4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
New store pOpshelf opens its first location in OhioJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
Recently-Sold 56-Year-Old Shopping Mall Now Receiving Proposals For Redevelopment With Expected Loss of Existing StoresJoel EisenbergElyria, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Ohio witness says hovering disc-shaped object 'camouflaged' near power linesRoger MarshIndependence, OH
csuvikings.com
Cleveland State Track & Field Continues Indoor Season At Mastodon Invitational
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland State track & field team will return to action this weekend, participating in the Mastodon Invitational hosted by Purdue Fort Wayne on Saturday, January 21. Saturday's meet will be the fourth of a nine-meet indoor schedule for the Vikings this year. Field events are...
csuvikings.com
Cleveland State Wrestling Prepares for Two MAC Matches
Teams: Cleveland State (3-4, 2-1) vs. Lock Haven (1-5, 0-0) Teams: Cleveland State (3-4, 2-1) vs. Ohio (2-5, 1-0) Cleveland State competes twice this week beginning with a home match on Friday against reigning MAC Champion, Lock Haven at 7 p.m. and then heading to Ohio on Sunday for a 1 p.m. dual.
csuvikings.com
Cleveland State Men’s Basketball Drops Heartbreaker at Northern Kentucky
Highland Heights, KY-In a battle of two of the four teams tied for first place in the Horizon League standings coming into the evening, the Cleveland State Men's Basketball team came up just short. Northern Kentucky dealt the Vikings a tough blow, winning 58-57 at NKU's Truist Arena. The game...
ysnlive.com
HOBAN BREAKS THE DOORS DOWN
AKRON OH- Hoban sports one of the hardest schedules in the state of Ohio this season. So it hasn’t been too often they’ve been able to blast right through opponents. In fact, the last two wins that they’ve secured have been by a combined 5 points. That was not the case however on Thursday night as the Knights stormed their way to a 83-54 victory over Lutheran East.
csuvikings.com
Cleveland State Men's Tennis Opens Season At No. 2 Ohio State
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Cleveland State men's tennis team opened the 2023 spring season Thursday, dropping a 7-0 contest at nationally ranked Ohio State. Entering Thursday's match, Ohio State was ranked No. 2 in the most recent ITA Division I rankings, and will be the first of two top-five opponents for the Vikings during the first weekend of dual match play.
Two of Ohio’s top prospects set to visit Michigan this month
The Michigan Insider has confirmed that Lakewood (OH.) St. Edwards 2024 offensive linemen Deontae and Devontae Armstrong will be attending the Wolverines’ Junior Day on January 28th. This will mark their first ever trip to Ann Arbor. The Wolverines offered the Armstrong brothers back in early November and they...
FSU offers 5-star CB Bryce West
Florida State became the 25th school to offer Cleveland (Ohio) Glenville five-star junior cornerback Bryce West. The offer was extended by FSU defensive coordinator Adam Fuller, according to West. He also mentioned head coach Mike Norvell, defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr., and defensive backs assistant coach Greg Moss when sharing news of the offer.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four great restaurants that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
Cuyahoga River in Cleveland currently ranked No. 1 in USA TODAY 10Best poll for best urban kayaking spots: How you can vote
CLEVELAND — When it comes to the best urban kayaking spots in the United States, the Cuyahoga River in Cleveland is leading the pack of 20 nominees in a new 10Best poll from USA TODAY. “These 20 urban kayaking spots provide a fun and active way to explore cities...
No. 17 Stow upsets No. 2 St. Vincent-St. Mary: Boys basketball scoreboard, top performers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A chaotic season of high school basketball continued Tuesday night with Stow-Munroe Falls’ upset of St. Vincent-St. Mary. The Bulldogs’ 61-58 win at home comes after a big weekend for the Fighting Irish, who moved up to the No. 2 spot in the cleveland.com boys basketball Top 25 after wins at Centerville and the Flyin’ to the Hoop showcase. Learn more about that game and what else happened Tuesday with this scoreboard and top performances:
Best in Cleveland popcorn: 9 local popcorn stores to celebrate National Popcorn Day
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- From sweet caramel to zingy cheese, today’s popcorn now comes in dozens -- dare we say hundreds -- of flavors. This humble food has a long and storied history as America’s favorite go-to snack -- dating back 5,000 years. But Americans officially launched their love affair with popcorn during World War II, when sugar was in short supply.
Looking for Indian Food in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, Ohio
The other day, before watching the new House Party reboot, I got Indian food at Biryani Hut, a local restaurant in Westlake, Ohio. Unfortunately, the House Party reboot turned out to be mediocre and only occasionally funny. However, the food at Biryani Hut was most certainly not mediocre!
cleveland19.com
After popular bar closes, leaders insist downtown Cleveland is thriving
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - When the Nauti Mermaid announced last week it would be closing its doors, people on social media were quick to express sadness and disappointment. According to the bar’s Facebook post, the business is the latest casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing impacts on the service industry.
Cleveland schools seeks approval for demolition of former John F. Kennedy High School
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The former home to John F. Kennedy High School and its recreation center could be torn down soon. The Cleveland Metropolitan School District is scheduled to go before the City Planning Commission on Friday to seek approval for demolition of the historic buildings located on Harvard Avenue near the Lee-Harvard Shopping Center.
Cleveland Clinic begins demolition of Cleveland Play House complex (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It’s all over for the historic Cleveland Play House complex in the city’s Midtown neighborhood. The Cleveland Clinic, which purchased the theater complex in 2009, obtained a demolition permit from the City of Cleveland on December 21 and started work this week to raze the three-story structure.
Video of violent robberies in Cuyahoga Co. leads to arrests
Seven people, including two juveniles, have been charged after 13 aggravated robberies in five cities over the course of two months.
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland Area
If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you're looking for a fantastic loaf of bread, you should check out this bakery on the eastside. Their breads are preservative-free and baked fresh every day with all natural ingredients. One of their most popular breads is their multigrain bread, which is made with whole wheat flour, sunflower kernels, sesame seeds, flax seeds, oat groats, and honey. You should also check out their Pugliese bread, which has a thick crust, is chewy on the inside, and is great for dipping into soups. If you prefer something sweet, they have a great selection of croissants, which are also baked fresh and in house.
cleveland19.com
Early morning house fire in Lee-Miles neighborhood shakes family of 4
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland fire responded to a house fire early Friday morning in Cleveland’s Lee-Miles neighborhood. Officials responded to the fire around 7:30 a.m. at South lotus and East 163rd Street. According to Cleveland fire, the incident was an electrical fire. The four residents, three children and...
cleveland19.com
Missing Cleveland mom, 4-year-old son, found safe, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police confirmed a missing 20-year-old mother and her 4-year-old son were found safe Thursday afternoon in Canton. According to police Mozetta Jackson, 20, left her mother’s house in the 1900 block of Green Rd. in Cleveland with her son to go to Canton with a friend on Tuesday.
