Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kroger's New $32 Million Store Update: A Glimpse into the Future of Grocery Shopping!Ty D.Augusta, GA
Kroger Announces New Store in Augusta, GeorgiaBryan DijkhuizenAugusta, GA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From AugustaTed RiversAugusta, GA
Single Father Of Two Children Vanished From Georgia Gas Station After Their Mother Passed AwayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedAugusta, GA
4 Unexpected Markets Can Turn To Investment Hotspots in 2023Real Estate Market ExplainerFort Worth, TX
Related
augustaceo.com
GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson Named ‘Georgian of the Year’ by Georgia Trend
Coming off a record-breaking year of economic successes, the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) is celebrating yet another achievement as Commissioner Pat Wilson was recently named the 2023 “Georgian of the Year” by Georgia Trend. The award recognizes Commissioner Wilson as the top salesperson for the state...
augustaceo.com
Will 2023 Be The Year Sports Betting In Georgia Becomes Legal?
Georgia Representative Ron Stephens backed two legal sports betting bills during the 2022 GA legislative session that did not receive the support required to pass. The 2023 session doesn’t begin until April 10th, but Representative Stephens is already poised to introduce another bill for legal sports betting in Georgia. This time, he’ll have more data from neighboring states to support his cause. See more.
augustaceo.com
Paine College Announces Monumental New Partnership
An exciting announcement at Paine College’s convocation today. Students, faculty and staff ushered in the 141st year of Paine College with a celebration of last year’s success…and the introduction of a new partnership with a leading medical research institution in Georgia. See more.
augustaceo.com
Communities in Schools of Georgia Receives $15M DOE Grant for 6 Rural County Educational Sites
Communities in Schools of Georgia (CISGA)announced today that it is the recipient of the Department of Education's Full-Service Community Schools Program (FSCS) grant for its Georgia ACRES Project: Activating Communities for Rural Education Success. A project to significantly transform rural educational opportunities in six counties across the state and serve as a model for other Georgia sites. The five-year, $3,000,000-a-year grant is one of the largest in the Department of Education history and the most extensive federal grant in CISGA history.
augustaceo.com
Look for Updates from Augusta University’s Government Relations Team Throughout Legislative Session
This week marks the start of the 2023 Georgia General Assembly legislative session in Atlanta, and that means it will be a busy few months for Augusta University’s Office of Government Relations. Government Relations is tasked with ensuring the priorities of Augusta University, Augusta University Health System and the...
augustaceo.com
Augusta Technical College Announces Cheryl Ciucevich as new Vice President of Institutional Advancement
Augusta Technical College is excited to announce the appointment of Mrs. Cheryl Anderson Ciucevich as the new Vice President for Institutional Advancement. Mrs. Ciucevich has worked across all areas of advancement, including both major giving and annual giving, alumni relations, and public relations. She spent 16 years at Kennesaw State University where she served simultaneously as the Director of Development and the Director of Public Relations for the College of the Arts. Prior to its consolidation with Georgia Southern University, she was the Senior Director of Alumni Development at Armstrong State University in Savannah, where she continued to create new endowments and to expand the annual giving donor base. Since 2019, she has been a Director of Development at Georgia Southern, where she has been one of their top fundraisers.
augustaceo.com
Georgia Ports Authority Handles Nearly 6 Million TEUs in 2022
The Georgia Ports Authority handled a record 5.9 million twenty-foot equivalent container units in Calendar Year 2022, an increase of 5 percent over 2021. “It was a challenging year, but collaborative effort across Georgia’s supply chain ensured cargo movement remained fluid,” said GPA Executive Director Griff Lynch. “I want to thank our Board for approving new infrastructure that allowed us to handle more cargo. Our gratitude also goes out to GPA employees and our partners at Gateway International, the International Longshoremen’s Association, trucking and rail. Their long hours and dedication were key to our success.”
augustaceo.com
Augusta University’s New RoarStore to Be Unveiled at Grand Re-opening
Students, faculty and staff are invited to a kickoff party for The RoarStore from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1. The RoarStore, formerly known as the JagStore, is the official campus store and fan shop of Augusta University located in Washington Hall. The store has been transformed into...
augustaceo.com
Atlas Heating and Air Conditioning is Providing Jobs and Education to People in Augusta
A local air and heating company is providing jobs through education. Atlas Heating and Air Conditioning company is heating things up with their technician apprenticeship program and cooling things down with half off service fee discounts. See more.
augustaceo.com
CleanSpark Breaks Ground on 50 Megawatt Bitcoin Mining Expansion
CleanSpark Inc., announced today that it has started construction on the second phase of one of its newest sites in Washington, Georgia. The Company acquired this campus in August of 2022 as part of its recent bear-market growth campaign. Upon completion, the new phase, which is expected to employ only the newest generation of bitcoin mining machines, will add up to 2.2 exahashes per second (EH/s) of computing power to the Company’s mining capacity.
augustaceo.com
The United States Army Field Band and Soldiers’ Chorus bring free concert to Columbia County Performing Arts Center
The United States Army Field Band and Soldiers’ Chorus bring a FREE concert to Columbia County Performing Arts Center Saturday, March 18, 2023. The concert is a celebration of people who have gone above and beyond for their communities. The United States Army Field Band is considered by music...
augustaceo.com
The Black Jacket Symphony Recreates Tom Petty’s Album Full Moon Fever
Remember putting on an album and listening from start to finish? Relive that moment with a live concert experience unlike any other as The Black Jacket Symphony recreates Tom Petty’s iconic album Full Moon Fever live in its entirety—note for note, sound for sound—plus a full set of Petty’s greatest hits! The Black Jacket Symphony returns to Columbia County Performing Arts Center on Friday, April 21.
augustaceo.com
Take Control of Your Taxes in 2023 with SME CPAs at Chamber’s Special Edition! Business Builder
Join SME CPAs and the Augusta Metro Chamber on Thursday, January 26 for a Special Edition! Business Builder. David Ussery, CPA at SME CPAs will discuss how to take control of your individual and business taxes. It's too late to plan for your 2022 returns but it's never too early to start planning for your 2023 taxes. Discussions will range from the changes in tax laws for 2023, how to prepare your documents for your CPA, to making changes in 2023 to get the most out of your tax planning.
Comments / 0