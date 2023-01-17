ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

UGA Brand Strategy Team Helps with Vidalia Onion Marketing

Drawing an onion might seem easy, but when you’re talking about a Vidalia onion, that’s another story. Just ask Kaitlin Messich, who led the Georgia city through a yearlong branding process. A faculty member at the University of Georgia’s Carl Vinson Institute of Government, Messich leads the community branding program.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Athens Makes an Impact on Local Youth with Support from the AT&T Foundation

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Athens launched YouthForce Fast Forward (YFFF) in the summer of 2022. This program aimed to strengthen our community collaborations with existing nonprofits - all while expanding the Boys & Girls Clubs’ outreach in the Athens- Clarke County community. YFFF responded to the growing outcry of violence and disengagement amongst the youth in Athens, GA by implementing both traditional and innovative programs to attract youth.
CAES Launches Podcast Highlighting Impacts of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences

The University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences (CAES) has launched a podcast, now available on all streaming services. Cultivating Curiosity will augment existing CAES news and storytelling platforms, including the CAES Newswire, where you are reading this; Almanac, the college's annual publication; and Cultivate, which highlights members of the CAES and UGA Cooperative Extension community.
