SHAME ON MIDAS CONSTRUCTION – IBEW Local 1 is bannering a new apartment complex at 3220 Technology Drive in Lake St. Louis because its general contractor, Midas Construction, is using Streib Electric, a non-union subcontractor that pays far below area standard wages and benefits negotiated by Local 1 for electrical work. Last month, Local 1 bannered another apartment complex Midas is working on in St. Peters for the same reason. Taking the message to the public in Lake St. Louis last week were (from left) Rick Dinnella and Steve Payer along with Scabby the Rat. – IBEW Local 1 photo.

LAKE SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO