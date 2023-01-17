Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same dayPete LakemanNew York City, NY
'I'm going to jump' - Missing girl Jade Smith, 13, is found dead in the water near Brooklyn Bridge ParkWestland DailyNew York City, NY
A woman finds treasure in New York City's garbage bags including $3000 worth of trashed goods from Party CityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
NBA Star Undergoes Surgery For Significant InjuryOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Related
Two River Theater Aims at Racism, High Art in "Living & Breathing"
What happens when life imitates art too literally? Lots of drama. Two River Theater is presenting the world debut of “Living & Breathing,” a world premiere play by Mando Alvarado. This new play examines the world of high art, racial identity, and a friend group that’s ready to buckle. Jersey Arts goes to rehearsal in Red Bank to learn more from the team behind this new show.
Musicians on a Mission & Monmouth County Park System Present "Come to Your Senses"
(MIDDLETOWN, NJ) -- Musicians on Mission (MOAM) and the Monmouth County Park System have teamed to present “Come to Your Senses,” a sensory feast that will benefit Special People United to Ride (SPUR), a nonprofit that provides the disabled with the opportunity to achieve personal goals through therapeutic horsemanship. The event takes place on Sunday, February 26 at The Gallery at Thompson Park on Newmans Spring Road (Route 520) in the Lincroft section of the township. It begins at 5:00pm and will stimulate all five senses.
Centenary Stage Company presents "The Ladykillers"
(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) -- Centenary Stage Company presents The Ladykillers from February 17 – March 5 in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center of the Centenary University campus in Hackettstown. In the play, a sweet little old lady alone in her house is pitted against a gang of criminal misfits who will stop at nothing.
And We’re Off! - Pro Arts Jersey City and SHIM Art Network presented by Clifton Arts Center
(CLIFTON, NJ) -- And We’re Off! - Pro Arts Jersey City and SHIM Art Network presented by Clifton Arts Center, on display from January 21 to February 25, 2023. This is their first exhibition of 2023. The leadership team of Pro Arts knows that once the new year begins, they are in a race to carry-out the busy exhibition & event calendar they promise members every year.
The Hoboken Historical Museum presents two Exhibits by Christopher López
(HOBOKEN, NJ) -- The Hoboken Historical Museum presents two exhibits by photo-based artist and arts educator, Christopher López. "The Fires: Hoboken 1978-1982" shines a light on horrific events from Hoboken's early period of gentrification. This visual and oral history project will be on display in their Main Gallery. A companion installation "(UN)ERASED" will be on display in their Upper Gallery. Both exhibits open on Sunday, Sunday January 22 and an opening reception will take place that day at 2:00pm.
Just Add Sound Presents National Day of Racial Healing
(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- Just ADD Sound presents 2023 National Day of Racial Healing on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at 7:00pm on ZOOM and Facebook LIVE. Through interviews, performances and a Q & A, Just ADD Sound explores “Redefining and Rebuilding Community” related to race and racism. This event is Free and Open to the Public but audiences must register in advance.
The Nimbus Rose Gala to Take Place February 11th
(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- The Nimbus Rose Gala: A Fundraiser for Nimbus' Artistic & Educational Programs will take place on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 7:00pm. The evening will honor the contributions of Sam Pesin (Friends of Liberty State Park), Annette Chaparro (NJ State Assembly and Arts Advocate) & Cristina Marte (Arts Educator and Advocate).
The Players Guild of Leonia presents "Bedroom Farce"
(LEONIA, NJ) -- Players Guild of Leonia, founded in 1919, presents the hilarious comedy, Bedroom Farce, at the Civil War Drill Hall Theatre over three weekends, starting Friday, January 20, and closing on Sunday, February 5th. Bedroom Farce, written by British playwright Alan Ayckbourn, takes place in the bedrooms of three married couples during one very long night.
Dan and Claudia Zanes to perform a family-friendly concert at Nassau Presbyterian Church
(PRINCETON, NJ) -- Discover “the gold standard in kids’ music” (NPR) when Grammy Award-winning children’s performer Dan Zanes and Haitian-American jazz vocalist Claudia Zanes present a fun-filled afternoon at Nassau Presbyterian Church on Saturday, January 21 at 5:00pm. The duo will perform Dan’s greatest hits as well as folk and blues classics from their popular new songbook, ‘Dan Zanes House Party! A Family Roots Music Treasury.”
Artworks presents Exhibitions featuring Phillip McConnell and Dionne Jackson
(TRENTON, NJ) -- Artworks Trenton is celebrating the beginning of their 35th season with the opening of two groundbreaking new exhibitions featuring the of Phillip McConnell and Dionne Jackson. The exhibitions presented in 2023 will capture the organization’s commitment to creativity, community, and connection. From January 24th - February 25th McConnell’s show, Context is King, will be presented in the Main Gallery alongside Jackson’s show, Just As I Am, in the Community Gallery with a 2023 Season Opening Reception on February 3rd from 6:00 to 8:00pm.
