Troy, IL

timestribunenews.com

Zoning focus of Troy Council meeting

Zoning issues topped the Tuesday meeting of the Troy City Council, with members voting to approve one previously contentious rezoning and denying another after several residents voiced opposition. Debated since originally proposed at a Dec. 8 meeting of the Troy Planning Commission, city council members on Tuesday approved a zoning...
TROY, IL
timestribunenews.com

Maryville Fire gets equipment boost from board

The Maryville Fire Department will benefit from approvals made at the Wednesday, Jan. 18 meeting of the Maryville Village Board. The board approved the purchase of six Apple iPad Pros for department use. Cost will be $6,599.94 from AT&T National Business. The board also approved the purchase of a Braskey...
MARYVILLE, IL
timestribunenews.com

County offers support for road projects

Madison County will be contributing $77,959 from its matching tax fund toward a road project in Collinsville on Summit Avenue from Alco Drive about 320 feet south to Donner Drive. A resolution authorizing this expense was approved by the county board at its most recent meeting as recommended by its...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
edglentoday.com

Lane Closures Announced On I-270 In Madison County Beginning Saturday

GRANITE CITY - The Illinois Department of Transportation announces the closure of the inside lane of westbound I-270 between IL 3 and Riverview Drive in Missouri beginning at 5:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2023, weather permitting. This work is needed to do survey work and the lane is expected to be opened by 9:00 p.m.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

Local candidates getting ready for spring election

The spring election on April 4 will decide mayors, trustees and aldermen, school board members, and others in local government. While the full list of candidates and the offices for which they are running have not been made available from the County Clerk’s office, we’re starting to get a look at a couple of Riverbend contests.
WOOD RIVER, IL
beckerspayer.com

Express Scripts headquarters sold for $36M

Cigna's pharmacy benefit manager Express Scripts' St. Louis (Mo.) County headquarters has been sold for $36 million just as the company renewed its lease, the St. Louis Business Journal reported Jan. 18. The 316,541-square-foot office building on a 6.66-acre site was bought by Colorado-based Arsenault Holdings. The seller was One...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stljewishlight.org

Meet Gerald Axelbaum, the Jewish “Burn Boss” of Olivette

The plume of smoke rising above the western edge of Olivette on Tuesday, Jan. 10th was not a sign of trouble. It was a controlled burn at the Stacy Park prairie, a three-acre tract of land behind the reservoir. Once a year or so, the prairie undergoes a burn to help native plants thrive and minimize invasive plants.
OLIVETTE, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Democrat Lawmaker Files ‘Red Flag’ Bill in Missouri House

(Missourinet) A state lawmaker from St. Louis is citing last fall’s fatal shooting at Central Visual Performing Arts High School as the reason behind a so-called “red flag” bill he’s sponsoring in the Missouri House. Democrat Peter Merideth says it would allow law enforcement to file...
MISSOURI STATE
myleaderpaper.com

Imperial house likely destroyed in recent fire

A fire at a home in the 3900 block of Hawthorn Drive last week likely cost an Imperial woman her home, Saline Valley Fire Chief Bob Dunn reported. “There was significant damage. I would imagine insurance will declare it a total loss,” he said. Dunn said the sole occupant,...
IMPERIAL, MO
labortribune.com

IBEW Local 1 bannering new Lake St. Louis apartment complex

SHAME ON MIDAS CONSTRUCTION – IBEW Local 1 is bannering a new apartment complex at 3220 Technology Drive in Lake St. Louis because its general contractor, Midas Construction, is using Streib Electric, a non-union subcontractor that pays far below area standard wages and benefits negotiated by Local 1 for electrical work. Last month, Local 1 bannered another apartment complex Midas is working on in St. Peters for the same reason. Taking the message to the public in Lake St. Louis last week were (from left) Rick Dinnella and Steve Payer along with Scabby the Rat. – IBEW Local 1 photo.
LAKE SAINT LOUIS, MO
timestribunenews.com

Glen Carbon Heritage Museum seeks help identifying historic photos

A Navy sailor standing next to his young family appears in one photo. In another, a group of men from a bygone era don bow ties and Bowler hats as they smile for the camera. A quartet sings at a stand microphone in yet another picture, this one in color, yet aged, apparently taken decades ago.
edglentoday.com

Cottage Hills Woman Charged With Felony Motor Vehicle Offenses

BETHALTO - The Bethalto Police on Thursday announced a woman has been charged in Madison County Circuit Court with one felony count of offenses related to a motor vehicle. Sign in to hide this notification. Get The Latest News!. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your...
BETHALTO, IL
WAND TV

Substance exposure at Graham Correctional leads to 18 COs in hospital, possible inmate injury

HILLSBORO, Ill. (WAND) — Possible exposure to an unidentified substance at Graham Correctional Center lead to 18 employees being hospitalized, according to AFSCME. A release from IDOC's Public Information Officer confirmed that multiple staff members were exposed to a substance while responding to an incident and were treated at a hospital as a precaution. Inmates who were affected by the incident were treated in the facility's healthcare unit, but IDOC did not provide the number of inmates affected. The Illinois State Police Hazmat Team are on the premises investigating the incident.
HILLSBORO, IL
wlds.com

New Ownership For Carrollton’s Market on Main

A Carrollton grocery store that opened in the wake of both Kroger stores closing in Greene County over a year ago has new owners. Market on Main located at 521 South Main Street, on the south side of the Carrollton Square, now can call Shawn & Courtney Garrison of rural Carrollton its new owners.
CARROLLTON, IL

