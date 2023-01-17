Dianne LaVelle Smith, age 79 of Glen Carbon, IL, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO. She was born in Granite City, IL on September 23, 1943, one of two daughters to the late Rupert and Mary (nee Pyle) Haneline. She was a 1962 Granite City High School graduate and retired from Bard & Didriksen Pediatrics as an administrative assistant. Dianne married her high school sweetheart, Harry R. Smith, on November 25, 1961, and they spent 60+ wonderful years together before his passing on July 31, 2022. She loved to cook and bake, shop, read, do puzzles, attend Kahok events, and go to their Ozarks lake house with her best friends. She was a member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Glen Carbon and a former member of Ladies of the Knights. Most of all she loved spending time with her family, friends, and spoiling her grandkids. Surviving are her four children: Kelly LaPeire of Granite City, IL, Jay Scott Christopher Smith of Denver, CO, Amy (Jeff) Haskenhoff of Freeburg, IL, and Clay (Robin) Smith of Maryville, IL; seven grandchildren: Jarred LaPeire, Jacob LaPeire, Drake Weissert, Kendall Weissert, Layne Smith, Holden Smith, and Taylor Haskenhoff; one great-grandson, Jonah; and a sister, Barbara (David Paoli) Scott of Kirkwood, MO.

