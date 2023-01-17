Read full article on original website
Girls basketball state tournament pairings show to air Sunday
The Indiana High School Athletic Association will broadcast the 48th Annual IHSAA Girls Basketball State Tournament Pairings Show Sunday at 5 p.m. The two-hour show will be hosted by Bob Lovell and Greg Rakestraw and streamed exclusively on IHSAAtv.org. Complete pairings will be available at IHSAA.org following the broadcast. Class...
Batesville Boys Freshman finish regular season 7-6
The Batesville boys freshman basketball team ended their season on a 3-game win streak by beating Greensburg 45-42, Rushville on Saturday (1/14) 40-32 and Milan (1/17) 39-29. In the Rushville game, Owen Enneking led the team with 12 points, while Ethan Schneider added 10. In the game on Tuesday against...
Batesville High School Wrestling vs. Indiana School for the Deaf
Batesville High School Wrestling closed their regular season on Tuesday with a 51-24 defeat. With only 6. wrestlers competing, the Bulldogs won 4 of 6 matches by pin. The winners by pin were Aj Dance, Damien Dance, Andrew Jones, and Max Amberger. The Bulldogs Dual record falls to 8-22 to...
Milan-Batesville Swim Results
Milan girls scored dual victories against the other three teams at this meet. Batesville defeated Southwestern and lost to Milan and Lawrenceburg. Milan and Batesville boys both defeated Southwestern and Lawrenceburg. Milan and Batesville tied in points when competing against each other. BOYS TEAM SCORES. Milan 107 Southwestern 35. Lawrenceburg...
Purdue Men’s Glee Club performs in Brookville this weekend
Brookville, IN — The Franklin County Arts Council will host the Purdue University Varsity Men’s Glee Club on Sunday at 4 pm in Lew Wallace Auditorium at Franklin County High School. It will be the sixth time in the organization’s 34-year history that the arts council has hosted...
Austin C. Ball, Sr., 93
Austin C. Ball, Sr. 93, of Greensburg, passed away on January 18, 2023 at Decatur County Memorial Hospital. He was born on February 25, 1929 in Whitley City, Kentucky, the son of Edward and Nancy Perkins Ball. Austin was a United States Army Veteran. He married Letha L. Collins on June 14, 1952 and together they had three children: Austin, Jr., Brenda and John. Austin worked as an Evangelist with the John Thomas Conference of the Freewill Baptist Church.
Douglas Collier Hunt, 71
Douglas Collier Hunt, 71, of Connersville, passed away on December 21, 2022, at Reid Memorial in Richmond, IN. He was born on June 13, 1951 in New Castle, IN, the son of Wilbur and Ann Collier Hunt. Doug was a 1969 graduate of Lincoln High School. He married Vicki Powell on October 18, 1969 and together they had three daughters. Doug had previously worked for D&M for 20 years and at Securitas as a Supervisor for the last 34 years.
Donald Keith Meadows
Donald Keith Meadows, 76, of Aurora, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023, in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was born October 19, 1946, in Richlands, VA, son of the late William Eugene Meadows and Vernie Kansas (Horn) Meadows. Donald was a math teacher for Cincinnati Public Schools for 30 years, and...
Is the lack of snow normal in January in Indiana?
As of January 17, Indianapolis has only picked up a trace amount of snow for the month. Even since December 1, the beginning of meteorological winter, Indianapolis has only picked up 1.6″ of snowfall. Is this lack of snow normal in January in Indianapolis? How about across the state? Over the past five years, snowfall […]
Luke A. Stone – 35 of Greensburg
Luke A. Stone, 35, of Greensburg, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at his residence. He was born on July 30, 1987, in Greensburg, the son of Randall Stone and Barbara Ellen (Evans) Stone Moore Roberts. He was a lifelong resident of Decatur County and graduated in the class of 2006 from South Decatur High School. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and husbandry. Survivors include his father, Randall (Beverly) Stone of Milroy; his companion, Jeanna Lowe of Greensburg; his brothers, Elijah (Jenny) Stone of Greensburg, Jacob (Mallory) Stone of Milroy and Caleb Stone of Greensburg; his grandmother, Phyllis Stone of Brown County; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Ellen Roberts; niece, Hadley Stone; grandparents, Earl Mitchell and Edith Evans and Marvin Stone. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at the Bass & Gasper Funeral Home in Westport.
