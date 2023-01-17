Read full article on original website
New Mexico witness says oval-shaped object hovered 100 feet overheadRoger MarshAlbuquerque, NM
Woman Arrested For Calling Her Ex-Boyfriend 77 000 Times in a WeekWestland DailyAlbuquerque, NM
Police arrest failed GOP candidate for plotting Democratic house shootings in New Mexico.Sherif SaadAlbuquerque, NM
Unsuccessful Republican candidate detained in gunfire at Democratic lawmakers' housesSherif SaadAlbuquerque, NM
Solomon Pena Arrested Candidate Linked Website to Clements Nm Audit Force and Project PrometheusAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlbuquerque, NM
Fairfield Sun Times
Proposed legislation would dramatically alter New Mexico’s principal oil and gas law
Lawmakers are considering measures that would dramatically redirect the Oil and Gas Act to protect the environment and the public. (Photo by Jerry Redfern / Capital & Main) Three bills proposed for the New Mexico legislative session would shift the state’s focus on the oil and gas industry by emphasizing public safety and environmental protections, denying permits and increasing penalties for companies in violation of the law, and making it easier for citizen groups to sue scofflaw operators.
Native Leaders Say Tribal Education Trust Fund Would Be Game Changer
Education programs run by Native American tribes in New Mexico rely in part on money from the state, but accessing those dollars makes it difficult to complete all of the work they envision. Tribal leaders and advocates have long lobbied for a change. This year they want to make it happen. Each year, tribes can […]
searchlightnm.org
Who backed Solomon Pena’s campaign?
Before he was accused on Monday of orchestrating a series of drive-by shootings at elected officials’ homes, Solomon Pena mounted a modest campaign against a longtime incumbent in a solid blue Albuquerque district. He failed to make a strong showing at the ballot box, but that didn’t stop him from successfully courting one of New Mexico’s most influential conservative voices.
unm.edu
NMiF talks State of the State reaction and candidate charged in shooting conspiracy
This week on New Mexico in Focus, Gene Grant and the Line Opinion Panel react to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s 2023 State of the State Address and the spending proposals put forth for the state’s record-setting surplus. Plus, the panelists discuss the recent arrest and arraignment of a...
unm.edu
UNM unveils campus gateway at Central and Girard
The University of New Mexico unveiled a $436,500 upgrade to the Northwest corner of Central and Girard to enhance safety and create a welcoming gateway to campus. The site improvement includes a large UNM monogram to welcome visitors and desert landscaping to enhance the corner’s beauty. The area is intended to invite interaction from people who may be interested in taking photos while branding the corner and eliminating safety concerns from previous infrastructure.
New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham calls for a statewide assault weapons ban
(The Center Square) - Should assault weapons be legal in New Mexico? Banning them is a major second-term priority, Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said in her 2023 State of the State address this week. The governor said she wants to crack down on crime in her address. She said this will include hiring and training 1,000 law enforcement officers across the state. However, she also said that she wants...
KOAT 7
KOAT celebrates 70 years together
KOAT is celebrating 70 years of broadcasting in New Mexico’s communities. Since the 1950s, audiences and their families have invited us into your homes and helped us bring you the stories that matter most. From New Mexico’s most tragic stories to covering some of the most beautiful events in...
newsfromthestates.com
Lujan Grisham calls on N.M. lawmakers to legally protect abortion rights during State of the State
From right, Speaker of the House Javier Martinez, Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver (black shirt), former Rep. Brian Egolf, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, U.S. Reps. Teresa Leger Fernandez and Melanie Stansbury stand to applaud a line about abortion rights during Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s State of the State address on Jan. 17, 2023 in Santa Fe. (Photo by Shaun Griswold / Source NM)
At Roundhouse, advocates ask for voting rights for convicted felons
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – As lawmakers gathered in Santa Fe for the start of the 2023 New Mexico Legislative Session, a group of advocates asked for support in expanding New Mexico’s voting rights. In particular, with a news conference at the Roundhouse, they called for the restoration of felons’ voting rights. “Most people don’t realize the […]
State legislator proposing bill banning flavored tobacco in New Mexico
The bill would stop the sale of any tobacco product that has any flavoring added.
unm.edu
No drought of solutions: UNM Utton Center aids State Water Task Force Report
The highly anticipated State Water Task Force Report is flowing towards the public. After months in the making, dozens of sets of eyes, and waves of approvals, the Final Report of the New Mexico Water Policy and Infrastructure Task Force is on display. Its goal is to highlight the biggest...
Governor Lujan Grisham wants excess state revenue to go towards the economy, education
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The 2023 Legislative Session started Tuesday with Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham starting her State of the State speech very late. The lawmakers have record revenue to work with an extra $3.6 billion. The governor says it should go towards building a better economy and educational system. “That’s who this work is for,” says […]
KOAT 7
New Mexico legislators speak out after arrest of Solomon Peña
SANTA FE, N.M. — A big opening day for New Mexico's 56th legislative session. While many priorities were top of mind for lawmakers, one topic was evident. "XX," Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D - New Mexico) said. Grisham spoke out in her State of the State Address, less than...
What New Mexico lawmakers will focus on during the 2023 legislative session
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Starting today, New Mexico lawmakers are back at the process of passing bills for a 60-day legislative session. Along with a new class of New Mexico House members, a returning class of state senators will join Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, as she begins her second term as the state’s chief executive officer. […]
Backlog of projects: New Mexico has $3.3 billion in outstanding capital funds
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – From university campus upgrades to roads, to youth sports complexes, the state has a backlog of capital outlay projects that’s led to billions of dollars sitting unused. State lawmakers received an update on the problem on Wednesday at the Roundhouse. According to the latest numbers from the Legislative Finance Committee, the state […]
Governor Lujan Grisham delivers 2023 New Mexico State of the State speech
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Entering her second term as New Mexico’s chief executive, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham delivered her annual State of the State address to a room full of House and Senate lawmakers on day one of the 60-day, 2023 legislative session. Speaking for nearly an hour, the Governor outlined a series of investments she […]
KRQE News 13
Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center shifts to for-profit staffing firm
Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center shifts to for-profit staffing firm. Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center shifts to for-profit …. Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center shifts to for-profit staffing firm. ABQ couple calling on city after multiple vehicles …. ABQ couple calling on city after multiple vehicles crash into backyard wall.
New Mexico Republicans respond to Governor’s State of the State address
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Republican lawmakers are responding to Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s 2023 State of the State address. In the minority, Republicans face Democratic control in the House, Senate and Executive branches during the 60-day session. House Republican Leader Ryan Lane (Aztec) issued a statement following the Governor’s speech Tuesday. A second […]
ladailypost.com
Gov. Lujan Grisham Calls For Ban On Assault Weapons On First Day Of 2023 Legislative Session
Gov. Michele Lujan Grisham speaks during the State of the State address at the Roundhouse during the first day of the 2023 legislative session on Jan. 17. Javier Gallegos/The Santa Fe New Mexican. Newly elected House Speaker Javier Martinez watches as his family, wife Diana and children Marisela, left, and...
pinonpost.com
Lujan Grisham surprises with support for ‘School Choice Week’
Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham made a surprise proclamation honoring School Choice Week, which commemorates school choice and the betterment of educational opportunities for students. Lujan Grisham declared January 22-28, 2023 as School Choice Week in the state, writing in the proclamation that “educational variety not only helps to diversify...
