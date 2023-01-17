ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

csuvikings.com

Cleveland State Wrestling Prepares for Two MAC Matches

Teams: Cleveland State (3-4, 2-1) vs. Lock Haven (1-5, 0-0) Teams: Cleveland State (3-4, 2-1) vs. Ohio (2-5, 1-0) Cleveland State competes twice this week beginning with a home match on Friday against reigning MAC Champion, Lock Haven at 7 p.m. and then heading to Ohio on Sunday for a 1 p.m. dual.
CLEVELAND, OH
ysnlive.com

HOBAN BREAKS THE DOORS DOWN

AKRON OH- Hoban sports one of the hardest schedules in the state of Ohio this season. So it hasn’t been too often they’ve been able to blast right through opponents. In fact, the last two wins that they’ve secured have been by a combined 5 points. That was not the case however on Thursday night as the Knights stormed their way to a 83-54 victory over Lutheran East.
AKRON, OH
csuvikings.com

Cleveland State Men's Tennis Opens Season At No. 2 Ohio State

CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Cleveland State men's tennis team opened the 2023 spring season Thursday, dropping a 7-0 contest at nationally ranked Ohio State. Entering Thursday's match, Ohio State was ranked No. 2 in the most recent ITA Division I rankings, and will be the first of two top-five opponents for the Vikings during the first weekend of dual match play.
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

Two of Ohio’s top prospects set to visit Michigan this month

The Michigan Insider has confirmed that Lakewood (OH.) St. Edwards 2024 offensive linemen Deontae and Devontae Armstrong will be attending the Wolverines’ Junior Day on January 28th. This will mark their first ever trip to Ann Arbor. The Wolverines offered the Armstrong brothers back in early November and they...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

FSU offers 5-star CB Bryce West

Florida State became the 25th school to offer Cleveland (Ohio) Glenville five-star junior cornerback Bryce West. The offer was extended by FSU defensive coordinator Adam Fuller, according to West. He also mentioned head coach Mike Norvell, defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr., and defensive backs assistant coach Greg Moss when sharing news of the offer.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Cleveland.com

No. 17 Stow upsets No. 2 St. Vincent-St. Mary: Boys basketball scoreboard, top performers

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A chaotic season of high school basketball continued Tuesday night with Stow-Munroe Falls’ upset of St. Vincent-St. Mary. The Bulldogs’ 61-58 win at home comes after a big weekend for the Fighting Irish, who moved up to the No. 2 spot in the cleveland.com boys basketball Top 25 after wins at Centerville and the Flyin’ to the Hoop showcase. Learn more about that game and what else happened Tuesday with this scoreboard and top performances:
STOW, OH
cleveland19.com

After popular bar closes, leaders insist downtown Cleveland is thriving

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - When the Nauti Mermaid announced last week it would be closing its doors, people on social media were quick to express sadness and disappointment. According to the bar’s Facebook post, the business is the latest casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing impacts on the service industry.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland Area

If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you're looking for a fantastic loaf of bread, you should check out this bakery on the eastside. Their breads are preservative-free and baked fresh every day with all natural ingredients. One of their most popular breads is their multigrain bread, which is made with whole wheat flour, sunflower kernels, sesame seeds, flax seeds, oat groats, and honey. You should also check out their Pugliese bread, which has a thick crust, is chewy on the inside, and is great for dipping into soups. If you prefer something sweet, they have a great selection of croissants, which are also baked fresh and in house.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Early morning house fire in Lee-Miles neighborhood shakes family of 4

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland fire responded to a house fire early Friday morning in Cleveland’s Lee-Miles neighborhood. Officials responded to the fire around 7:30 a.m. at South lotus and East 163rd Street. According to Cleveland fire, the incident was an electrical fire. The four residents, three children and...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Missing Cleveland mom, 4-year-old son, found safe, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police confirmed a missing 20-year-old mother and her 4-year-old son were found safe Thursday afternoon in Canton. According to police Mozetta Jackson, 20, left her mother’s house in the 1900 block of Green Rd. in Cleveland with her son to go to Canton with a friend on Tuesday.
CLEVELAND, OH

