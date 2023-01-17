Read full article on original website
Everton Blair exits Gwinnett school board after historic four years
Everton Blair served on the Gwinnett County school board during the pandemic, a major leadership change and a sharp increase in public involvement in the district.
Monroe Local News
Walton County School District is hiring
Walton County School District has many open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the WCSD career website on Jan. 15, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
Roswell church planning mixed-use redevelopment for shopping center in $13M purchase
Editor’s Note: This story has been changed to reflect to correct purchasers’ of the property....
PLANetizen
Decatur Moves Closer to Legalizing Duplexes, ‘Missing Middle Housing’
The City Commission of Decatur, Georgia voted this week to once again permit duplexes, triplexes, and quadplexes in the city’s single-family zoned districts, reports Zoe Seller in Decaturish. The ordinance requires a second vote to pass. In addition to the upzoning plan, the commission will also vote on a...
wuga.org
ACC Commissioners consider turning old mall into 79-acre live/work space
At Tuesday’s meeting, Athens-Clarke County Commissioners reviewed plans to tear down part of Georgia Square Mall for the building of a 78.4-acre housing and commercial development. The plan proposes building around 200 townhomes and 1,000 multi-family units, for a total of 1,200 new residences near Atlanta Highway. Developers say...
athensceo.com
Boys & Girls Clubs of Athens Makes an Impact on Local Youth with Support from the AT&T Foundation
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Athens launched YouthForce Fast Forward (YFFF) in the summer of 2022. This program aimed to strengthen our community collaborations with existing nonprofits - all while expanding the Boys & Girls Clubs’ outreach in the Athens- Clarke County community. YFFF responded to the growing outcry of violence and disengagement amongst the youth in Athens, GA by implementing both traditional and innovative programs to attract youth.
Law firm representing family of UGA player killed in crash abruptly cancels plans for legal action
ATHENS, Ga. — Lawyers for the family of Devin Willock announced Thursday that they are not pursuing legal action after his death in a car crash last weekend, despite an earlier announcement that they planned to. Channel 2′s Tom Regan was in Athens, where attorneys with Go Big Injury...
Gwinnett elementary school comes together to help 5th grader battling brain cancer
LILBURN, Ga. — A Gwinnett County elementary school came together as a family Thursday to help one of their own. Fifth grader Genesis Garcia,10, was recently diagnosed with a brain tumor. Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen was at Hopkins Elementary in Lilburn where a teacher and fellow student gave the...
The Restaurant Report Card: Health Department grades for some favorite FoCo restaurants
(Forsyth County, GA) NewsBreak is offering readers a new service in the new year - a restaurant report card presented twice a month. Here are the first grades scored by the Forsyth County Health Department during inspections conducted between January 3 and January 18, 2023:
athensceo.com
CAES Launches Podcast Highlighting Impacts of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences
The University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences (CAES) has launched a podcast, now available on all streaming services. Cultivating Curiosity will augment existing CAES news and storytelling platforms, including the CAES Newswire, where you are reading this; Almanac, the college's annual publication; and Cultivate, which highlights members of the CAES and UGA Cooperative Extension community.
The City of Stone Mountain Renames Street in Honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
For Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the City of Stone Mountain conducted a Freedom March & Honorary Street Renaming Celebration. The street that was once E. Mountain Street is now named Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in honor of the Great Civil Rights Activist.
Vernon Jones ordered to pay $45K for blocking man on Facebook page
A federal judge on Tuesday ordered former DeKalb County CEO Vernon Jones to pay $45,652 in damages and legal fees to a m...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Restaurant Report Card: Taki Japanese fails with 58; Fuego Mundo earns 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Ashford Dunwoody Road in DeKalb County, the health inspector uncovered serious violations at a popular Asian restaurant. Taki Japanese Steakhouse in Dunwoody failed with 58 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says there was a mold-like substance in the ice machine. Plus, several containers of sauces were stored on the floor and chopped steak, cabbage mix, and cream cheese were at unsafe temperatures.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Major crash shuts down I-85 in DeKalb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A crash has shut down four of five southbound lanes of I-85 in DeKalb County. The lanes are shut down near I-285.
DeKalb County homeowners concerned property is getting damaged from neighboring construction site
Ellenwood residents said it’s a cacophony of noises, constantly coming from an expanding tractor-trailer and dump truck parking lot. “I initially saw a lot of clearing of trees then then I saw the development of what appeared to be a parking lot for 18 wheelers,” said Ericka Watkins.
Red and Black
Athens Restaurant Roundup: Poquitos joins Athens restaurant scene, Hendershot’s comedy night and more
New Athens restaurants are coming to the area, fresh grocery services begin delivering to Athens and more. Here’s this week’s roundup of restaurant news. Poquitos Mexican restaurant, an authentic Mexican restaurant, is joining the Athens food scene, located at 195 Prince Ave. The restaurant is owned by Jessica Greene, who owned The Grit, and Pedro de Paz, who owns Ted's Most Best.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Delta Airlines Makes an Expensive Customer-Friendly Move
Delta is a such a giving company. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number/name. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of January 20.
Metro Atlanta pastors discuss Dr. King’s holiday and the role of the church during King’s movement
DEKALB COUNTY. Ga. — As many honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., we know his legacy and roots are deep within the church especially in Atlanta. “Today’s is special for a variety of ways. A drum major of justice,” said Pastor E. Dewey Smith Jr. with Greater Travelers Rest.
LeCroy laid to rest after funeral in Toccoa, Willock family lawyers discuss legal action in Athens
Chandler LeCroy was laid to rest after a Wednesday afternoon funeral at the First Baptist Church in Toccoa. The 24 year-old recruiting staffer at the University of Georgia was killed in last Sunday morning’s crash on Barnett Shoals Road in Athens, the same wreck that claimed the life of Georgia Bulldog football player Devin Willock and injured two others. Lawyers for the Willock family say they will hold a news conference today to talk about possible legal action stemming from the fatal accident.
athensceo.com
Wesley Middlebrooks On New Projects at Heyward Allen Automotive
Wesley Middlebrooks is President of Heyward Allen Automotive in Athens. He talks about new developments at their Toyota dealership. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
