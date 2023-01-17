Read full article on original website
Batesville JV Girls Basketball
The Girl’s JV basketball team traveled to Rushville last night and were defeated 35-24. The box score & stats are listed below:. Submitted by the school’s athletic department.
North Decatur Boys JV falls to Jac-Cen-Del in OT
On Tuesday night, the North Decatur Boys Junior Varsity basketball team fell in overtime to Jac-Cen-Del 68-64. Leading the Chargers in scoring was Brady Mauer, who finished with 30 points. Other scorers for the Chargers included:. Jack Koehne with 15 points on 5 made threes. Cooper Parmer with 11 points.
Batesville Boys Freshman finish regular season 7-6
The Batesville boys freshman basketball team ended their season on a 3-game win streak by beating Greensburg 45-42, Rushville on Saturday (1/14) 40-32 and Milan (1/17) 39-29. In the Rushville game, Owen Enneking led the team with 12 points, while Ethan Schneider added 10. In the game on Tuesday against...
Purdue Men’s Glee Club performs in Brookville this weekend
Brookville, IN — The Franklin County Arts Council will host the Purdue University Varsity Men’s Glee Club on Sunday at 4 pm in Lew Wallace Auditorium at Franklin County High School. It will be the sixth time in the organization’s 34-year history that the arts council has hosted...
Milan-Batesville Swim Results
Milan girls scored dual victories against the other three teams at this meet. Batesville defeated Southwestern and lost to Milan and Lawrenceburg. Milan and Batesville boys both defeated Southwestern and Lawrenceburg. Milan and Batesville tied in points when competing against each other. BOYS TEAM SCORES. Milan 107 Southwestern 35. Lawrenceburg...
Helen Louise (Stone) Porter, 88, Osgood
Helen Louise (Stone) Porter, 88, of Osgood passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Manderley Health Care Center in Osgood. Helen was born Thursday, October 18, 1934 in Cambridge City, Indiana; daughter of Jake and Marjorie (Wagner) Stone. Helen worked at Kmart in Greensburg and also worked at IGA in Greensburg. Helen married the love of her life, Lawrence Porter, on December 12, 1954 and he preceded her in death January 19, 1993. Helen was a member of the St. Elizabeth Catholic Church of Cambridge City. She enjoyed working puzzles and reading detective-murder mystery books.
Burton Leslie “Burt” Storey
Burton Leslie “Burt” Storey, 83, of Aurora, passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2023. He was born February 7, 1939, son of the late Harry D. Storey and Anna (Pindell) Storey at Milan hospital, and he was raised in Kyle where he finished out his days living in his childhood home.
Donald Keith Meadows
Donald Keith Meadows, 76, of Aurora, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023, in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was born October 19, 1946, in Richlands, VA, son of the late William Eugene Meadows and Vernie Kansas (Horn) Meadows. Donald was a math teacher for Cincinnati Public Schools for 30 years, and...
Austin C. Ball, Sr., 93
Austin C. Ball, Sr. 93, of Greensburg, passed away on January 18, 2023 at Decatur County Memorial Hospital. He was born on February 25, 1929 in Whitley City, Kentucky, the son of Edward and Nancy Perkins Ball. Austin was a United States Army Veteran. He married Letha L. Collins on June 14, 1952 and together they had three children: Austin, Jr., Brenda and John. Austin worked as an Evangelist with the John Thomas Conference of the Freewill Baptist Church.
Luke A. Stone – 35 of Greensburg
Luke A. Stone, 35, of Greensburg, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at his residence. He was born on July 30, 1987, in Greensburg, the son of Randall Stone and Barbara Ellen (Evans) Stone Moore Roberts. He was a lifelong resident of Decatur County and graduated in the class of 2006 from South Decatur High School. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and husbandry. Survivors include his father, Randall (Beverly) Stone of Milroy; his companion, Jeanna Lowe of Greensburg; his brothers, Elijah (Jenny) Stone of Greensburg, Jacob (Mallory) Stone of Milroy and Caleb Stone of Greensburg; his grandmother, Phyllis Stone of Brown County; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Ellen Roberts; niece, Hadley Stone; grandparents, Earl Mitchell and Edith Evans and Marvin Stone. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at the Bass & Gasper Funeral Home in Westport.
