Monroe Local News

Walton County School District is hiring

Walton County School District has many open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the WCSD career website on Jan. 15, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
PLANetizen

Decatur Moves Closer to Legalizing Duplexes, ‘Missing Middle Housing’

The City Commission of Decatur, Georgia voted this week to once again permit duplexes, triplexes, and quadplexes in the city’s single-family zoned districts, reports Zoe Seller in Decaturish. The ordinance requires a second vote to pass. In addition to the upzoning plan, the commission will also vote on a...
DECATUR, GA
wuga.org

ACC Commissioners consider turning old mall into 79-acre live/work space

At Tuesday’s meeting, Athens-Clarke County Commissioners reviewed plans to tear down part of Georgia Square Mall for the building of a 78.4-acre housing and commercial development. The plan proposes building around 200 townhomes and 1,000 multi-family units, for a total of 1,200 new residences near Atlanta Highway. Developers say...
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
athensceo.com

Boys & Girls Clubs of Athens Makes an Impact on Local Youth with Support from the AT&T Foundation

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Athens launched YouthForce Fast Forward (YFFF) in the summer of 2022. This program aimed to strengthen our community collaborations with existing nonprofits - all while expanding the Boys & Girls Clubs’ outreach in the Athens- Clarke County community. YFFF responded to the growing outcry of violence and disengagement amongst the youth in Athens, GA by implementing both traditional and innovative programs to attract youth.
ATHENS, GA
athensceo.com

CAES Launches Podcast Highlighting Impacts of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences

The University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences (CAES) has launched a podcast, now available on all streaming services. Cultivating Curiosity will augment existing CAES news and storytelling platforms, including the CAES Newswire, where you are reading this; Almanac, the college's annual publication; and Cultivate, which highlights members of the CAES and UGA Cooperative Extension community.
ATHENS, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Restaurant Report Card: Taki Japanese fails with 58; Fuego Mundo earns 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Ashford Dunwoody Road in DeKalb County, the health inspector uncovered serious violations at a popular Asian restaurant. Taki Japanese Steakhouse in Dunwoody failed with 58 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says there was a mold-like substance in the ice machine. Plus, several containers of sauces were stored on the floor and chopped steak, cabbage mix, and cream cheese were at unsafe temperatures.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Red and Black

Athens Restaurant Roundup: Poquitos joins Athens restaurant scene, Hendershot’s comedy night and more

New Athens restaurants are coming to the area, fresh grocery services begin delivering to Athens and more. Here’s this week’s roundup of restaurant news. Poquitos Mexican restaurant, an authentic Mexican restaurant, is joining the Athens food scene, located at 195 Prince Ave. The restaurant is owned by Jessica Greene, who owned The Grit, and Pedro de Paz, who owns Ted's Most Best.
ATHENS, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Delta Airlines Makes an Expensive Customer-Friendly Move

Delta is a such a giving company. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number/name. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of January 20.
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
WGAU

LeCroy laid to rest after funeral in Toccoa, Willock family lawyers discuss legal action in Athens

Chandler LeCroy was laid to rest after a Wednesday afternoon funeral at the First Baptist Church in Toccoa. The 24 year-old recruiting staffer at the University of Georgia was killed in last Sunday morning’s crash on Barnett Shoals Road in Athens, the same wreck that claimed the life of Georgia Bulldog football player Devin Willock and injured two others. Lawyers for the Willock family say they will hold a news conference today to talk about possible legal action stemming from the fatal accident.
ATHENS, GA

