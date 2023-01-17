ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Another deadly weekend in Shreveport after an 18-year-old is shot and killed outside of a hotel on Pines road Sunday night.

 3 days ago