Random search conducted at Greensburg High School Thursday
— Greensburg High School, the Tree City’s police department, and its K9 unit cooperated on a random search of the property on Thursday. In a message to Greensburg schools families, high school Principal Grant Peters said a shelter-in-place was used for about 20 minutes to ensure everyone’s safety while the search was conducted.
Michael D. Manlief, 60
Michael Davis Manlief, 60, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at the Decatur County Memorial Hospital in Greensburg. He was born on July 20, 1962 in Greensburg, the son of George Davis and Marlene Marie (Herbert) Manlief. He was a 1981 graduate of South Decatur High School. He owned...
William “Bill” A. Fisher, 84
William “Bill” A. Fisher, 84, of Greensburg, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023. He was born December 14, 1938, in North Vernon, Indiana, the son of Harold and Betty Jane Bacon Fisher. He graduated from Greensburg High School in 1957. On December 29, 1960, he married Harriett Kirschner and together they had two children: Cynthia and Anthony. Bill was a manager at Sherwin Williams and worked 19 years for the Greensburg Community Schools as a custodian and a school bus driver. He was most proud for the lives he was able to touch during those years. He was very active at the First Christian Church of Greensburg serving as the Sunday School Teacher and was a former elder. He was also active in the Greensburg Lions Club and Emmaus. Bill and Harriett, were big Greensburg Pirate fans, especially Basketball. Bill drove the girls’ basketball team bus for several years and Harriett would often ride along. They were the girl’s biggest fans. Win or lose when they got off the bus after a road game, they received encouragement or a hug or both. He enjoyed taking pictures, collecting model railroad trains, visiting church members and spoiling his cats.
Stephen Michael Belter, 62
Stephen Michael Belter, 62, of Greensburg went to be with the Lord on January 15th, 2023 after a long battle with Hidradenitis. He was born October 20, 1960 the son of Donald Belter and Shirley (Francis) Belter. On July 15th, 1981 he met his best friend Kimberly Bottin and married her on June 19, 1993. They had many pets during their wonderful life together.
Donna Sue Marlow, 91
Donna Sue Marlow, 91, of Greensburg, passed away on January 19, 2023 at the Heritage House in Greensburg. Donna was born on August 19, 1931 in Greensburg to Louis “Pete” and Lois Springmier. She married William Marlow on April 23, 1949 and they resided in Sandusky all their lives. William preceded her in death on March 16, 2013. She was also preceded in death by her parents, brothers: Fred Springmier and Gordon Springmier; sisters: Sara Layton and Helen Osting and son, Gary D. Marlow.
Man fatally hit on Ohio 129 in Butler County identified
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man in his 20s is dead after he was fatally struck by a vehicle on Ohio 129 in Liberty Township late Tuesday, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. The man was identified as 25-year-old Keith Turner, of Dayton, Ohio, according to the...
Family searches in Butler County for Ohio woman missing for 3 weeks
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Several searches took place in the Tri-State last weekend for a woman missing out of Dayton, Ohio. Cierra Chapman’s car was found in Middletown in early January. Police joined Chapman’s family and members of a nonprofit, the Dock Ellis Foundation, in a search of the...
CRASH VICTIM IDENTIFIED AS RICHMOND GIRL
(Lynn, IN)--The Randolph County Sheriff’s Department on Monday released the names of the two girls involved in a fatal crash on Sunday that Kicks 96 and 101.7 The Point News reported Monday morning. And, they’re both from Richmond. 16-year-old Isabella Estrella died when she was thrown from SUV in which she was riding on Boundary Pike near Lynn. 17-year-old Alexis Caldwell was the driver. She was taken to Reid Health. The investigation is continuing.
BCSC School Board reorganizes, sets deadline for enrollment transfers
Batesville, IN — Three new members of the Batesville School Board were sworn in this week. Stephanie Davidson, Larry Merkel, and Sean Townsley were elected to the board in November. The 2023 Board Officers are President Jeremy Raver; Vice President Mike Baumer, and Davidson will serve as Board Secretary.
Vehicle into utility pole causes overnight power outage
Greensburg, IN — An overnight crash with entrapment in the Greensburg area forced Decatur County REMC to cut power to customers in Fairview Addition, along Base Road and State Road 46, areas north of the city, and Millridge. The vehicle hit a utility pole and wires landed on top...
