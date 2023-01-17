Augusta Technical College is excited to announce the appointment of Mrs. Cheryl Anderson Ciucevich as the new Vice President for Institutional Advancement. Mrs. Ciucevich has worked across all areas of advancement, including both major giving and annual giving, alumni relations, and public relations. She spent 16 years at Kennesaw State University where she served simultaneously as the Director of Development and the Director of Public Relations for the College of the Arts. Prior to its consolidation with Georgia Southern University, she was the Senior Director of Alumni Development at Armstrong State University in Savannah, where she continued to create new endowments and to expand the annual giving donor base. Since 2019, she has been a Director of Development at Georgia Southern, where she has been one of their top fundraisers.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 16 HOURS AGO