Michael D. Manlief, 60
Michael Davis Manlief, 60, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at the Decatur County Memorial Hospital in Greensburg. He was born on July 20, 1962 in Greensburg, the son of George Davis and Marlene Marie (Herbert) Manlief. He was a 1981 graduate of South Decatur High School. He owned...
Donna Sue Marlow, 91
Donna Sue Marlow, 91, of Greensburg, passed away on January 19, 2023 at the Heritage House in Greensburg. Donna was born on August 19, 1931 in Greensburg to Louis “Pete” and Lois Springmier. She married William Marlow on April 23, 1949 and they resided in Sandusky all their lives. William preceded her in death on March 16, 2013. She was also preceded in death by her parents, brothers: Fred Springmier and Gordon Springmier; sisters: Sara Layton and Helen Osting and son, Gary D. Marlow.
Burton Leslie “Burt” Storey
Burton Leslie “Burt” Storey, 83, of Aurora, passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2023. He was born February 7, 1939, son of the late Harry D. Storey and Anna (Pindell) Storey at Milan hospital, and he was raised in Kyle where he finished out his days living in his childhood home.
Helen Louise (Stone) Porter, 88, Osgood
Helen Louise (Stone) Porter, 88, of Osgood passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Manderley Health Care Center in Osgood. Helen was born Thursday, October 18, 1934 in Cambridge City, Indiana; daughter of Jake and Marjorie (Wagner) Stone. Helen worked at Kmart in Greensburg and also worked at IGA in Greensburg. Helen married the love of her life, Lawrence Porter, on December 12, 1954 and he preceded her in death January 19, 1993. Helen was a member of the St. Elizabeth Catholic Church of Cambridge City. She enjoyed working puzzles and reading detective-murder mystery books.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
Walker is District 9 Indiana Conservation Officer of the Year
Southeastern IN — Indiana Conservation Officer Zach Walker has been selected as the 2022 District 9 Officer of the year. District 9 includes Dearborn, Decatur, Fayette, Franklin, Jefferson, Jennings, Ohio, Ripley, Rush, Switzerland, and Union counties. Walker is assigned to Jennings County and has been a conservation officer since...
Batesville Skatepark and Outdoor Adventure now open to the public
Batesville, IN — The Batesville Area Skatepark Advocacy group in partnership with the City of Batesville and Batesville Parks and Recreation announced Thursday that the Batesville Skatepark and Outdoor Adventure is completed and open to the public. After a year of planning and fundraising finally paid off for the Batesville Skatepark Advocacy group.
Will In-N-Out ever come to Indiana? This is what the company told us
After In-N-Out made the announcement of its plans to expand east to Tennessee, many Americans living east of the Mississippi River are left wondering, "What about us?"
Stephen Michael Belter, 62
Stephen Michael Belter, 62, of Greensburg went to be with the Lord on January 15th, 2023 after a long battle with Hidradenitis. He was born October 20, 1960 the son of Donald Belter and Shirley (Francis) Belter. On July 15th, 1981 he met his best friend Kimberly Bottin and married her on June 19, 1993. They had many pets during their wonderful life together.
William “Bill” A. Fisher, 84
William “Bill” A. Fisher, 84, of Greensburg, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023. He was born December 14, 1938, in North Vernon, Indiana, the son of Harold and Betty Jane Bacon Fisher. He graduated from Greensburg High School in 1957. On December 29, 1960, he married Harriett Kirschner and together they had two children: Cynthia and Anthony. Bill was a manager at Sherwin Williams and worked 19 years for the Greensburg Community Schools as a custodian and a school bus driver. He was most proud for the lives he was able to touch during those years. He was very active at the First Christian Church of Greensburg serving as the Sunday School Teacher and was a former elder. He was also active in the Greensburg Lions Club and Emmaus. Bill and Harriett, were big Greensburg Pirate fans, especially Basketball. Bill drove the girls’ basketball team bus for several years and Harriett would often ride along. They were the girl’s biggest fans. Win or lose when they got off the bus after a road game, they received encouragement or a hug or both. He enjoyed taking pictures, collecting model railroad trains, visiting church members and spoiling his cats.
