanently ClosedJoel EisenbergBeachwood, OH
Where to go for the best fine dining restaurants around AkronJake WellsAkron, OH
spectrumnews1.com
Giant Eagle Flashfood program expanding to all locations in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Rising food prices may leave a dent in your wallet, but you’re not alone. Besides clipping coupons and cutting back, technology may provide another solution, allowing shoppers to snatch up some last-minute deals on food that may otherwise get tossed. . What You Need To...
rejournals.com
American Street Capital closes $5.9 million cash-out refinance for multifamily property in Missouri
American Street Capital has secured a $5.968 million cash-out refinance loan for a 152-unit multifamily property in St. Robert, Missouri. St. Robert is in central Missouri about 132 miles from St. Louis and is home to Fort Leonard Wood. The two complex multifamily portfolio consists of one- and two-bedroom apartments all with individually metered utilities. Additional amenities include 28 attached garages, 356 surface parking spaces and in-unit laundry. The asset was more than 95% occupied at closing.
Ditching the gas tax? How would Ohio pay for road improvements? The Wake Up for Friday, Jan. 20, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Ohioans who drive environmentally friendly vehicles already pay more for their annual state registration than those of us with regular gasoline-powered cars: a $100 extra fee for hybrids and $200 extra fee for electric cars.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Biscuits In Ohio
They are so good that Guy Fieri recommends them.
Growing local restaurant chain opens another new location in Ohio
A fast-growing local restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Ohio. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, the growing local restaurant chain El Rancho Grande Mexican Grill & Cantina celebrated the grand opening of its newest Ohio restaurant location in Englewood, according to a post on the business's Facebook page.
Yost sues home warranty company citing 'unconscionable business practices'
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A "home warranty" company based out of New Jersey is being sued by Attorney General Dave Yost for misrepresentation and unconscionable business practices. According to a release from Yost's office, Amazon Home Warranty has had more than 1,200 consumer complaints filed against them with the Better Business Bureau and AG's office since 2018.
unioncountydailydigital.com
AG Yost Sues Local Home Warranty Company
COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing a “home warranty” company and its administrator for misrepresentation and unconscionable business practices. “If you promise you’re going to do something and you don’t, that’s a lie,” Yost said. “We teach our children to be honest and work hard – a basic lesson this company should learn.”
ocj.com
Ohio frontier battles in the Northwest Indian War
The Northwest Indian War (~1785-1795), also known as Little Turtle’s War, was fought to establish European dominance and control of the Northwest Territory north of the Ohio River in what is now the state of Ohio. The Northwest Indian War played a significant role in the white settlement of the United States frontier and the displacement of the area’s indigenous tribal peoples. The lands of Ohio hosted the largest and most consequential battles of this often small-scale and tit-for-tat series of armed skirmishes that pitted confederated Native American tribes against white settlers and the United States military.
Full list: NE Ohio Regal movie theater among 39 set to close
Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year.
AG Office sues ‘phony’ home warranty company
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is calling out a “phony” home warranty company and taking them to court for misrepresentation and other suspect business practices. The Attorney General’s office learned that Amazon Home Warranty, a Wyoming company based in New Jersey, received over 1,200 filed complaints from consumers since 2018. The […]
AAA explains January’s jump in gas prices
The average price for regular gas in Ohio one month ago was $2.910 compared to Jan. 19's average of $3.449, according to data from AAA. That's more than a 50-cent increase.
What are Ohio’s electric and hybrid vehicle fees?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Last October, Dana Adler purchased a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, which has both a gas combustion engine and a small battery. “I wanted to buy a hybrid car because I thought it was better for the environment and with gas prices on the rise, I thought it would be beneficial to have a […]
Spill of 150,000 gallons of waste materials leads Ohio AG Yost to seek injunction against farm operators
CARDINGTON, Ohio — For years, neighbors living near a farm in Morrow County have complained about foul odors, noise and truck traffic. Over the years, the operators of the farm and a company named Renergy have collected animal and food waste, which they’ve used to feed a digester as a means to help generate electricity. The leftover waste products have been spread on nearby farmland as fertilizer.
unioncountydailydigital.com
‘Truck Platooning’ To Be Deployed On U.S. 33 Smart Mobility Corridor
COLUMBUS – Drivers may soon see automated vehicles on rural roadways in central and southeast Ohio as DriveOhio’s Rural Automated Driving Systems (ADS) project begins two deployments to gather data that will help define future technology needs. Automated vehicle technology is revolutionizing the transportation industry, including the way...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Ohio Division of Wildlife Stocked More Than 52 Million Fish Throughout Ohio In 2022
COLUMBUS – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife stocked 52.3 million fish of 11 species in Ohio waters throughout 2022. Fish were stocked during spring, summer, and fall at 203 locations statewide. The total represents a 15% increase over the annual production and stocking goal of 44 million fish, thanks to excellent production conditions that resulted in surplus walleye, saugeye, and yellow perch fry.
Ohio Residents Could Get Monthly Cash If Your Income Is $40,000 And Under
New year. And a new payment program is soon to open for low-income Ohio residents. How exciting!. The program will issue monthly payments to claimants who get accepted. Are you a cornered citizen? This initiative will not use your state dollars. The funding comes from a private donor.
rejournals.com
Ryan Companies to build new arena at St. Paul’s University of St. Thomas
Ryan Companies US, Inc. has been selected as the design-builder, in partnership with Crawford Architects, for the Lee and Penny Anderson Arena at University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota. With a 15-year history of more than 30 projects with the university, Ryan is committed to delivering a facility...
Why the Bradford pear tree is now banned in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- On Jan. 7, Ohio joined the ranks of several other states in completely banning the sale and planting of the Callery pear tree. This tree is most easily recognizable in early spring, when it erupts in white flowers along highways, yards, and fields. For many, they are a beloved sign of warmer days ahead.
Ohio considers raising, or even replacing, the state’s gas tax
COLUMBUS, Ohio— With state gas-tax revenues falling as vehicles become more fuel-efficient, state transportation officials are studying whether to raise the tax again, hike registration fees or even charge motorists based on how many miles they drive in Ohio. While no change appears to be looming in the near...
