The Boys & Girls Clubs of Athens launched YouthForce Fast Forward (YFFF) in the summer of 2022. This program aimed to strengthen our community collaborations with existing nonprofits - all while expanding the Boys & Girls Clubs’ outreach in the Athens- Clarke County community. YFFF responded to the growing outcry of violence and disengagement amongst the youth in Athens, GA by implementing both traditional and innovative programs to attract youth.

ATHENS, GA ・ 16 HOURS AGO