"Just Epic!" Daniil Trifonov and the NJSO LIVE! at MPAC
It’s a brisk Sunday, January 8, 2023 afternoon as music lovers make their way inside Morristown, NJ’s MPAC for a concert by classical piano virtuoso Daniil Trifonov and the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra under the direction of conductor Xian Zhang. Daniil Trifonov was born in the Soviet Union...
ACC gallery presents "INVISIBLE ROOM"
(TENAFLY, NJ) -- ACC gallery presents "INVISIBLE ROOM", group show, from January 17 to February 11, 2023. This show examines our interpretations of daily life as it fulfills or rejects social norms. How do our connections create a sense of play and intimacy? How is connections also a limiting experience? The artists represented here are concerned with the process of gaining perspective on these experience. The show is curated by Sunhee Yoon.
Public Art Initiative "Windows of Understanding" Returns with a Focus on Community Wellness
(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- The New Brunswick Community Arts Council, Mason Gross School of the Arts at Rutgers University, Highland Park Arts Commission, and the Metuchen Arts Council announce the sixth annual “Windows of Understanding” season, running January 16 through April 1, 2023, in various communities throughout Middlesex County. The urgency of Community Wellness is the center of this year’s initiative that unites local artists, organizations, and businesses to promote awareness and engagement around social justice issues impacting local communities. All events are free and open to the public.
The ShowRoom to celebrate 50th anniversary of "The Poseidon Adventure"
(ASBURY PARK, NJ) -- The Poseidon Adventure launched a film genre when it was released on December 13, 1972. The ShowRoom will celebrate this 50th annivesary milestone with a one night only screening Friday, January 27 at 7:30pm. Tickets are available now at showroomcinemas.com. Disaster movies in the 1970’s featured...
Upcoming Shows at White Eagle Hall
(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- In the New Year, White Eagle Hall continues an exciting schedule of events for everyone for everyone. Originally constructed in 1910 and reopened in 2017 after a multi-year, multi-million-dollar renovation, the 800-person capacity music venue in Jersey City currently has nine shows scheduled this month. The...
New Jersey Community Capital Donates $10K to City of Trenton
(TRENTON, NJ) -- New Jersey Community Capital (NJCC), the state of New Jersey’s largest community development financial institution (CDFI), announced they donated $10,000 to the city of Trenton. Funding will be distributed to the city’s Department of Recreation and Youth Programs, as well as Howard’s Healthy Choices. The donation is part of NJCC’s commitment to this year’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday celebration theme – “It starts with me: cultivating a beloved community mindset to transform unjust systems.”
Makin Waves Album of the Month: "Live in Asbury Park" by Sean Tobin
Asbury Park-based singer-songwriter Sean Tobin is the 2022 Makin Waves Male Artist of the Year and one of my Dirty Jersey Dozen independent acts who made the most waves, whose preceding LP, “Ghost of the Arcade,” was a Top 3 album that spawned two Top 10 songs on my year-end lists. And that’s just a small portion of the success he had in 2022, so what he does next has a lot to live up to. But the three-song EP “Live in Asbury Park” due on Jan. 20 is more like a souvenir from an 11-state tour that proved Sean and his band, the Boardwalk Fire, have the goods to be Asbury’s next national act.
Jersey City Comedy Festival Is Accepting Submissions
(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- After a two year hiatus, the Jersey City Comedy Festival is back! They are accepting stand-up video submissions at www.jerseycitycomedyfestival.com for the opportunity to be selected for the 2023 festival. Selected comedians will perform 4.5 minutes in one showcase on either June 7, 8, or 9...
Newton Theatre presents The Last Waltz Celebration
(NEWTON, NJ) -- The Newton Theatre presents The Last Waltz Celebration featuring The THE BAND Band with the TTBB Horns & special guests on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Doors are at 7:00pm, the concert begins at 8:00pm. From Woodstock to The Last Waltz, The Band has been at the center...
Discuss Autism, Childhood Development And Literacy At Little Egg Harbor Branch, Ocean County Library
(LITTLE EGG HARBOR, NJ) -- The Ocean County Library Little Egg Harbor Branch is pleased to present a discussion, “Autism, Early Childhood Development, and Early Literacy,” on Tuesday, February 7. The talk will be led by postdoctoral fellows Ashlee Flanagan and Katie Ramsey of the Center for Autism Research (CAR) at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. The event begins at 6:30pm.
New Jersey Stage
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
121K+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey Stage covers arts & entertainment throughout the Garden State via a daily website.https://www.newjerseystage.com
Comments / 0