FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 St. Louis Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
A survey says Richmond, Virginia is the fourth loneliest city in AmericaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Missouri witness says triangle object moving overhead cloaked itselfRoger MarshMissouri State
A proposal for issuing $500 monthly checks to St. Louis senior homeowners has been filed by North City aldermanAmarie M.Saint Louis, MO
See Highland-Pierron Fire Department Rock Out to 'Your Love' by The Outfield on TikTok When They Aren't Hosing FiresZack LoveHighland, IL
timestribunenews.com
Zoning focus of Troy Council meeting
Zoning issues topped the Tuesday meeting of the Troy City Council, with members voting to approve one previously contentious rezoning and denying another after several residents voiced opposition. Debated since originally proposed at a Dec. 8 meeting of the Troy Planning Commission, city council members on Tuesday approved a zoning...
timestribunenews.com
Maryville Fire gets equipment boost from board
The Maryville Fire Department will benefit from approvals made at the Wednesday, Jan. 18 meeting of the Maryville Village Board. The board approved the purchase of six Apple iPad Pros for department use. Cost will be $6,599.94 from AT&T National Business. The board also approved the purchase of a Braskey...
timestribunenews.com
County offers support for road projects
Madison County will be contributing $77,959 from its matching tax fund toward a road project in Collinsville on Summit Avenue from Alco Drive about 320 feet south to Donner Drive. A resolution authorizing this expense was approved by the county board at its most recent meeting as recommended by its...
edglentoday.com
Lane Closures Announced On I-270 In Madison County Beginning Saturday
GRANITE CITY - The Illinois Department of Transportation announces the closure of the inside lane of westbound I-270 between IL 3 and Riverview Drive in Missouri beginning at 5:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2023, weather permitting. This work is needed to do survey work and the lane is expected to be opened by 9:00 p.m.
KMOV
Local property owner promises ceasefire after neighbors complained of constant gunfire
WILDWOOD (KMOV) -- The owner of a shooting range that caused controversy in a local town has now made a written promise to cease fire. It’s a story News 4 Investigates broke on January 5. Now, News 4 is learning that Wildwood city leaders had previous doubts about the business owner but granted him a license anyway.
advantagenews.com
Local candidates getting ready for spring election
The spring election on April 4 will decide mayors, trustees and aldermen, school board members, and others in local government. While the full list of candidates and the offices for which they are running have not been made available from the County Clerk’s office, we’re starting to get a look at a couple of Riverbend contests.
Illinois Business Journal
Rep. Schmidt to Gov. Pritzker: ‘Honor your commitment to the people of Cahokia Heights’
State Representative Kevin Schmidt (R-Millstadt) has sent a letter to Governor Pritzker asking him to keep his word about the grant funds he promised to send to Cahokia Heights to address the community’s water and sewer issues. During the recent gubernatorial campaign, Gov. JB Pritzker promised at a stop...
beckerspayer.com
Express Scripts headquarters sold for $36M
Cigna's pharmacy benefit manager Express Scripts' St. Louis (Mo.) County headquarters has been sold for $36 million just as the company renewed its lease, the St. Louis Business Journal reported Jan. 18. The 316,541-square-foot office building on a 6.66-acre site was bought by Colorado-based Arsenault Holdings. The seller was One...
Aldermanic candidate proposes disarming traffic police in push to de-escalate officer interactions
ST. LOUIS — Candidates running for alderman are pitching their ideas to make St. Louis a safer city. One of those ideas, to disarm traffic officers, is prompting new warnings that it could backfire. Democratic activist Michael Browning said he would push to strip traffic police of their service...
stljewishlight.org
Meet Gerald Axelbaum, the Jewish “Burn Boss” of Olivette
The plume of smoke rising above the western edge of Olivette on Tuesday, Jan. 10th was not a sign of trouble. It was a controlled burn at the Stacy Park prairie, a three-acre tract of land behind the reservoir. Once a year or so, the prairie undergoes a burn to help native plants thrive and minimize invasive plants.
northwestmoinfo.com
Democrat Lawmaker Files ‘Red Flag’ Bill in Missouri House
(Missourinet) A state lawmaker from St. Louis is citing last fall’s fatal shooting at Central Visual Performing Arts High School as the reason behind a so-called “red flag” bill he’s sponsoring in the Missouri House. Democrat Peter Merideth says it would allow law enforcement to file...
myleaderpaper.com
Imperial house likely destroyed in recent fire
A fire at a home in the 3900 block of Hawthorn Drive last week likely cost an Imperial woman her home, Saline Valley Fire Chief Bob Dunn reported. “There was significant damage. I would imagine insurance will declare it a total loss,” he said. Dunn said the sole occupant,...
labortribune.com
IBEW Local 1 bannering new Lake St. Louis apartment complex
SHAME ON MIDAS CONSTRUCTION – IBEW Local 1 is bannering a new apartment complex at 3220 Technology Drive in Lake St. Louis because its general contractor, Midas Construction, is using Streib Electric, a non-union subcontractor that pays far below area standard wages and benefits negotiated by Local 1 for electrical work. Last month, Local 1 bannered another apartment complex Midas is working on in St. Peters for the same reason. Taking the message to the public in Lake St. Louis last week were (from left) Rick Dinnella and Steve Payer along with Scabby the Rat. – IBEW Local 1 photo.
Grocer lays off St. Louis support staff, to close 2 distribution centers
ST. LOUIS — Save A Lot, the St. Ann-based discount grocer, has laid off staff in its St. Louis support center and plans to close two distribution centers, moves it says support its long-term strategic plans. Save A Lot CEO Leon Bergmann said in a statement that the cuts...
timestribunenews.com
Glen Carbon Heritage Museum seeks help identifying historic photos
A Navy sailor standing next to his young family appears in one photo. In another, a group of men from a bygone era don bow ties and Bowler hats as they smile for the camera. A quartet sings at a stand microphone in yet another picture, this one in color, yet aged, apparently taken decades ago.
Looters seen taking wiring from old Famous-Barr building
Days after the City of St. Louis ordered the site of the old Famous-Barr department store boarded up, FOX 2 caught looters stealing from the building through new holes in the boards.
edglentoday.com
Cottage Hills Woman Charged With Felony Motor Vehicle Offenses
BETHALTO - The Bethalto Police on Thursday announced a woman has been charged in Madison County Circuit Court with one felony count of offenses related to a motor vehicle. Sign in to hide this notification. Get The Latest News!. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your...
WAND TV
Substance exposure at Graham Correctional leads to 18 COs in hospital, possible inmate injury
HILLSBORO, Ill. (WAND) — Possible exposure to an unidentified substance at Graham Correctional Center lead to 18 employees being hospitalized, according to AFSCME. A release from IDOC's Public Information Officer confirmed that multiple staff members were exposed to a substance while responding to an incident and were treated at a hospital as a precaution. Inmates who were affected by the incident were treated in the facility's healthcare unit, but IDOC did not provide the number of inmates affected. The Illinois State Police Hazmat Team are on the premises investigating the incident.
wlds.com
New Ownership For Carrollton’s Market on Main
A Carrollton grocery store that opened in the wake of both Kroger stores closing in Greene County over a year ago has new owners. Market on Main located at 521 South Main Street, on the south side of the Carrollton Square, now can call Shawn & Courtney Garrison of rural Carrollton its new owners.
Fatal tree incident does not add up, expert says
A tree expert says it was no accident that killed a Normandy city worker trimming trees last Monday.
