FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 St. Louis Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
A survey says Richmond, Virginia is the fourth loneliest city in AmericaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Missouri witness says triangle object moving overhead cloaked itselfRoger MarshMissouri State
A proposal for issuing $500 monthly checks to St. Louis senior homeowners has been filed by North City aldermanAmarie M.Saint Louis, MO
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MissouriTravel MavenEureka, MO
timestribunenews.com
Kahoks split games with SWC opponent
When your opponent uses three timeouts in the opening half, things are going well. When your team is 18-for-27 in the opening half including 7-for-11 from three, things are going ridiculously well. Collinsville opened up a 41-25 lead at the half on their way to an 82-55 win at Alton...
timestribunenews.com
Collinsville girls go through rough stretch of games
It was a tough week for the Collinsville girls basketball squad as their record dropped to 10-11 overall and 3-4 in the SWC. Highland used a big 19-7 advantage in the third quarter to break open a five point game on their way to a 47-28 win over Collinsville in the first round of the 36th annual Highland Invitational Saturday afternoon.
timestribunenews.com
Kahok girls bowlers take pair of conference wins
The Kahoks recorded another shutout this time against the Tigers at Camelot Bowl on Jan. 9. They were led by Laila Jaoko and her 624 series. She had a high game of 241 with two other scores of 192 and 191. Caici Buckman had a 519 series with 194 as...
timestribunenews.com
Girls hoops open Highland tourney play
With a combined record of 45-10, Triad girls basketball’s opponents last week provided plenty of challenges. Their first foe in the stacked lineup was the Mt. Vernon Rams, who visited Triad on Jan. 10. The visiting Rams held a 14-4 mark prior to their meeting. Seven of the game’s...
timestribunenews.com
Kahok boys bowlers take fourth at regional advance to sectional
It has been a bit of a struggle for the Collinsville boys bowling team this season, but the Kahoks put together a solid fourth place performance at the IHSA Salem Regional Saturday to advance to their own sectional this weekend. Salem won the regional crown with a pinfall total of...
timestribunenews.com
Kahok grapplers fall to West
It was a light week on the mats for Collinsville High. In their only match they fell to Belleville West 49-30. On Thursday January 12th, we lost to the Belleville West Maroons 30-49. “While we are not happy that we lost the dual, I saw a lot of positives in...
1470 WMBD
St. Louis Cardinals make history with addition to Chiefs’ coaching staff
PEORIA, Ill. – The Saint Louis Cardinals are making some history with some help from their Class-A affiliate in Peoria. The Peoria Chiefs says joining the roster of coaches this year is Christina Whitlock — believed to be the first uniformed female coach the Cardinals have had. Whitlock...
‘Gigantar’ completes journey through Central Illinois on Route 66
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Many Illinoisans witnessed a peculiar site over the weekend when a ‘Gigantar’ journeyed across Central Illinois on Route 66. The 24-foot-tall guitar began its journey in Asbury Park, N.Y., known for its association with Bruce Springsteen. It then made its way to Springfield, Ill. where Ron Romero joined the journey to […]
WAND TV
Brad Dalton resigns as Head Volleyball Coach at St. Teresa High School
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Head Volleyball Coach at St. Teresa High School Brad Dalton has notified administration he is resigning his position. The resignation is effective immediately. Dalton has served as Head Volleyball coach at St. Teresa since 2018. During that time, his record was 124-51. The team won 3rd...
