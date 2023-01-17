ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brimfield Township, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Giant Eagle Flashfood program expanding to all locations in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Rising food prices may leave a dent in your wallet, but you’re not alone. Besides clipping coupons and cutting back, technology may provide another solution, allowing shoppers to snatch up some last-minute deals on food that may otherwise get tossed. ​. What You Need To...
OHIO STATE
rejournals.com

American Street Capital closes $5.9 million cash-out refinance for multifamily property in Missouri

American Street Capital has secured a $5.968 million cash-out refinance loan for a 152-unit multifamily property in St. Robert, Missouri. St. Robert is in central Missouri about 132 miles from St. Louis and is home to Fort Leonard Wood. The two complex multifamily portfolio consists of one- and two-bedroom apartments all with individually metered utilities. Additional amenities include 28 attached garages, 356 surface parking spaces and in-unit laundry. The asset was more than 95% occupied at closing.
SAINT ROBERT, MO
10TV

Yost sues home warranty company citing 'unconscionable business practices'

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A "home warranty" company based out of New Jersey is being sued by Attorney General Dave Yost for misrepresentation and unconscionable business practices. According to a release from Yost's office, Amazon Home Warranty has had more than 1,200 consumer complaints filed against them with the Better Business Bureau and AG's office since 2018.
OHIO STATE
unioncountydailydigital.com

AG Yost Sues Local Home Warranty Company

COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing a “home warranty” company and its administrator for misrepresentation and unconscionable business practices. “If you promise you’re going to do something and you don’t, that’s a lie,” Yost said. “We teach our children to be honest and work hard – a basic lesson this company should learn.”
OHIO STATE
ocj.com

Ohio frontier battles in the Northwest Indian War

The Northwest Indian War (~1785-1795), also known as Little Turtle’s War, was fought to establish European dominance and control of the Northwest Territory north of the Ohio River in what is now the state of Ohio. The Northwest Indian War played a significant role in the white settlement of the United States frontier and the displacement of the area’s indigenous tribal peoples. The lands of Ohio hosted the largest and most consequential battles of this often small-scale and tit-for-tat series of armed skirmishes that pitted confederated Native American tribes against white settlers and the United States military.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

AG Office sues ‘phony’ home warranty company

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is calling out a “phony” home warranty company and taking them to court for misrepresentation and other suspect business practices. The Attorney General’s office learned that Amazon Home Warranty, a Wyoming company based in New Jersey, received over 1,200 filed complaints from consumers since 2018. The […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

What are Ohio’s electric and hybrid vehicle fees?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Last October, Dana Adler purchased a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, which has both a gas combustion engine and a small battery. “I wanted to buy a hybrid car because I thought it was better for the environment and with gas prices on the rise, I thought it would be beneficial to have a […]
OHIO STATE
10TV

Spill of 150,000 gallons of waste materials leads Ohio AG Yost to seek injunction against farm operators

CARDINGTON, Ohio — For years, neighbors living near a farm in Morrow County have complained about foul odors, noise and truck traffic. Over the years, the operators of the farm and a company named Renergy have collected animal and food waste, which they’ve used to feed a digester as a means to help generate electricity. The leftover waste products have been spread on nearby farmland as fertilizer.
MORROW COUNTY, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

‘Truck Platooning’ To Be Deployed On U.S. 33 Smart Mobility Corridor

COLUMBUS – Drivers may soon see automated vehicles on rural roadways in central and southeast Ohio as DriveOhio’s Rural Automated Driving Systems (ADS) project begins two deployments to gather data that will help define future technology needs. Automated vehicle technology is revolutionizing the transportation industry, including the way...
OHIO STATE
unioncountydailydigital.com

Ohio Division of Wildlife Stocked More Than 52 Million Fish Throughout Ohio In 2022

COLUMBUS – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife stocked 52.3 million fish of 11 species in Ohio waters throughout 2022. Fish were stocked during spring, summer, and fall at 203 locations statewide. The total represents a 15% increase over the annual production and stocking goal of 44 million fish, thanks to excellent production conditions that resulted in surplus walleye, saugeye, and yellow perch fry.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Why the Bradford pear tree is now banned in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- On Jan. 7, Ohio joined the ranks of several other states in completely banning the sale and planting of the Callery pear tree. This tree is most easily recognizable in early spring, when it erupts in white flowers along highways, yards, and fields. For many, they are a beloved sign of warmer days ahead.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy