globalspec.com
Virtual conference offers chance to get up to speed with developments in EMC
As the number of electronic devices has grown, ensuring that they can operate in close proximity to one another without electromagnetic interference (EMI) has become increasingly important. This is the driving force behind the multifaceted branch of electrical engineering known as electromagnetic compatibility (EMC), which seeks to design equipment that will both avoid emitting interference energy and withstand whatever interference it may encounter from the outside.
Renesas unveils automotive intelligent power device
Renesas Electronic Corp. has unveiled a new automotive intelligent power device (IPD) designed to control power distribution safely and flexibly inside vehicles. The device, dubbed RAJ1810024H12HPD, uses a TO-252-7 package that reduces the mounting area by about 40% compared to traditional packages. The IPD allows for accurate detection of abnormal currents such as overcurrent, which allows engineers to design safe and precise power control systems capable of detecting abnormalities.
Hydrogen — Push toward the generation of green H2
The desire to move to sustainable energy sources and reduce carbon emissions is growing exponentially. Low-cost renewable energy sources (e.g., solar, wind, hydro) are being developed and deployed worldwide. However, these sources are variable in nature, which means that there needs to be an investment in energy storage that can last not only hours but days or even seasons. One of the most promising modes of energy storage is the conversion of clean, renewable electricity to hydrogen. Hydrogen is typically generated using green energy through electrolysis, the separation of hydrogen from water within the water, which does not emit any CO2 and is, therefore, “Green H2.”
Melexis to expand Malaysian semiconductor facility
Aiming to double current production capacity, Melexis will invest $75 million in its Kuching, Malaysia, semiconductor facility for a new building for probing, shipping, storage and offices. The goal of the project is to increase Melexis’ testing capacity. The company points to demand for semiconductors forecast to double in the...
Powerful filter simulation with SPICE
Circuital simulation is a key element for electronics design, and it can be easily held with the use of different computer-based tools. A proven, fast processing tool for this is SPICE (Simulation Program with Integrated Circuit Emphasis), which was first presented in 1973 at the University of California. This program has been further developed over the last decades and it is now a well-established and widely used program, which calculates algorithmic approximated solutions for analog, digital and mixed electrical circuits.
Video: Welding simulation solution for classroom training
The AugmentedArc Augmented Reality Welding System from Miller Electric offers a highly realistic multi-process welding simulation solution for classroom training. For beginner to advanced-level weld students, the AugmentedArc system simulates multiple welding processes, blending real-world and computer-generated images into a unique, augmented reality environment. Real-time feedback is provided on a student’s technique to help correct errors and reinforce proper welding practices to accelerate skill advancement before live arc welding in a lab. This minimizes material costs by saving wire, gas, and workpieces, and ensures safety.
Video: Solar-wind hybrid power system floats off China
China’s government-owned utility State Power Investment Corporation (SPIC) has launched the world’s first commercial offshore floating solar system paired with an offshore wind turbine. Norway-based Ocean Sun provided the floating solar power technology for the project, which is located off the coast of Haiyang in eastern China. A...
Semtech completes $1.2 billion acquisition of Sierra Wireless
In a move that will expand its high-margin internet of things (IoT) cloud services and wireless networking, Semtech Corp. has completed its $1.2 billion acquisition of Sierra Wireless. The transaction will nearly double Semtech’s revenue and adds about $100 million in IoT cloud services of recurring revenues. The combined...
Cornell Dubilier responds to needs of next-gen EV charger designers
In response to the rapidly growing demand for higher-performance DC link capacitors for electric vehicle (EV) chargers, Cornell Dubilier Electronics (CDE) has expanded its standard-product offerings with devices issued through franchise distributor New Yorker Electronics. While the inverter circuitry at the heart of EV charging stations may seem familiar to design engineers, there are operational, environmental and mechanical demands that make Level 3 EV charging stations unique. The latest designs are pushing voltages and current handling to higher levels to shorten recharge times.
Available online: CGA Handbook of Compressed Gases
The Compressed Gas Association (CGA) is modernizing the CGA Handbook of Compressed Gases by making it a virtual tool. The gas monographs are now available in electronic format and can be accessed online. The gas monographs provide information on the properties, uses, emergency response, safety and special handling considerations for...
TI unveils first ultrasonic lens cleaning chipset
Texas Instruments (TI) has introduced what it claims is the first ultrasonic lens cleaning (ULC) technology that allows camera systems to quickly detect and remove dirt, ice and water using microscopic vibrations. The chipset includes TI’s ULC1001 digital signal processor (DSP) and companion DRV2901 piezo transducer driver that allows cameras...
Soft robotic gripper scoops, picks and grasps
A robotic gripper capable of scooping, picking and grasping a wide range of objects has been developed by a team of researchers from Singapore University of Technology and Design's (SUTD) Bio-Inspired Robotics and Design Laboratory. The new reconfigurable workspace soft (RWS) robotic gripper is designed for use in the logistics...
TechInsights Teardown: JBL Quantum wireless earbuds
The headset market has been wildly popular for many decades and with the advent of advanced wireless headsets, it has only heated up even more with all the leaders coming out with versions of wireless buds. JBL released its Quantum wireless earbuds in early 2022 with an included USB-C dongle...
A virtual short course on offshore wind energy
A virtual course offered by the Society for Underwater Technology (SUT) will cover offshore wind energy technology. Two online interactive four-hour sessions are designed for professional non-engineers who would benefit from understanding the offshore wind energy industry, and for engineers and technical staff who are new to this sector or making a transition from another industry.
Exxelia’s CCM magnetic components dedicated to harsh environment applications
Exxelia developed the Chameleon Concept Magnetics (CCM) family of products to withstand the harsh environments of aerospace and particularly of space applications. CCM technology is Exxelia’s response to the growing interest of electronic engineers for inductors and transformers with multiple outputs, high power density and reduced footprints. These ‘chameleon-like’ products can be either an inductor or a transformer depending on the inductor ranges and complement the existing SESI and TT product families. New Yorker Electronics has been on the forefront with the certified distribution of this technology since its inception.
Video: $25 add-on camera unveiled for Raspberry Pi
The Raspberry Pi Foundation has launched its Camera Module 3, a $25 add-on module for single board computers that includes fixed-focus optics and a powered autofocus. There are four different variants of the module with both visible-light and infrared-sensitive options as well as standard or wide field of view (FOV) options.
Video: A speed record for solar system deployment
Rapid deployment of renewable energy systems is key to accelerating the global transition away from fossil fuels and toward increased reliance on clean energy sources. To that end, Australian clean energy innovator 5B has devised plug-and-play solar farm components for speedy setup. The Maverick ground mount solar solution is a...