Springfield’s MacArthur Boulevard closing most lanes for two days
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A major street in the city of Springfield will be closed for two days. The Springfield Office of Public Works announced they will close both southbound lanes and one northbound lane on part of MacArthur Boulevard. The closure will take place between Lawrence and Fayette Avenues. The closure is for sewer […]
timestribunenews.com
Dianne LaVelle Smith
Dianne LaVelle Smith, age 79 of Glen Carbon, IL, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO. She was born in Granite City, IL on September 23, 1943, one of two daughters to the late Rupert and Mary (nee Pyle) Haneline. She was a 1962 Granite City High School graduate and retired from Bard & Didriksen Pediatrics as an administrative assistant. Dianne married her high school sweetheart, Harry R. Smith, on November 25, 1961, and they spent 60+ wonderful years together before his passing on July 31, 2022. She loved to cook and bake, shop, read, do puzzles, attend Kahok events, and go to their Ozarks lake house with her best friends. She was a member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Glen Carbon and a former member of Ladies of the Knights. Most of all she loved spending time with her family, friends, and spoiling her grandkids. Surviving are her four children: Kelly LaPeire of Granite City, IL, Jay Scott Christopher Smith of Denver, CO, Amy (Jeff) Haskenhoff of Freeburg, IL, and Clay (Robin) Smith of Maryville, IL; seven grandchildren: Jarred LaPeire, Jacob LaPeire, Drake Weissert, Kendall Weissert, Layne Smith, Holden Smith, and Taylor Haskenhoff; one great-grandson, Jonah; and a sister, Barbara (David Paoli) Scott of Kirkwood, MO.
fox32chicago.com
Circle K offering 40 cents off per gallon of gas at some Illinois stations
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - A heads-up for drivers: Circle K will be offering 40 cents off per gallon of fuel at participating Illinois stations. The deal applies between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Friday. The company said it is looking to give consumers some relief after the holiday spending season. You...
newschannel20.com
NWS confirms another January tornado in central Illinois, totaling 9
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The National Weather Service has confirmed an additional tornado ripped through a central Illinois city on January 3, bringing the total to nine. The additional tornado hit Decatur on January 3. The nine confirmed tornadoes on that day set a January record for the most...
Unknown substance exposure at Graham Correctional Center in Hillsboro
HILLSBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — Hillsboro Chief of Police Randy Leetham confirmed there was an exposure to an unknown substance at the Graham Correctional Center on Wednesday. He said the Illinois Department of Corrections is investigating the situation. One law enforcement official told our sister station KTVI in St. Louis that a call went out to […]
FOX2now.com
Possible mass overdose tackled at rural Illinois corrections site
Several people were sent to the hospital on Wednesday after overdosing at the Graham Correction Center in Hillsboro, Illinois. Possible mass overdose tackled at rural Illinois …. Several people were sent to the hospital on Wednesday after overdosing at the Graham Correction Center in Hillsboro, Illinois. What’s in the governor’s...
timestribunenews.com
Maryville Fire gets equipment boost from board
The Maryville Fire Department will benefit from approvals made at the Wednesday, Jan. 18 meeting of the Maryville Village Board. The board approved the purchase of six Apple iPad Pros for department use. Cost will be $6,599.94 from AT&T National Business. The board also approved the purchase of a Braskey...
edglentoday.com
Lane Closures Announced On I-270 In Madison County Beginning Saturday
GRANITE CITY - The Illinois Department of Transportation announces the closure of the inside lane of westbound I-270 between IL 3 and Riverview Drive in Missouri beginning at 5:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2023, weather permitting. This work is needed to do survey work and the lane is expected to be opened by 9:00 p.m.
timestribunenews.com
County offers support for road projects
Madison County will be contributing $77,959 from its matching tax fund toward a road project in Collinsville on Summit Avenue from Alco Drive about 320 feet south to Donner Drive. A resolution authorizing this expense was approved by the county board at its most recent meeting as recommended by its...
Decatur pauses issuing gaming licenses after 40% spike in gambling losses
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – “The city of Decatur might be considered the video gaming capital of the state of Illinois,” City Council member David Horn said. City leaders aim to change that reputation and slow the growth of gambling in Decatur. According to Horn, residents are losing roughly 40% more money on video game gambling […]
Red Lobster Has Locked the Doors of this St. Louis Location
If you like to include Red Lobster as a stop for any trips you make to the big city, you need to know they're just locked the doors on one location in St. Louis and it appears that is permanent. KSDK just shared an article that's based on a report...
