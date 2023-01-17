ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New 'The Mandalorian' season 3 trailer teases familiar faces, and growing danger

By Stephen Iervolino
 2 days ago
On Monday night, Lucasfilm dropped a trailer to its forthcoming third season of the Emmy-winning Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian.

When we last saw Pedro Pascal's titular character in The Book of Boba Fett, he had reunited with Grogu, aka 'Baby Yoda,' after he chose to leave behind the Jedi tutelage offered by Luke Skywalker.

The new trailer shows the pair traveling the stars, as Pascal's Din Djarin heads back to the Empire-sacked home planet of Mandalore, so that he can be "forgiven for his transgressions" -- that is, removing his helmet.

"Being a Mandalorian isn't just about learning how to fight," he apparently advises Grogu in voiceover. "You also know how to navigate the galaxy. That way you'll never be lost."

To that end, Din is seen reuniting with other Mandolorians, who he says have been "scattered like stars in the galaxy."

Carl Weathers is seen reprising as magistrate Greef Karga, on in a now-bustling city on the planet Nevarro, seen in the original seasons.

There's also "something dangerous" afoot, returning Rebel Carson Teva, played by Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, who warns Djarin, "[B]y the time it becomes big enough for you to act, it'll be too late."

The final sequence shows that Grogu's Force powers have grown, when he subdues an attacking alien.

The Mandalorian's third season drops March 1 on Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

