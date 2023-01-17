Read full article on original website
wfxg.com
Tearful apologies, more questions than answers in Aiken council meeting
AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - Months after a downtown redevelopment plan was scrapped in Aiken, city councilmembers attempt to right some perceived wrongs and win back public trust by taking a step toward dissolving Aiken Municipal Development Commission. The commission, established in 2019 and the leading entity in Project Pascalis, owns...
augustaceo.com
Look for Updates from Augusta University’s Government Relations Team Throughout Legislative Session
This week marks the start of the 2023 Georgia General Assembly legislative session in Atlanta, and that means it will be a busy few months for Augusta University’s Office of Government Relations. Government Relations is tasked with ensuring the priorities of Augusta University, Augusta University Health System and the...
ADPS Captain Marty Sawyer announces run for Aiken County Sheriff
Aiken Department of Public Safety Captain Marty Sawyer is announcing his intentions to run for Sheriff of Aiken County.
thepeoplesentinel.com
Barnwell City Council remembers councilman
Barnwell City Council began its Jan. 9 meeting by remembering one of their own. Council approved a resolution in memory of Councilman Brad All, who died unexpectedly on Dec. 24, 2022. He was elected in November 2021.
wfxg.com
Future of ambulance services in question after another failed contract and city looking to fill administrator role
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - THE FUTURE OF AUGUSTA AMBULANCE SERVICES IS ONCE AGAIN, ON LIFE SUPPORT. IN A HEATED DEBATE BETWEEN THE AUGUSTA COMMISSION, CITY LEADERS FAILED TO REACH AN AGREEMENT WITH THE LOCAL COMPANY TO KEEP THE AMBULANCE SERVICE IN AUGUSTA. “YOU’VE GOT TO UNDERSTAND THAT THEY’VE ALREADY PULLED...
wfxg.com
No Gold Cross Contract: What's next for Richmond County?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - In just days, the Augusta-Richmond County commission is expected to reach a final decision regarding a contract with ambulance provider Gold Cross. Commissioner Alvin Mason says he has been pushing for a new contract with Gold Cross since last April. At the time, the cost of the contract was $1.6 million.
wfxg.com
Ex-mayor issues statements on GA Tech suspension, executive order
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Former Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis is responding to two stories making headlines in recent days. First, FOX54 reported Georgia Tech had severed ties with the ex-mayor, citing ongoing ethics concerns and investigations. In a statement issued through the ex-mayor's public relations consultant Nikolaj Leszczynski, the mayor responded to the suspension.
wfxg.com
Augusta mayor to travel to D.C. for U.S. Conference of Mayors
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Augusta Mayor Garnett Johnson will travel to Washington D.C. this week for the United States Conference of Mayors. Mayor Johnson will be at the conference from Wednesday, Jan. 18 through Friday, Jan. 20. The Mayor office says he will not use city funds to travel for the conference.
Former NAPS Officer resigns amid allegations of inappropriate relationship
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – North Augusta Public Safety (NAPS) was made aware of allegations of an inappropriate relationship involving former Public Safety Officer Chris Wilson and a female at North Augusta High School. Upon learning of these allegations on December 16th, 2022, NAPS immediately began an investigation and suspended Officer Wilson that same day. […]
augustaceo.com
Augusta Jewish Museum Historic Plaque Markers Dedication on January 23rd
The Community is invited to Join the Rev. Pierre Robert Chapter of the Colonial Dames 17th Century and the Board and Volunteers of the new Augusta Jewish Museum on, Sunday, January 22, 2023, at 2 pm for the historic marker dedications of the 1860 Court of Ordinary of Richmond County and the 1869 Congregation Children of Israel, which is the oldest standing synagogue building in Georgia. In 2015, these buildings were to be demolished but were saved by efforts of the Community and Historic Augusta.
wfxg.com
The battle between the City of Augusta and Gold Cross
AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - We know that Gold Cross and the City of Augusta haven't reached an agreement yet and there's no telling when that will happen. Now, the question is what will happen next. After leaving Aiken in 2022, is it possible this new year Gold Cross EMS will...
Augusta man admits to COVID-19 scheme that netted more than $4 million in loans, grants
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – A Richmond County man has admitted conducting a scheme to submit fraudulent applications for COVID-19 small business relief funding that netted more than $4 million in payments. Kamario Thomas, 42, of Augusta, is charged with Conspiracy. The guilty plea to the felony charge subjects Thomas to up to five years in federal […]
WRDW-TV
Augustan admits fraud scheme that netted $4M in COVID aid
STATESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Richmond County man has admitted conducting a scheme to submit fraudulent applications for COVID-19 small business relief funding that netted more than $4 million in payments. Kamario Thomas, 42, of Augusta, admits he completed false and fraudulent Economic Injury Disaster Loan applications for himself. He...
WRDW-TV
Future of Augusta ambulance service unknown after contract fails
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - City leaders failed Tuesday afternoon to reach an agreement with a local company to keep some type of ambulance service in Augusta. Gold Cross Emergency Medical Service, which is now providing ambulance service in the city under neither a contract nor memorandum of understanding, is asking for a $2 million annual subsidy. The subsidy is currently $650,000.
Media investigation reveals more behind closing of Youth Challenge Academy
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A media investigation digs deep into why the Georgia National Guard’s Youth Challenge Academy at Fort Gordon shut its doors and who leaders say is to blame. It’s a story we told you about back in October. “So one person got into a fight and then the whole other platoons got […]
thepeoplesentinel.com
Cemetery changes cause county complaints
Many Barnwell County residents have laid their loved ones to rest close to home in the Barnwell County Cemetery, and for decades have been able to decorate their gravesite in commemoration of a life once lived. In May 2022, the Barnwell County Council approved to amend the cemetery ordinance which...
Aiken County faculty member placed on administrative leave pending investigation
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The woman who was arrested for possession of anabolic steroids during the investigation of the teenage boy who was left naked and brutally beaten on the side of the road has been placed on administrative leave. The Aiken County Public School District has officially stated that Raquel Stevens, 35, has […]
augustaceo.com
Augusta Technical College Announces Cheryl Ciucevich as new Vice President of Institutional Advancement
Augusta Technical College is excited to announce the appointment of Mrs. Cheryl Anderson Ciucevich as the new Vice President for Institutional Advancement. Mrs. Ciucevich has worked across all areas of advancement, including both major giving and annual giving, alumni relations, and public relations. She spent 16 years at Kennesaw State University where she served simultaneously as the Director of Development and the Director of Public Relations for the College of the Arts. Prior to its consolidation with Georgia Southern University, she was the Senior Director of Alumni Development at Armstrong State University in Savannah, where she continued to create new endowments and to expand the annual giving donor base. Since 2019, she has been a Director of Development at Georgia Southern, where she has been one of their top fundraisers.
Report: Youth academy brawl aided by screening failure
ATLANTA (AP) — A teen military academy in Augusta was shut down after a series of violent episodes culminated in an Oct. 13 brawl among 70 teenagers. Leaders of the Georgia National Guard’s Youth Challenge Academy at Fort Gordon rushed to meet a new enrollment quota and didn’t properly screen recruits for behavioral and mental health problems, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
Shooting on Wrightsboro Road injures one
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – On January 19th, at 8:37 P.M., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on the 3200 Block of Wrightsboro Road in reference to a gun shot victim. Upon arrival, Deputies learned that a physical altercation happened between several males that spilled over to the alley behind Churchs Chicken when shots […]
